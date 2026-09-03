Alphonso Smith Jr's final post in focus amid ex-NFL player's reported suicide: ‘Things happened…that an older lady did’
Alphonso Smith Jr the former NFL player who was a standout cornerback at Wake Forest University reportedly died by suicide at 40.
Alphonso Smith Jr the former NFL player who was a standout cornerback at Wake Forest University reportedly died by suicide at 40.
TMZ Sports confirmed his death by suicide, citing sources with ‘direct knowledge’. He died in a Florida housing community. Smith Jr's final post on Facebook has shared an insight into the troubled state of his mind including alleging some abuse he faced at the hands of an ‘older lady’ when he was young.
Alphonso Smith Jr's final Facebook post
On Facebook, Smith Jr wrote hours back before the news of his death broke “Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME!”.
He added, “I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!”.
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Smith Jr continued “I am A COWARD! A HUGE COWARD! I am so sorry…To my kids, daddy is SO SORRY!.” Alleging abuse, as per TMZ, Smith Jr, also wrote “To my family, BABY, my MOM, my siblings, things happened to your boy, your brother while I was little that an older lady did onto me. As a result guys, I did the same onto others!”.
He further said “Please forgive me! Please pray over your families! PLEASE PRAY FOR ALL I’ve affected! I am the WORST & I pray my soul rest in heaven for my heart is pure, but my BRAIN & experience is MESSED UP‼️…Once again to ALLLLLL! I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!”.
Many took Smith Jr's words to mean that he had also perpetrated some form of abuse for which he was apologizing, and people commented as much on his post. On X too, a post from MLFootball noted “Smith repeatedly apologized, called himself a 'coward' and referenced abuse he said he suffered from an older woman when he was a young boy.”
A report from 2015 notes that Alphonso Smith was removed as the Pahokee football coach after allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Alphonso Smith Jr final Instagram post
His last Instagram post was also about celebrating school football. “I’m SO PAHOKEE…This one is for my daughter who’s a Wildcat… never go against the GRAIN,” Alphonso Smith Jr had written.
People commented on the post after the ex-NFL player's death. One wrote “check up on ur loved ones youn kno what dey going thru ian kno him but rest in paradise.”
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More