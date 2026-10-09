New Delhi, Long jumper Shaili Singh is determined to move on from the disappointment of her controversial fourth-place finish at the Asian Games, refusing to let the episode overshadow years of hard work as she shifts focus to upcoming competitions. Shaili Singh looks to move on from Asian Games heartbreak, tries triple jump

The 22-year-old finished fourth in the women's long jump at the Aichi-Nagoya Games with a best effort of 6.42m. However, the Indian camp disputed the measurement of her fourth attempt, officially recorded at 6.41m, alleging that officials had under-measured the jump.

After her protest during the competition was rejected, the Athletics Federation of India approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the matter.

"What happened was new for me, so I didn't understand it at that time. Even after that, it took me a lot of days to come out of it. It's been so many years of hard work. If I keep thinking about it, it's of no use. So, I have to come out of it.

"We had put up an objection there as well, and the case is still ongoing. So, whatever happens, I accept it," Shaili told PTI.

Shaili said she must focus on the challenges ahead rather than dwell on the incident.

"I have to get ready for the upcoming competition as well. So, I have to leave the old things behind and I have to accept things," she said.

At the 65th National Open Athletics Championships, she tested herself in a new event, winning bronze in the triple jump with an effort of 13.31m.

However, she maintained that long jump remains her primary focus.

"I just wanted to try triple jump in competition. I tried it in training, so I wanted to try a new event in competition. Long jump will be my main event.

"It will be a side event only. But I will do more training for it," she added.

Shaili was also encouraged by her progress this season after battling an ankle injury over the past two to three years, which had affected her consistency in the long jump.

"This year, there was a lot of consistency in the long jump. For the last two-three years, I had an ankle injury, so I was fighting with it a lot. But this year, I have recovered a lot and come back. I think next year and the coming years, I will be much better," she said.

She stopped short of declaring herself completely fit.

"I can't say that I am absolutely fit, but I have come out of the injury. So, according to that, I am very fit," she said.

The 6.80m mark remains Shaili's target, even as she acknowledges that progress is taking time.

"The target is always there. It will happen, but it is taking time. Whatever it is, it is good. Trusting the process. I am accepting it slowly, so it will be good in the future," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.