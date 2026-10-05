What happened to Erling Haaland? Norway star's gesture in Portugal game sparks injury scare; watch
Erling Haaland remained on the pitch until the 67th minute before being replaced by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Portugal completed a Nations League group-stage double over Norway with another 2-1 victory against the Vikings on Sunday. However, one moment during the game raised concerns over a potential injury to Norway's No. 9, Erling Haaland.
What happened to Erling Haaland?
The Manchester City forward remained on the pitch until the 67th minute before being replaced by Jørgen Strand Larsen. He appeared to signal toward the bench that he was struggling with an injury and wanted to be taken off.
Haaland has found the net 65 times in 58 appearances for the Norway national team.
The 26-year-old eventually limped off the field and was substituted at a crucial stage of the match, with the score still level at 1-1.
Portugal completes double over Norway
Norway's only goal also did not come from Haaland, as Kristoffer Ajer found the net in the 36th minute of the first half.
Ajer produced a stunning volley, but Norway’s advantage lasted only two minutes before Joao Cancelo restored parity. The two teams entered halftime level.
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Goncalo Ramos put Portugal back in front with the hosts’ second goal of the game. Portugal managed to hold on for a 2-1 win, even after Francisco Conceicao was shown a red card late in the contest.
More worries for Maresca
The exact nature and severity of the 26-year-old’s injury are still unclear, but the situation could be a major concern for Enzo Maresca. The Manchester City manager has endured a difficult few weeks following the independent commission’s guilty verdict over the club’s 114 financial breaches.
However, Haaland’s injury concern has now overshadowed another major storyline from the match involving Cristiano Ronaldo.
Also read | Bruno Fernandes reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after shock Portugal exit; urges country not to divide
The Portugal captain was not involved after sensationally leaving the national team camp when he was left out of the starting lineup for the first meeting between the two sides in Oslo two weeks earlier.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More