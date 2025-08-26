Pete Carrol offers update on Raiders' search for backup QB

The Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback roster is about to see a major turnover this season. When Geno Smith was brought in following a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the team had one of its most established starters since Derek Carr’s time. The backup spot, however, remains unresolved. File photo Pete Carroll(AP)

Raiders’ quarterback injury and update

The Raiders’ backup quarterback slot became hazy when the current option, Aidan O’Connell, suffered a broken wrist during the team’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, as reported by Clutch Points.

“With QB Aidan O'Connell fracturing his wrist and being sidelined 6-8 weeks, Raiders HC Pete Carroll said the team now is in the market for a backup QB and it is looking for “an experienced player who can help us,” NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on his social media handle.

Day three draft pick Cam Miller is currently slated to be the first choice for the slot, given his performance so far in the preseason while running with the third-team offense. Straight out of North Dakota State, concerns still pertain about whether he has the patience that Carroll needs and has had during his days with the Seattle Seahawks, as reported by Clutch Points.

Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley remain two potential options for the Cleveland Browns to consider. As Pickett stays on with the team, Huntley could likely make it a cut for it, putting him right in the Raiders’ line of target.

How did netizens react?

Ever since the news broke out, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the Raider’s latest quarterback update.

“The Raiders should make a trade for Shedeur Sanders. Geno Smith would be the perfect mentor for Shedeur…not to mention Tom Brady’s presence as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” a fan wrote.

“I know a guy...put him in Coach,” another wrote. “Nobody has more experience than Shedeur that’s “available” assuming Stefanski won’t stop playing politics about him,” one more said.

“as long as he’s not picky about hand size…” a fan opined. “Mason Rudolph! Makes sense for Steelers to cut room down and Mason is never gonna be anything more than that,” yet another added.

The Raiders are scheduled to face the New England Patriots in their regular-season opener on September 7.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta