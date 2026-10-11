Is Angel Reese suspended for WNBA Finals against Valkyries? Does she face punishment under WNBA rules?

The incident took place with 3:17 left in the first half, when Jones blocked Reese’s attempt at the basket before the two exchanged words while standing face-to-face.

Reese was involved in a tense confrontation with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones during the second quarter, resulting in both players being assessed offsetting technical fouls.

However, an incident during Game 3 of the semifinal series has raised concerns for the Dream and their fans, with questions emerging over whether star player Angel Reese could face disciplinary action or a suspension ahead of the Finals.

Both teams secured their places in the Finals with dominant performances in the semifinals, sweeping their respective opponents 3-0.

The WNBA Finals will feature the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, guaranteeing that a first-time champion will be crowned in league history.

However, she has avoided a suspension for now, as this was her second technical foul of the postseason.

Also read | What happened between Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell? Fever star makes feelings clear on teammate’s comments

Under WNBA rules, players and coaches receive an automatic one-game suspension after accumulating four technical fouls during the playoffs. Each additional technical foul also carries a $1,500 fine.

Reese faces WNBA fine The Atlanta Dream forward is nevertheless facing a $500 fine for picking up her second technical of the playoffs. She had previously received a technical foul during Atlanta’s first-round series against the Washington Mystics.

The league can also review and rescind technical fouls when warranted.

Reese’s regular-season technical fouls Reese accumulated seven technical fouls during the regular season, putting her just one away from the WNBA’s eight-foul suspension limit. However, her foul count reset when the playoffs began, with a separate and lower threshold applying during the postseason.

In September 2025, she also served a one-game suspension while playing for the Chicago Sky after going over the regular-season threshold.

Also read | Sophie Cunningham's hat sparks transgender row: What it says and where can one get it?

The 24-year-old star will need to be cautious in the Finals, as two more technical fouls would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

Losing Reese would be a significant setback for Atlanta against the Valkyries, considering her contributions during the postseason. She has averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game across five playoff appearances.