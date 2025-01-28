Menu Explore
Wolves overcome De'Andre Hunter's 35 points to outlast Hawks

Reuters |
Jan 28, 2025 09:35 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-ATL/RECAP

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 100-92 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Minneapolis.

HT Image
HT Image

Rudy Gobert paired 18 points with 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which won its third game in a row. Naz Reid contributed 15 points off the bench.

De'Andre Hunter scored a career-high 35 points to lead Atlanta. Fellow reserve Clint Capela chipped in 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hawks played without their top two scorers, guard Trae Young and forward Jalen Johnson . Young is averaging 22.8 points per game and Johnson is averaging 18.9 points per contest.

The Timberwolves led by as many as 16 points early in the fourth quarter. Gobert made a dunk to put Minnesota ahead 92-76 with 9:53 remaining.

The Hawks chipped away at the deficit and pulled within 98-92 with 1:28 to go. Hunter pulled up for a 3-pointer from 27 feet away to give Atlanta a chance for a late comeback.

Minnesota held firm in the final 88 seconds, with Gobert finishing the scoring on a dunk.

Edwards converted a three-point play to put the Timberwolves on top 77-60 with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter. He made a driving layup and drew a foul against Dominick Barlow.

The Hawks ended the third on a 14-3 run to pull within 80-74. Garrison Mathews made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the quarter, and Hunter closed it out with a pair of free throws and a dunk off an assist from Keaton Wallace.

Atlanta had closed within 30-26 after Hunter made a 3-pointer with 11:21 left in the second quarter, but Minnesota surged to a 60-43 lead at the half.

The Timberwolves scored seven of the final nine points of the half thanks to a step-back jump shot by Randle, a driving jump shot by Edwards and a 3-pointer by Randle.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

