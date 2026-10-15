Eugenio Chacarra’s enduring India love story

The course was drenched when weather relented and play resumed at 4pm. “There was definitely a lot of water, it doesn’t drain a lot of water, this course,”

“It was a long day. Woke up at 4.30 (for a 7.05am start) and now it is what, 5pm. Lot of patience needed. Lucky we got 18 holes in. Happy with my game, good start to the first round.” That was Chacarra after finally submitting his card.

The broken toe of Eugenio Chacarra is still on the mend. That, nor a stoppage of around five hours because of a heavy downpour and danger of lightning, did not deter the Spaniard from carding an impressive five-under 67 to be one shot off the clubhouse lead on Day 1 of the $4 million DP World India Championship on Thursday.

What could Eugenio Chacarra gain by finishing near the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings?

What could Eugenio Chacarra gain by finishing near the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings?

How did Eugenio Chacarra play in the first round of the DP World India Championship?

How did Eugenio Chacarra play in the first round of the DP World India Championship?

The 26-year-old though wasn’t complaining one bit. Even when asked about his broken toe, which he braved to finish T2 last week in the DP World Tour’s Open de Espana. The previous week he was T3, enjoying some run of form.

“It is getting better, I broke it what 10-12 days ago. I still get some pain, still taking medicines…feeling better every single day,” he said.

India, after all, is a happy, golf-life changing story for the talented golfer from Madrid. Currently ranked world No.50, after two wins and second place finishes in Europe this season which has placed him second in the Road 2 Dubai Rankings yearend honours. The leader is one Major winner Patrick Reed, and lying third is six-time Major champion and world No.2 Rory McIlroy.

With three events to follow after this week, Chacarra has all but secured his next dream destination: The top 10 in Europe are assured of their PGA Tour card.

The player with a confident air about his game, however, was down and out at 2024 end after being cut out of the LIV Golf series. With no playing status on any tour, he was handed a sponsor’s invite for the 2025 Hero Indian Open. The youngster’s words “when I am playing well, I am as good as anyone” didn’t sound hollow when he won the tournament at the tough DLF Golf and Country Club course by four shots. He ended second in the 2026 edition of the tournament as well.

“I love the country, I love the people, I love the food, I’m a butter chicken and rice kind of guy. I read the greens well, I have had some success here in the past and hopeful we can keep going,” he said on Thursday.

With the DP World Tour card secured, he has grown in stature. In October 2025, in the inaugural DP World India Championship, he was T26, but at 11-under and after all sub-par rounds.

On Thursday, starting from the 10th tee, he had seven birdies and two bogeys. One of them came on the last hole, 9th of the course which many found tricky. It was also one of the short putts missed by Chacarra who otherwise sank a few long putts.

The Spaniard was poised to end the clubhouse leader—72 players were left to finish or start—until he missed a six-foot putt on the final hole.

After an excellent start at a course with narrow fairways and penal roughs, Chacarra is happy to be in the R2DR challenge with Reed and McIlroy. The tour goes to Korea before finishing with events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which hosts the Tour Championship.

McIlroy, chasing a record-equalling eighth R2DR accolade, started with a 2-under 70.

“I’m in a great position to battle with the best group in the world. That is what I dreamed since I was little…to one day become like one of them. Patrick and Rory like me playing for the R2D is something unique. I’m playing good, feeling good and the toe is getting better. Ready for the battle.”