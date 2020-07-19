e-paper
Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu registers highest one-day jump of nearly 5,000 Covid-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 lakh

Tamil Nadu registers highest one-day jump of nearly 5,000 Covid-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 lakh

As the number of cases continue to surge in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up Covid-19 testing so as to contain the virus spread at the earliest.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectant in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during an intensified lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Chennai on Sunday.
Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectant in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during an intensified lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
         

Tamil Nadu registered a spike of 4,979 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest in a day for the second consecutive day, pushing the state’s tally over 1.7 lakh, according to latest figures released by the state health department. With 78 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a total of 2,481 people have died of the coronavirus disease in the southern state.

Of the 170,693 cases in Tamil Nadu, 50,294 are active while 117,915 people have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospital so far.

As the number of cases continue to surge in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up Covid-19 testing so as to contain the virus spread at the earliest. As many as 52,993 specimens were tested today, while more than 19 lakh samples have been tested for the disease till date, the state health department said. .

Over a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, chief minister K Palaniswami discussed preventive measures and treatment procedures adopted by the state for Covid-19 patients. He also highlighted the increased scale of testing in the state. He said that Tamil Nadu, which is the second worst affected state in the country, was miles ahead of others on the Covid-19 testing front.

Palaniswami told Modi that the state government is headed towards facilitating an early return to normalcy, a statement said.

India’s country’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 10,77,618 while the death toll from the disease stands at 26,816. The maximum number of cases were reported from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

