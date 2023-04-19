Advani to face Hall in CCI billiards final

Pankaj Advani continued his fine form to beat Rupesh Shah in the semi-finals of the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship on Wednesday. Advani rattled in breaks of 164, 173, 148, 281 in the first session and piled up substantial runs of 116, 153, 231 and 236. Pankaj Advani during the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards Championship on Tuesday.

In the final, Advani will face Rob Hall after the Englishman defeated Dhvaj Haria in the other semi-final. Hall is the only player to post two 500-plus breaks so far in the tournament.

Results (SF): Rob Hall beat Dhvaj Haria 1264[105, 600, 81, 153, 55, 161UF]-551[144, 61, 161, 93]; Pankaj Advani beat Rupesh Shah 1715[164, 173, 148, 281, 116, 153, 231, 236]-393[171,92].

MCA Corporate Trophy: Khanapurkar, Pawar shine for Mumbai Customs

Mumbai Customs Cricket Club rode on contributions from Parag Khanapurkar and Prasad Pawar to earn a last-over win against Central Railway Sports Association in the A Division quarter-finals of the MCA Corporate Trophy. Pravin Shetty scored 92 runs for Central Railway but it went in vain.

Brief scores (QF): A Division: Income Tax Sports & Rec Club Team A 169/2 (Anup Fulper 48, Saksham Jha 3/25) lost to Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Academy Group A 170/9 in 19.5 overs (Angkrish Raghuwanshi 56, Yogesh Takawale 30, Harsh Tanna 4/20, Abhimanyu Chauhan 3/23) by 1 wkt; Air India Sports Club 97 in 16.3 overs (Shaun Rodrigues 32, Karsh Kothari 3/18, Sarfaraz Ashraf 3/22) lost to Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Academy Group B 98/5 in 11.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 31) by 5 wkts; Route Mobile Limited 135/8 (Aditya Srivastava 52) lost to Tata Sports Club 139/3 in 12.1 overs (Anand Bais 71*, Sujit Nayak 32) by 7 wkts; Central Railway Sports Association 175/3 (Pravin Shetty 92, Amit Paunikar 70) lost to Mumbai Customs Cricket Club 178/5 in 19.1 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 72, Prasad Pawar 43) by 5 wkts; B Division QFs: Reserve Bank of India SC 109/8 (Tejas Kalyankar 34) lost to DTDC Express Ltd 110/4 in 16 overs (Japjeet Randhwa 30, Jay Nayak 3/32) by 6 wkts; DMCC Sports Club 152/8 (Rahul Chandorkar 51*, Sahil Purohit 3/24) lost to AG & (LR) Club 153/5 in 18.2 overs (Malhar Mane 65*, Bravish Shetty 64) by 5 wkts; Reliance Group SC 130/9 (Shubham Punyarthi 60, Aryan Patni 3/9) lost to Repro Ltd. 133/1 in 13.2 overs (Harsh Salunkhe 59*, Kuldeep Gehi 55) by 9 wkts; Space Sports Club 178/8 (Siddharth Mhatre 51, Viraj Jadhav 43) beat CGST & C EC Mumbai Zone 156/9 (Prayag Bhati 60, Saeed Khot 3/22, Vikas Singh 3/24) by 21 runs.

Bandra rink hockey: Companeroes SC, Republicans SC win

Companeroes Sports Club and Republicans Sports Club recorded contrasting wins in the men’s first-round matches of the Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey tournament.

Results: Women's Open: Sea View SC 1 (Reshma Mahadik) beat Savio Hockey Foundation 0; Sports Authority of India (SIA) Red 5 (Isha Shrivastva 2, Pooja Rathod 2, Anjali R.) beat 5 Star Pune 1 (Glory Daniyal); Warriors SC 7 (Akshaya Shetty 3, Yogita Passi, Bhagyashree Agarwal, Tanaz Mohammed, Deepa Chury) beat India Rush 0; Men's Open: Western Railway 3 (Darshan Gawkar, Pankaj J., Mayur D.) beat CTC White 2 (Tejas Chavan, Raj Patil); Companeroes SC 7 (Sanket Dhotre 3, Daniel D'Souza 2, Shelton Carvalho, Orston D'Souza) beat Hockey Anstrengung 2 (Pawan Samantray, Vijay Pillay); Republicans SC 2 (Raj Solanki, Rhythm Mamania) beat Union Bank Boys 1 (Chelsea Medappa); Ave Maria SC 8 (Tushar Khandekar 4, Savio Nayak 2, Jay Dhanawade 2) beat Sea View SC 2 (Kunal Bhandari 2).

MFA League: Potdar stars as Mumbai Port Trust beat Tata Power SC

Central Bank of India conceded a late goal against Bank of Baroda in a 1-1 draw in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League.

Results: First Div: Soccer Saga SA 3 (Brucely Tamang, Avinash Gajare, Varun Patil) beat Steadfast FC 2 (Vinay Yadav, Harsh Kanojia); Mumbai Port Trust 4 (Yash Potdar 3, Shyam Redekar) beat Tata Power SC 2 (Suraj Dalvi 2); Elite (Corporate) Div: Central Bank of India 1 (Shrinath Rathod) drew with Bank of Baroda 1 (Denzil Mascarenhas).