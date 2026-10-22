Top archer Sheetal Devi wins two gold medals for India at Asian Para Games

India won another gold at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games as archer Sheetal Devi beat Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim in the final of the compound category at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose square on Thursday. Sheetal Devi in action! (AP)

The 19-year-old Sheetal won 142-139 to pick up her second gold medal of the day. Hours earlier, she teamed up with Toman Kumar to pick up her first in the compound mixed team event. The duo got the better of Indonesia’s Teodara Audi Ayudia and Ken Swagumilang 151-148.

On Wednesday, Sheetal started her 2026 campaign with a silver with Payal Nag in the women's compound doubles event, losing to China's Xueqing Xu and Jing Zhao 150-141.

Born in Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal is an accomplished archer. She won the Arjuna Award in 2023. In the previous Asian Para Games at Hangzhou (China), she had picked up two gold and one silver. Her bronze in the 2024 Paralympics in the mixed team event is her biggest success to date.

India's medal count has now gone up to 73 that includes 17 gold, 22 silver and 34 bronze.