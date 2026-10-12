Singapore, Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir has received another timely boost to her fast-rising career with her signing by Kart Republic , a team owned by Italian veteran Dino Chiesa, who helped launch the careers of multiple Formula 1 world champions, including Lewis Hamilton. Indian prodigy Atiqa Mir joins Kart Republic, a launchpad for F1 stars

The 11-year-old has switched to KR mid-season after impressing Chiesa with her performances in multiple karting series in Europe.

The long list of Formula 1 drivers, who have worked with KR and Chiesa, includes reigning world champion Lando Norris, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, current championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Arvid Lindblad, among others.

Chiesa also played an instrumental role in shaping the careers of seven-time world champion Hamilton and 2016 title-holder Nico Rosberg.

Joining KR will give Atiqa a platform to excel in the OKJ category over the next two years as she competes alongside some of the best drivers in the world.

"I'm really excited to be joining KR and starting this new chapter. It's a dream come true for me. I'm looking forward to working with the team, learning as much as possible and pushing myself to become a stronger driver. I'm grateful to everyone who continues to support me, and I can't wait to get started," said Atiqa.

Chiesa said his team signed Atiqa because she possesses raw speed and could go on to do something special for India.

"I have tracked Atiqa over the last two years. She has shown speed in both mini and big kart. She is one of the best female drivers around. Potentially, she has a big career ahead of her. She can even be better. You have to make the right move at the right moment, and don't forget she is only 11. It is normal to be conservative, but she is someone special," said Chiesa.

The girl from Srinagar is aiming to become the first woman to reach Formula 1 since 1992. Earlier in the season, Atiqa had turned heads by outqualifying Mercedes F1 junior Niccolo Perico for pole position in Round 3 of the Champions of the Future Academy series in Italy.

In May, Atiqa completed a historic sweep of COTFA Round 2 in Greece.

KR is a leading manufacturer of racing karts worldwide. Through its Factory Racing Team, it has won more than 25 major international FIA Karting titles, including 15 FIA European Karting Championships and 12 World Championships.

The success of KR drivers has been built on strong technical preparation, professional race engineering and a clear focus on driver development.

Atiqa begins her journey with KR at the FIA World Cup in Italy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.