Kayla Barrett: Kentucky woman charged after allegedly grabbing and strangling high school football player during game
Authorities have not disclosed what led to the alleged confrontation, and the investigation remains ongoing.
An unusual incident during an October 30 high school football matchup between Wayne County and North Laurel in Monticello resulted in an arrest.
Player allegedly attacked during football game
According to the Monticello Police Department, Kayla Barrett, 36, allegedly assaulted a Wayne County football player during the third quarter of the team's October 30 game against the North Laurel High School Jaguars.
The Kentucky New Era, citing an arrest warrant, reported that Barrett “violently shook him by the neck in an attempt to obstruct his airway.” He was taken to the Wayne County Emergency Room for a medical assessment.
Authorities have not disclosed what led to the alleged confrontation, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Woman faces second-degree strangulation charge
Barrett was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. She was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center but has since been released after posting a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records cited by The National News Desk.
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Spectators storm field during disturbance
With North Laurel holding a 21-12 lead and less than seven minutes left in the third quarter, spectators supporting both teams entered the field, prompting officials to step in and separate those involved, according to the 13th Region Media Network.
Monticello Assistant Chief Joshua Smith described the alleged incident while speaking to WYMT, explaining how Barrett became involved in the confrontation.
“From what I understand she ran toward the action. And somewhere in that scuffle, she grabbed one of the Wayne County athletes by the back of the neck and began choking him and shaking him,” Smith said.
Police stress safety at sporting events
In a social media statement, the Monticello Police Department stressed the importance of maintaining a safe environment for students participating in sporting events. "High school athletics should be an environment where student-athletes can compete safely, without fear of violence or intimidation,"
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Authorities also condemned the incident, emphasizing that disagreements or heightened emotions during sporting competitions cannot justify physical attacks on anyone involved. "While emotions can run high during competitive sporting events, there is absolutely no justification for physical violence against players, coaches, officials, or spectators."
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More