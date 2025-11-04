WWE NXT (November 4): Time, match card, where to watch and more

The November 4 edition of WWE NXT is expected to be high on action. It will kick off the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament and witness an electrifying six-woman tag team match in the ring, as per Last Words On Sports. While Fatal Influence will try to settle its score with Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice in the women’s division, Je’Von Evans and Saquon Shugars will meet in the men’s category. There will be a six-woman tag team game, too. (X/@WWENXT)

WWE NXT: Women’s Speed Tournament

Sol Ruca, 26, recently vacated her North American and Speed Championship titles due to a leg injury. Her best friend and tag team partner, Zaria, promised to defend both belts on behalf of the 26-year-old.

Although Zaira lost the North American championship to Blake Monroe at Halloween Havoc, she will return to compete for the vacant Speed Championship title on November 4.

Six-woman tag team match

Apart from the Women’s Speed Tournament, there will be a six-woman tag team match on November 4. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid will square off against Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice.

After the villainous wrestling stable ambushed Tatum, Izzi, and Lola during Tatum’s NXT Women’s Championship match against Lola last week, the six-woman tag team match was made official.

“I’ve been overlooked for too damn long, and worked way too hard to let my title go like that. So, Lola, Izzi, and Taylor, we’ll see you next week,” Jacy Jayne can be heard saying in the video shared by WWE on X.

Je’Von Evans vs. Saquon Shugars

Rising star Je’Von Evans will square off against Saquon Shugars in singles competition. Both superstars want to get more traction, but Evans especially wants to improve his reputation in the NXT men's division.

How to watch WWE NXT (November 4)?

You can catch the event live at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida, at 8 PM ET. It will also be available on the US CW Network and Netflix.

WWE NXT (November 4) match card

Women’s Speed Tournament

Singles match: Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars

Six-woman tag team Match: Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice vs Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid

FAQs:

Why did Sol Ruca vacate her Speed Championship title?

Sol Ruca vacated her Speed Championship title due to a leg injury.

Where can I watch WWE NXT (November 4)?

You can watch WWE NXT (November 4) on the US CW Network and Netflix.