Jack Campbell's hospital update brings some relief after Lions linebacker suffers scary neck injury vs Vikings

Although the team did not disclose further information about the nature or severity of the injury, it indicated that the initial medical assessments have been encouraging.

Campbell remains hospitalized in Detroit as he continues to recover from the neck injury sustained during the Lions' 19-15 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

The Lions provided a fresh update on his condition Monday afternoon, offering some encouraging news while keeping specific medical details private.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening injury during Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, leaving him motionless on the field before being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

"Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time," the Lions wrote in a statement shared on X.

How did Campbell get injured? Campbell sustained a neck injury during the fourth quarter of Detroit's 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 8 meeting.

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The incident occurred as he attempted to bring down Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Following the collision, the 26-year-old remained on the turf for several minutes while medical personnel rushed onto the field to assist him.

Campbell stretchered off leaving teammates concerned The former first-round draft pick was eventually secured to a stretcher and transported off the field on an injury cart before being taken to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation.

The frightening scene prompted an emotional response from players on both sides, particularly Campbell's Detroit teammates. Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was visibly overcome with emotion and broke down in tears while watching the medical staff attend to Campbell.

What Dan Campbell spoke after the game After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a brief update on the linebacker's condition, confirming that Jack was conscious and breathing when medical personnel transported him to the hospital.

He also asked fans and everyone associated with the team to keep Campbell in their thoughts and prayers amid the uncertainty surrounding his injury.

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“He’s breathing, he’s alert when he left. I know nothing further. Thoughts and prayers are with Jack. I would ask that everyone does the same,” the Lions coach said.