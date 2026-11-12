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World Tennis League returns for season 5 in Bengaluru from Dec 17-20

The four-day tournament will be played at the S M Krishna Tennis Stadium.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 14:02:35 IST
PTI
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The World Tennis League (WTL) will return for its fifth season from December 17 to 20 and will feature a mix of seasoned and upcoming Indian names such as Sumit Nagal, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Dhakshineswar Suresh.

Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her round of 128 match against Australia's Daria Kasatkina (REUTERS)
Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her round of 128 match against Australia's Daria Kasatkina (REUTERS)

The four-day tournament will be played at the S M Krishna Tennis Stadium.

The returning players from last season include Spaniard Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri, Nagal, Dhakshineswar, Maaya, and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

"Last season was an exciting chapter for the World Tennis League, with an impressive mix of international talent and Indian players coming together to deliver some memorable tennis. As we move into Season 5, we are looking to build on that momentum, take the league to new audiences and continue raising the bar with every edition," said Mahesh Bhupathi, co-founder of the World Tennis League.

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Home/Sports/Tennis/World Tennis League Returns For Season 5 In Bengaluru From Dec 17-20
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