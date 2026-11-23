The Los Angeles Chargers faced an early injury scare in Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, with tight end David Njoku and running back Keaton Mitchell both leaving the game in the first quarter. David Njoku made his way back onto the field later in the second quarter. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) more

Njoku headed to the locker room, prompting the Chargers to provide an update on both players and list them as questionable to return.

"injury update: Keaton Mitchell (back) and David Njoku (shoulder) are questionable to return," the Chargers tweeted.

The Chargers' update confirmed that Mitchell was dealing with a back injury, while Njoku was sidelined with a shoulder issue.

However, Njoku made his way back onto the field later in the second quarter.