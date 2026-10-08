New Delhi, The Sports Ministry has granted provisional recognition to Indian Unisports Federation "for development of university sport in India", relaxing conditions of affiliation for the newly-formed body and placing a question-mark on the under-fire Association of Indian Universities that was show-caused after a string of "administrative lapses". End of road for AIU? Ministry grants provisional recognition to new body for university sports

The AIU, which has been the nodal body for university-level sport in India, has been in the eye of a storm, drawing severe criticism for administrative lapses during the World University Games in Germany last year.

Six of the 12 badminton players in the contingent were barred from participating due to failure of team manager to submit names on time, which was described as "career sabotage" by those affected.

The Sports Ministry issued a show cause notice to the AIU in January this year, saying the body failed to carry out its duties related to athlete development and planning. The AIU had, however, ensured that those who missed out on competing got their participation certificates from the world body for university sports .

A well-placed source told PTI that AIU's existing recognition by the Ministry has not been withdrawn owing to its affiliation to FISU.

However, with the grant of recognition to IUSF, it remains to be seen whether AIU will remain relevant going forward.

The credentials of the IUSF are not particularly clear with the body's official website stating that it will go live in another two days.

In a letter addressed to the IUSF Secretary General, whose name has not been mentioned, the Ministry acknowledged that it has relaxed conditions like minimum three years of existence, at least 50 per cent district-level affiliates and requirement of recognition from world body, for the new entity that staked its claim in July this year.

"I am directed to refer to your letter dated 05.07.2026 on the subject mentioned above and to convey that the request of Indian Unisports Federation for recognition as National Sports Federation has been considered and it has been decided to grant provisional recognition to IUSF as an NSF with effect from the date of issue of this letter," stated the Ministry letter.

The IUSF has been directed to amend its constitution/Memorandum of Association to conform with the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act and secure affiliation from FISU in the next six months.

"This recognition to IUSF means granting a major role to the IUSF for promotion and development of university sport in India," the letter stated.

The Ministry said that the IUSF will be allowed to have state/UT bodies affiliated to it.

"At the State and regional levels, the Federation may establish university sports units for coordination, implementation of regulations, competitions and talent identification.

"However, such units shall not function as parallel State-level affiliated units of National Sports Federations for concerned sport," the Ministry said.

AIU secretary Pankaj Mittal did not respond to PTI's calls for a response to the latest development.

The AIU conundrum

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The AIU started out as the Inter-University Board of India in 1925. It was renamed as Association of Indian Universities in 1973. In addition to Indian Universities, 13 Universities/Institutes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Malyasia, Mauritius, Nepal, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom are its Associate Members.

However, it's functioning in the past few years has come under intense scrutiny.

The January show cause notice mentioned the World University Games fiasco and observed that the overall quality of Indian athletes emerging from the university sports system has not been up to the expected level.

India had won two gold, five silver, and five bronze medals, to finish 20th in the World University Games.

The ministry had also conveyed that there are "serious deficiencies in planning, coordination, athlete development and the administrative set-up of the AIU."

The AIU was not just responsible for conducting university level national and zonal competitions for both men and women but also for coordinating with National Sports Federations in talent identification programmes.

It has been responsible for conducting the Khelo India University Games in coordination with the Sports Authority of India and this year's event had drawn criticism for lack of anti-doping measures and last-minute pullouts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.