World Boxing panel says BFI chief Ajay Singh not eligible to contest its polls

New Delhi: A three-member World Boxing (WB) vetting panel has rendered Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh "ineligible" to contest the election for the WB executive board. The BFI faction opposing Singh called the development "serious" and demanded an explanation from BFI. BFI president Ajay Singh (left) with secretary general Pramod Kumar.

The WB elections for some important positions, including the post of vice-presidents (2) and executive board members (2) will be held during its Congress in Panama on Nov 20.

The WB vetting panel in its report on September 18 said, "Mr Ajay Singh had not fully disclosed sufficient particulars or material facts concerning all investigations and legal processes."

The panel gave Singh an opportunity to respond to its queries but was not satisfied.

The vetting panel said it considered the evidence before it and identified two "related but distinct concerns." "First, the VP considered the non-disclosure of material information to be significant. Second, the VP considered whether candidate Ajay Singh satisfied the applicable standards of integrity and good standing."

The panel said it based its decision on World Boxing Statutes and Article 1 of the WB Ethics & Judicial Procedure Rules, "that candidate Ajay Singh is ineligible to be a candidate for election to an Office-Bearing Position of the WB Executive Board."

Singh has been facing an internal crisis and several BFI state units and eight of the 13 executive body members gathered here last week to bring a no-confidence motion against him at an SGM they had convened. However, the SGM could not take place after a court order stayed it.

The opposition faction also raised issues over whether the Indian federation was eligible to vote at the WB Congress. According to World Boxing's official Panama Congress registration list published on October 21, India's name does not figure among the registered national federations. The Indian federation, in an official response, said it completed registration on October 23, within the extended deadline, and received confirmation from Tom Dielen, secretary general of World Boxing on October 29.

"India remains a Full Member of World Boxing and retains its voting rights and all associated membership privileges. India will exercise its vote at the upcoming Panama Congress," said BFI.

On Singh's candidature, BFI said: "Ajay Singh is not contesting the upcoming World Boxing elections. Therefore, the vetting panel's decision regarding his individual eligibility to contest for a position on the executive board has no bearing on India's membership status or its voting rights at the Congress."

However, the issue is now is being highlighted by the opposition faction.

Rohit Jain, vice president of Delhi Amateur Boxing Association (DABA), said the situation called for greater accountability.

"India should be strengthening its presence in international boxing, not facing questions over its representation. The findings of World Boxing's vetting panel are equally serious and demand an explanation. The interests of our boxers and state associations must come before individuals. Indian boxing needs transparent and accountable leadership," Jain said in a statement.