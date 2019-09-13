e-paper
Sports corner: How India’s cycling champions took the world by storm

We travelled to the Track Asia cycling championship held recently at India’s only Velodrome at New Delhi.

Inside the world of the junior Indian track cycling sprint team who got the country’s first gold at a cycling world championship. We travelled to the Track Asia cycling championship held recently at India’s only Velodrome at New Delhi. Tune in to witness India’s cycling champs at work.

 

