Amazon Appliance Fest: Get up to 70% off on home appliances like vacuum cleaners, microwaves, air fryers, and more

With Monsoon marching slowly to grip part of India, it is certain to bring a brief respite from the sultry summer heat. And so is Amazon by bringing you deals and offers during the Amazon Monsoon Appliance Fest. The ecommerce giant is celebrating Amazon Appliance Fest starting from June 19 till June 22, 2024. It's time to get up to 70% off on home appliances during Amazon Appliance Fest (Pexels)

The fest is giving up to 70% off on a wide range of home appliances like garment steamers, air fryers, geysers, air purifiers, water purifiers, and more. So, if you are on the lookout for home appliances during the Amazon Monsoon Fest, you have come to the right place.

With brands such as Agaro, Philips, Bajaj, HUL, Havells, and plenty more, you will have plenty of options to choose from. Additionally, with up to 70% off, there is no reason you should be missing out on this deal.

Monsoon calls for lip-smacking dishes and of course, fried food like French fries or crispy pakoras tops the list of monsoon dishes. While you take care of your cravings, we would take care of your savings! Here is the Instant Pot Air Fryer that is sure to take care of all your fried food cravings. The Instant Pot Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines multiple cooking functions in one. With the ability to air fry, roast, bake, and reheat, it offers a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods by using up to 95% less oil. The sleek design fits seamlessly into any kitchen, while the easy-to-use controls and pre-set cooking programs make meal preparation a breeze. Enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt and more convenience.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer

Model: Instant Pot Air Fryer

Capacity: 6 Quarts

Power: 1700 Watts

Functions: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat

Temperature Range: 90-400°F

Material: Stainless Steel

Dimensions: 14.37 x 13.23 x 15.34 inches

Weight: 15 pounds

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking functions Large footprint Healthier alternative to frying Can be noisy during operation Easy-to-use controls Relatively high power consumption

With Monsoon, the humidity levels also rise, resulting in more bacterias and viruses, and so you need an air purifier that kills these microbes. The Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier is designed to deliver clean and fresh air in your home or office. Equipped with a True HEPA filter, it captures 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. Its compact and modern design allows it to fit comfortably in any room, while the quiet operation ensures it won't disrupt your daily activities. With a user-friendly interface and multiple fan speeds, the Airmega 150 offers customizable air purification to suit your needs. Breathe easier and live healthier with the Coway Airmega 150.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier

Model: Coway Airmega 150

Coverage Area: Up to 214 sq. ft.

Filter Type: True HEPA, Activated Carbon

CADR: 142 CFM (Dust), 143 CFM (Smoke), 145 CFM (Pollen)

Noise Level: 24.4 to 54 dB

Dimensions: 13.8 x 18.3 x 8.7 inches

Weight: 12.3 pounds

Power Consumption: 55 Watts

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-efficiency HEPA filter Limited coverage area Quiet operation Filter replacements can be costly Compact and stylish design No smart connectivity features

While the rainy season gives you reason to enjoy rain, it also results in water contamination. And so, you need a water purifier that would kill all the bacterias and germs in the drinking water, giving you safe water to drink. The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier is a high-performance purification system designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water. Featuring advanced RO, UV, and MF technologies, it ensures the removal of harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals. With a large storage capacity and a high purification rate, this purifier is perfect for large families. Its energy-efficient design and eco-friendly operation help conserve water, making it a sustainable choice for modern households. Enjoy pure, mineral-rich water with the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier

Model: HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Storage Capacity: 10 Liters

Purification Capacity: Up to 24 Liters/Hour

TDS Reduction: Up to 2000 ppm

Power Consumption: 36 Watts

Dimensions: 38.3 x 28.3 x 48.8 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced multi-stage purification Regular filter replacement needed High purification capacity Bulky design Eco-friendly and water-saving Requires electricity to operate

Keeping your house clean and tidy is another important criteria to be kept in mind during the rainy season. Thus, bringing home a robot vacuum cleaner is a smart idea. The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart cleaning solution for modern homes. Combining vacuuming and mopping functions, it provides comprehensive floor cleaning with minimal effort. Equipped with advanced navigation and mapping technology, it efficiently covers your entire home, avoiding obstacles and cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The powerful suction and multi-surface brushes ensure thorough cleaning of carpets, hardwood, and tiles. With app control and voice assistant compatibility, managing your cleaning schedule has never been easier. Keep your home spotless with the ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO.

