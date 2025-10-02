Former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard to retire with Colts during halftime vs Raiders

One of the finest defensive players of the modern generation, Shaquille Leonard, is set to retire as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Wednesday. The three-time All-Pro linebacker will reportedly address the Colts fans at halftime of the side’s fixture against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Leonard will hold a press conference before the game starts, according to CBS Sports. Nicknamed "The Maniac,” Leonard had played most of his six-season career with the Colts. (Instagram/ Shaquille Leonard)

Shaquille Leonard's journey and achievements

Nicknamed "The Maniac,” Leonard had played most of his six-season career with the Colts. The 30-year-old was adjudged the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. He had also earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his rookie season.

Leonard had led the NFL with eight forced fumbles in 2021. A report published by ESPN stated that Leonard was restricted to three matches in 2022 because of injuries and underwent two back surgeries to solve the nerve issues that were causing lower-body pain. Recalling that season, Leonard had even termed it the "hardest year of my life."

Shaquille Leonard's injury issues

The 2022 season, Leonard said, as reported by ESPN, “was, by far, one of the hardest years of my life. You're fighting through the injury. Mentally, it was really, really bad. You see the guys out there each Sunday fighting for a win, and me standing on the sidelines. Two minutes after the game, I'm in the locker room just boo-hoo-ing, man. Just feel like I let the team down by not being out there. I was somewhat embarrassed.”

Leonard made a comeback to action in 2023, and he was released by the Colts in November that year. As per ESPN, in 70 games with Indianapolis, Leonard recorded 614 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries. Leonard capped off the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He did not participate in the NFL last season, according to ESPN.

