Biggest Bad Bunny Super Bowl rumor busted, new details revealed amid claims he will wear a dress
New details have emerged amid rumors that Bad Bunny is planning to wear a dress for his Super Bowl performance in Santa Clara on February 8.
Bad Bunny is not going to wear a dress or a gown at Super Bowl 2026, and hence will not attend a dress fitting prior to his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, TMZ has learned. This update comes amid rumors that the DtMF hitmaker was planning to wear a dress for his performance in Santa Clara on February 8.
Production sources told the outlet that Bad Bunny is not wearing a dress. However, they did not disclose what he will wear.
Miss Lawrence, a renowned stylist and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, earlier told the outlet that she was okay with Bad Bunny wearing a dress as long as he completely committed to it, and made the LGBTQ+ community proud.
Backlash against the NFL and Bad Bunny
The NFL faced widespread criticism for choosing Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl Halftime performer. Conservative organization Turning Point USA even promised a different halftime show featuring English-speaking stars. In fact, President Donald Trump, who will skip this year’s Super Bowl, told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview that he cannot stand the performers selected for the halftime show.
Trump specifically mentioned Bad Bunny and Green Day, saying he was not pleased that they had been selected to perform. Both are critics of the US president.
“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.
Trump, however, clarified that the musicians are not his reason for not attending the game. “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” the US President said.
Trump added, “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”
