Dave Doeren fired by NC State after 14 seasons with a reported $9.75 million buyout at stake

“I want to thank Coach Doeren for his service and contributions to NC State, and for always representing the university with pride,” Corrigan said. “I appreciate his leadership during his 14-year tenure and the passion he brought to this role. We wish Dave, Sara and his family the best in the future.”

Boo Corrigan, the director of Athletics for Wolfpack, addressed the decision in a statement, thanking Doeren for his 14 years with the Wolfpack.

NC State has parted ways with head coach Dave Doeren following Friday night’s 31-28 defeat to Stanford, the university announced Saturday afternoon.

According to USA Today Network, Doeren would have been entitled to a $9.75 million buyout covering the three years remaining on his contract if NC State had dismissed him without cause before January 1.

Todd Goebbel named interim head coach The school has also appointed special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, as per On3 report. Goebbel has been part of the NC State program in various roles since 2019.

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The On3 report mentioned a nationwide search for NC State’s next head coach will resume immediately.

Doeren’s record and bowl game history During his time in Raleigh, Dave Doeren compiled a 98-74 overall record, including a 52-57 mark in conference play, and guided NC State to 10 bowl appearances, posting a 4-6 record in those games.

NC State appointed Doeren as head coach in 2013 after he spent two seasons in the same role at Northern Illinois. His 14-year tenure was the second-longest among ACC head coaches, behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who has led the Tigers for 18 years.

Questions about his future had emerged before the current season, despite the Wolfpack finishing 8-5 last year and securing a bowl victory. Under Doeren, however, the team never managed to record a 10-win season.

Loss to Stanford seals Doeren’s fate Dave Doeren’s 14th season leading NC State got off to a disappointing start, with the Wolfpack suffering a heavy 34-8 road defeat to Virginia.

The team’s struggles continued in the following weeks when it appeared poised to close out a road victory against Vanderbilt. However, a fumble in the end zone while trying to run down the clock handed the Commodores an unlikely win.

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NC State briefly showed signs of improvement with a 31-28 victory over Louisville on October 3, raising hopes that 54-year-old coach had found a way to steady the team.

That momentum did not last, though, as Friday night’s defeat to Stanford marked the Wolfpack’s second consecutive loss and left them with a 3-4 record for the season.