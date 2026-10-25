Dave Doeren fired by NC State after 14 seasons with a reported $9.75 million buyout at stake
Dav Doeren's 14-year tenure was the second-longest among ACC head coaches, behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who has led the Tigers for 18 years.
NC State has parted ways with head coach Dave Doeren following Friday night’s 31-28 defeat to Stanford, the university announced Saturday afternoon.
NC State fired coach Dave Doeren
Boo Corrigan, the director of Athletics for Wolfpack, addressed the decision in a statement, thanking Doeren for his 14 years with the Wolfpack.
“I want to thank Coach Doeren for his service and contributions to NC State, and for always representing the university with pride,” Corrigan said. “I appreciate his leadership during his 14-year tenure and the passion he brought to this role. We wish Dave, Sara and his family the best in the future.”
According to USA Today Network, Doeren would have been entitled to a $9.75 million buyout covering the three years remaining on his contract if NC State had dismissed him without cause before January 1.
Todd Goebbel named interim head coach
The school has also appointed special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, as per On3 report. Goebbel has been part of the NC State program in various roles since 2019.
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The On3 report mentioned a nationwide search for NC State’s next head coach will resume immediately.
Doeren’s record and bowl game history
During his time in Raleigh, Dave Doeren compiled a 98-74 overall record, including a 52-57 mark in conference play, and guided NC State to 10 bowl appearances, posting a 4-6 record in those games.
NC State appointed Doeren as head coach in 2013 after he spent two seasons in the same role at Northern Illinois. His 14-year tenure was the second-longest among ACC head coaches, behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who has led the Tigers for 18 years.
Questions about his future had emerged before the current season, despite the Wolfpack finishing 8-5 last year and securing a bowl victory. Under Doeren, however, the team never managed to record a 10-win season.
Loss to Stanford seals Doeren’s fate
Dave Doeren’s 14th season leading NC State got off to a disappointing start, with the Wolfpack suffering a heavy 34-8 road defeat to Virginia.
The team’s struggles continued in the following weeks when it appeared poised to close out a road victory against Vanderbilt. However, a fumble in the end zone while trying to run down the clock handed the Commodores an unlikely win.
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NC State briefly showed signs of improvement with a 31-28 victory over Louisville on October 3, raising hopes that 54-year-old coach had found a way to steady the team.
That momentum did not last, though, as Friday night’s defeat to Stanford marked the Wolfpack’s second consecutive loss and left them with a 3-4 record for the season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More