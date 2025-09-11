Packers vs Commanders: When, where and how to stream the game?

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to encounter the Washington Commanders for their respective second games of this season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game is one that many are looking forward to, given both teams’ wins in their respective season-openers: the Packers’ 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions and the Commanders’ 21-6 win over the New York Giants, as reported by CBS Sports. Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on after beating the New York Giants 21-6 at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland(Getty Images via AFP)

Deebo Samuel totaled 96 yards and one touchdown in his Commanders debut, as Jayden Daniels threw for 233 yards and scored a touchdown while rushing for 68 yards. This marked the first time since 2020 that the Commanders were able to hold down their opponent without a single touchdown. On the other side, Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs shone bright as Micah Parsons managed to chase down Jared Goff for a sack. Goff was sacked four times and picked off once by the Packers.

Here are all the details on when and where to stream the game:

Date and time

The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday (September 11) at 8:15 PM ET. As of now, the Packers have a -3.5 lead (O/U 48.5) to win the game, as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to stream?

Popular streaming service Amazon Prime Video holds the exclusive rights to show the Packers take on the Commanders in this showdown. The game will also be available to stream on NBC, Peacock, and local TV providers.

As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting “TV Provider” assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.” All games will be available to stream on NFL+.

Nine games are scheduled to happen after this on Sunday (September 14).

With contribution from Stuti Gupta