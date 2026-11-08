Kayla Barrett: Kentucky woman charged after allegedly grabbing and strangling high school football player during game

An unusual incident during an October 30 high school football matchup between Wayne County and North Laurel in Monticello resulted in an arrest. An unusual incident during an October 30 high school football matchup. (Representative Image) (AP Photo)

Player allegedly attacked during football game According to the Monticello Police Department, Kayla Barrett, 36, allegedly assaulted a Wayne County football player during the third quarter of the team's October 30 game against the North Laurel High School Jaguars.

The Kentucky New Era, citing an arrest warrant, reported that Barrett “violently shook him by the neck in an attempt to obstruct his airway.” He was taken to the Wayne County Emergency Room for a medical assessment.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the alleged confrontation, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Woman faces second-degree strangulation charge Barrett was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. She was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center but has since been released after posting a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records cited by The National News Desk.

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Spectators storm field during disturbance With North Laurel holding a 21-12 lead and less than seven minutes left in the third quarter, spectators supporting both teams entered the field, prompting officials to step in and separate those involved, according to the 13th Region Media Network.

Monticello Assistant Chief Joshua Smith described the alleged incident while speaking to WYMT, explaining how Barrett became involved in the confrontation.

“From what I understand she ran toward the action. And somewhere in that scuffle, she grabbed one of the Wayne County athletes by the back of the neck and began choking him and shaking him,” Smith said.

Police stress safety at sporting events In a social media statement, the Monticello Police Department stressed the importance of maintaining a safe environment for students participating in sporting events. "High school athletics should be an environment where student-athletes can compete safely, without fear of violence or intimidation,"

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Authorities also condemned the incident, emphasizing that disagreements or heightened emotions during sporting competitions cannot justify physical attacks on anyone involved. "While emotions can run high during competitive sporting events, there is absolutely no justification for physical violence against players, coaches, officials, or spectators."