Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today at the Games? Eyes on shooting, hockey

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 India Full Schedule: India's shooting contingent will be in focus early on Saturday, when it kicks off Day 1 with the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team. Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh will carry India's medal hopes in the event, with the medal matches slated to take place later in the day. The top four teams from the qualifiers will head to the medal matches, where teams placed one and two will compete for the gold, while the other two for the bronze. Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarajbot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also be in action in the 10m air pistol events, with Day 1 only to stage the qualifiers. Lakshya Sen will take on Kevin Cordon in men's singles group match at Paris Olympics 2024

In Tokyo 2020, India was represented by the largest shooting contingent, comprising 15 athletes. Pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary was the only shooter to have qualified for the finals, while rifle shooters produced below-par performances.

Meanwhile, the Indian hockey team will kick off their campaign in Pool B against New Zealand, while in badminton, Lakshya Sen will be in action in men's singles group match, followed by the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles. And later in the day, the evergreen Rohan Bopanna will begin his final appearance at the Olympics in the men's doubles alongside N Sriram Balaji.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 India Full Schedule

BADMINTON

*Men's singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST)

*Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8pm IST).

*Women's doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST)

BOXING

*Women's 54kg opening round bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) (12.05am of Jan 28).

MEN'S HOCKEY

*Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9pm IST)

ROWING

*Men's single sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)

TABLE TENNIS

*Men's singles preliminary round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7:15pm IST)

TENNIS

*Men's doubles first round match: Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30pm IST)

SHOOTING

*10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).

* Mixed team 10m air rifle medal rounds - 2:00 PM onwards (If India qualify)

*10m air pistol men's qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2pm IST).

*10m air pistole women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4pm IST).