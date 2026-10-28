Anahat Singh pulls out of Canadian Women’s Open quarterfinals after injury

India’s squash teenage star Anahat Singh has pulled out of her Canadian Women’s Open quarterfinal match due to an injury. The sixth seed was scheduled to play Egyptian top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir. In the previous round, the 18-year-old Indian had beaten English Saran Nghiem 11-6, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7. In her first round, she had received a bye. Anahat Singh has had a good run recently. (PTI)

“India’s Anahat Singh has withdrawn from her Canadian Women’s Open 2026 quarter-final match tomorrow due to injury. The 18-year-old was due to face top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir in the opening match tomorrow night at Brookfield Place after defeating Saran Nghiem yesterday. Aboelkheir has received a walkover to the semi-finals in Toronto as a result,” PSA Squash Tour wrote on their website on Tuesday.

The injury is a big setback to the Indian star. She has done quite well of late. Last month in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games (Japan), she picked up a first-ever silver medal for the country in the women’s category. Then in the Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City (USA) last week, she reached the semifinals after beating world number one and top seed Nour El Sherbini and sixth seed Salma Hany in back-to-back matches. In her semifinal match, she lost to Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam who had also beaten her in the Asian Games gold medal match.