Is Angel Reese suspended for WNBA Finals against Valkyries? Does she face punishment under WNBA rules?
Losing Angel Reese would be a significant setback for Atlanta against the Valkyries, considering her contributions during the postseason.
The WNBA Finals will feature the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, guaranteeing that a first-time champion will be crowned in league history.
Both teams secured their places in the Finals with dominant performances in the semifinals, sweeping their respective opponents 3-0.
However, an incident during Game 3 of the semifinal series has raised concerns for the Dream and their fans, with questions emerging over whether star player Angel Reese could face disciplinary action or a suspension ahead of the Finals.
Is Angel Reese suspended?
Reese was involved in a tense confrontation with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones during the second quarter, resulting in both players being assessed offsetting technical fouls.
The incident took place with 3:17 left in the first half, when Jones blocked Reese’s attempt at the basket before the two exchanged words while standing face-to-face.
However, she has avoided a suspension for now, as this was her second technical foul of the postseason.
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Under WNBA rules, players and coaches receive an automatic one-game suspension after accumulating four technical fouls during the playoffs. Each additional technical foul also carries a $1,500 fine.
Reese faces WNBA fine
The Atlanta Dream forward is nevertheless facing a $500 fine for picking up her second technical of the playoffs. She had previously received a technical foul during Atlanta’s first-round series against the Washington Mystics.
The league can also review and rescind technical fouls when warranted.
Reese’s regular-season technical fouls
Reese accumulated seven technical fouls during the regular season, putting her just one away from the WNBA’s eight-foul suspension limit. However, her foul count reset when the playoffs began, with a separate and lower threshold applying during the postseason.
In September 2025, she also served a one-game suspension while playing for the Chicago Sky after going over the regular-season threshold.
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The 24-year-old star will need to be cautious in the Finals, as two more technical fouls would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.
Losing Reese would be a significant setback for Atlanta against the Valkyries, considering her contributions during the postseason. She has averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game across five playoff appearances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More