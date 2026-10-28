GTA 6's rumored file size ahead of November 19 launch sparks comparisons with previous editions

GTA 6 will be available for preloading starting November 12, giving players the chance to get the sizable download ready before the game's official launch.

The storage requirement for the $100 Ultimate Edition, which reportedly includes additional content beyond the standard release, remains unknown.

Although PlayStation Game Size reportedly tracks data directly from the PlayStation Store backend, Rockstar Games has yet to officially verify the game's reported storage requirement.

According to PlayStation Game Size, the standard edition of GTA 6 is reportedly expected to require 210GB of storage on PS5. The edition has been listed at $80 in the report.

Ahead of its November debut, a report suggested that the game's download size could reach a staggering 210GB.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is drawing closer to its long-awaited launch, with just over three weeks remaining before the release of the next mainline entry in the franchise after nearly 13 years.

Even before this report emerged, fans expected the game to demand considerable storage space. If the reported figure proves accurate, GTA 6 would rank among the largest games by download size.

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The game's expansive world is another reason for the anticipated storage demand. Its map has been described as three times larger than the one featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, while Rockstar's reputation for intricate environmental details has also raised expectations. underscoring its attention to realism.

GTA 6 file size compared with previous games Rockstar has scheduled GTA 6 for release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the reported 210GB figure is yet to be officially confirmed, it offers an indication of the storage players may need to prepare ahead of launch.

For comparison, PlayStation Game Size lists GTA 5 as requiring approximately 95GB on PS4 and 100GB on PS5. The Enhanced edition of GTA 5 on Windows PC requires 105GB, according to its Steam listing. These figures highlight the potential increase in storage requirements for the upcoming title.

The difference becomes even more apparent when looking further back in the franchise. Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition requires around 22GB on PC through Steam, while the original Windows version of Grand Theft Auto occupied just 652MB, according to an abandonware listing.

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Although a reported download size of 210GB would make GTA 6 a substantial installation, other games have also placed significant demands on storage. The recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has been reported to require more than 300GB of storage on Xbox platforms.