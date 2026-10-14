New Delhi, The men's Asian Champions Trophy will bring international hockey back to Punjab after 17 years, with India hosting the tournament for the second time. ACT to bring international hockey to Punjab after 17 years

The 2009 Punjab Gold Cup was the last international hockey tournament held in the state.

For Punjab, hockey is more than a sport. It is a source of immense pride and an integral part of the state's cultural identity. From its villages and academies to the international arena, Punjab has played a defining role in shaping Indian hockey.

As the tournament approaches, the state is preparing to welcome Asia's finest teams.

Besides hosts India, the other participating teams are Malaysia, South Korea, China, Japan and Bangladesh, who will vie for the top honours from October 27 to November 2 in Jalandhar and Mohali.

Reigning Asian Games champions India are the most successful team in the tournament, having won the title five times 2011, 2016, 2018 , 2023 and 2024.

Punjab's contribution to the national team is reflected in generations of players who have represented the country at the highest level from Udham Singh and Balbir Singh Sr to the current generation of Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

"It's going to be a special occasion for the entire team, especially for the players who belong to Punjab because it's the first time that we will be wearing India jersey at an international tournament in Punjab," Harmanpreet Singh, the first captain to lead India to successive Asian Games gold medal triumphs, said in a Hockey India release.

"My entire family is expected to be at the stadium watching me play an international match together from the venue for the first time, including my father who has never seen me play for the country while sitting inside the stadium."

The Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium at Burlton Park, Jalandhar, named after the celebrated defender and 1975 World Cup winner, will host the opening ceremony and league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2.

The tournament will then move to the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali for the semifinals and medal matches on November 4 and 5.

The tournament will see all six teams playing against each other once, with the top four teams at the end of the league stage qualifying for the semifinals.

Defending champions India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 27 in Jalandhar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.