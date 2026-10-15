Xbox Nano Controller price and release date: Features, connectivity and everything to know about Microsoft’s new gamepad
The Xbox Nano Controller supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, connecting to compatible Xbox consoles, Windows PCs and mobile devices for flexible gaming.
Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Nano Controller, a small wireless gamepad built for younger players, users with smaller hands and anyone seeking a more travel-friendly gaming accessory. The company describes it as the most compact controller in its history, combining a reduced form factor with the familiar controls Xbox players already know.
Xbox Nano Controller price and release date
Microsoft has set the Xbox Nano Controller’s price at $49.99, and pre-orders opened on Wednesday, October 14.
The compact gamepad is scheduled to launch in November, putting it on track to arrive in time for the holiday shopping season.
Xbox Nano size and button layout
The device weighs 3.5 ounces, or around 99 grams, and is just under 13 centimeters long. Its smaller build does not mean fewer controls, as the gamepad still features all 18 standard buttons, preserving the traditional Xbox layout in a more portable design.
Microsoft’s Xbox Nano Controller is designed to make gaming more accessible, particularly for children and players with smaller hands. Its lightweight, compact build may also appeal to gamers seeking a portable option, though its comfort during longer sessions remains to be seen.
Xbox Nano Controller features and connectivity
The Xbox Nano Controller packs several useful features into its compact frame. A built-in rechargeable battery powers the gamepad, so players will not need to rely on replaceable AA batteries. Charging is handled through a USB-C port, but Microsoft does not include the required cable in the box.
Another addition is a customizable Action button, which users can program for tasks such as taking screenshots, recording gameplay or launching other frequently used functions. The feature offers quick access to these actions without requiring players to navigate through menus.
Also read | Why are people cancelling Xbox Game Pass subscriptions? Survey highlights major reason behind gamers walking away
In terms of connectivity, the controller supports both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, making it compatible with supported Xbox consoles, Windows PCs and mobile devices. Its lightweight construction also makes it a practical option for gamers who want to play while travelling or away from their regular gaming setup.
One potential downside is the separately sold USB-C cable. Although players who already own a compatible cable can use it to charge the controller, those without one will have to buy an additional accessory.
Xbox partners with Samsung on a Game Pass offer
Microsoft is also collaborating with Samsung to promote Xbox cloud gaming during the holiday season. In the United States, customers purchasing selected Samsung TVs will be eligible for a special offer that includes an Xbox Nano Controller and two months of Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More