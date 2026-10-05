Chiefs vs Raiders halftime show: Who is performing at Allegiant Stadium? Why Alice Cooper was chosen

Alice Cooper is set to headline the Chiefs vs Raiders halftime show at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 4, when Las Vegas hosts Kansas City in a Week 4 AFC West game. The Chiefs vs Raiders halftime show will bring a major rock performance to Sunday’s game, with a familiar music star leading the entertainment lineup.. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The rock icon will perform with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band, while Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams is set to sing the National Anthem before kickoff. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:25pm PT.

It will be Cooper’s first appearance for the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders announced the entertainment lineup ahead of the game, with Cooper set to take the stage during halftime.

Alice Cooper to headline Chiefs vs Raiders halftime show Alice Cooper will be the main act during the Chiefs vs Raiders halftime show. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he is scheduled to perform three songs with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band.

Cooper, 78, has spent decades in rock music and is known for his theatrical stage shows. His career includes platinum albums, sold-out tours and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Raiders also pointed to Cooper’s latest work with the original Alice Cooper band. The group recently released The Revenge of Alice Cooper, its first new album together since 1973.

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Michelle Williams to sing National Anthem Michelle Williams will perform the National Anthem before the Chiefs vs Raiders game. She became famous as a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling female groups in music history.

Williams later started a solo career and has released four albums featuring gospel, R&B and pop music. Her songs include “Say Yes,” “We Break the Dawn” and “The Greatest.”

The Raiders said Williams has also worked as an actress and author during a career that has lasted more than two decades.

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Why Alice Cooper was chosen for Raiders game? Cooper also has a strong connection to Las Vegas, where he is currently appearing with magician Criss Angel in Welcome to Our Nightmare at Planet Hollywood. His upcoming shows there include dates in November and December, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders House Band will also return for its sixth year. The 15-piece group is led by David Perrico and features musicians who have performed with major artists including Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart and Diana Ross.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said, “It’s a tribute to (the club’s senior vice president and chief experience officer) Brad Phinney and the rest of the Silver and Black production team to present the best game-day experience in the NFL.”

The entertainment lineup gives fans another major attraction around a game between two AFC West rivals.