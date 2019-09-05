sports

Virender Sehwag was India’s biggest match winner with the bat in Test cricket in the first decade of the 2000s. Coming into the team on the back of his big-hitting abilities, the Delhi lad’s career took off after captain Sourav Ganguly decided to promote him to the top of the order. As an opener, Sehwag made mince meat of opposition attacks, often giving the Indian bowlers enough time to pick 20 wickets in a Test.

He became the first Indian to score a triple century in Test matches, with his mammoth knock of 309 against Pakistan in Multan and crossed the 300-run mark again in Chennai against South Africa. He fulfilled his long standing dream when he scored an ODI double century at Indore against West Indies.

Sehwag was an effective bowler too, picking up 136 international wickets with his part-time off spin. He was part of India’s victorious campaigns in the 2007 WT20 and 2011 ICC World Cup.