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Model: ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO

Suction Power: 3000 Pa

Functions: Vacuuming, Mopping

Battery Life: Up to 110 minutes

Navigation Technology: Smart Navi 3.0

Dustbin Capacity: 420 ml

Water Tank Capacity: 240 ml

Dimensions: 33.7 x 33.7 x 9.3 cm

Weight: 4.1 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality Relatively short battery life Advanced navigation system High initial cost App and voice assistant control Requires maintenance of brushes and filters

Monsoon mayhem also wreaks havoc on your garments, adding a foul smell to your clothes. Add a garment steamer to your bucket list that will iron your clothes like no other. The Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer offers a quick and efficient solution for removing wrinkles from clothes, curtains, and upholstery. With a powerful steam output and a large water tank, it provides continuous steam for up to 90 minutes, making it ideal for both home and professional use. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, while the multiple steam settings allow you to tailor the steam output to different fabric types. Easy to use and highly effective, the Hamilton Beach Garment Steamer helps you maintain a polished and wrinkle-free appearance effortlessly.

Specifications of Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer

Model: Hamilton Beach Professional

Steam Output: 1200 Watts

Water Tank Capacity: 2.5 Liters

Steam Duration: Up to 90 minutes

Heat-Up Time: 45 seconds

Dimensions: 11.4 x 10.2 x 65.2 inches

Weight: 4.6 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful and continuous steam Bulky and heavy Large water tank capacity Long heat-up time Suitable for various fabric types Can be difficult to store

Prepare for a monsoon party at your home with delicious cakes and cookies along with soem special cuisines for your guests with the Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill. It is a versatile kitchen appliance that enables you to bake, grill, toast, and roast with precision. Featuring OptiTemp technology, it ensures even heat distribution for perfect results every time. The digital display and pre-set cooking programs simplify the cooking process, while the large capacity accommodates family-sized meals. Its sleek design and durable build make it a stylish and reliable addition to any kitchen. Whether you're preparing a quick snack or a gourmet meal, the Philips Digital Oven Toaster Grill is up to the task.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill

Model: Philips HD6975/00

Capacity: 25 Liters

Power: 1500 Watts

Functions: Bake, Grill, Toast, Roast

Temperature Range: 100-230°C

Material: Stainless Steel

Dimensions: 46.5 x 37.0 x 30.0 cm

Weight: 6.5 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple cooking functions Large and bulky Even heat distribution High power consumption User-friendly digital controls Can be expensive

While the weather will take a twist, with the humidity levels rising The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater provides efficient and reliable hot water supply for your home. With a 15-liter capacity and 5-star energy rating, it ensures optimal energy efficiency and reduced electricity bills. The advanced heating elements and corrosion-resistant tank enhance durability and performance. Safety features such as a thermostat, thermal cut-out, and pressure release valve ensure safe operation. Perfect for small to medium-sized households, the Crompton Arno Neo offers a steady supply of hot water for all your needs.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Model: Crompton Arno Neo

Capacity: 15 Liters

Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Heating Element: Copper

Tank Material: Glassline Coated

Dimensions: 44.2 x 44.2 x 37.3 cm

Weight: 8.5 kg

Warranty: 2 years (product), 5 years (tank)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient 5-star rating Takes up space in the bathroom Durable and corrosion-resistant Higher initial cost Advanced safety features Limited capacity for large households

The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter is a reliable power backup solution for your home or office. Featuring a pure sine wave output, it ensures the safe and efficient operation of sensitive appliances. The digital display provides real-time status updates, including battery level, load percentage, and backup time. With advanced battery management, it maximizes battery life and performance. Ideal for areas with frequent power cuts, the Luminous Zelio+ 1100 offers a seamless transition to backup power, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and comfort.

Specifications of Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter

Model: Luminous Zelio+ 1100

Capacity: 900VA

Output: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Voltage: 12V

Input Voltage Range: 110V-290V

Efficiency: >85%

Dimensions: 27.5 x 24.8 x 12.0 cm

Weight: 10.5 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output Requires regular maintenance Digital display for real-time status Can be noisy Efficient battery management High initial investment

Upgrade your kitchen with the Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, designed to deliver a smoke-free and fresh cooking environment. This sleek and modern chimney boasts a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, ensuring efficient removal of smoke, fumes, and odors. The filterless technology ensures minimal maintenance, as there are no filters to clean. With the touch control panel, operating the chimney is a breeze, and the auto-clean function simplifies maintenance by using heat to eliminate oil and residue. Perfect for large kitchens, its 90 cm size covers a wide cooking area, while the elegant design complements any kitchen decor. Enhance your cooking experience with the Elica 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, where cutting-edge technology meets stylish design.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Model: Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Size: 90 cm

Control Type: Touch control

Filter Type: Filterless technology

Auto-clean Function: Yes, thermal auto-clean

Noise Level: ≤ 58 dB

Material: Stainless steel and glass

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr Noise level up to 58 dB Filterless technology for minimal maintenance Requires professional installation Thermal auto-clean function Higher price point Sleek and modern design May be too large for smaller kitchens

Also Read: Best air fryer: Explore our top 10 picks guide for an informed choice

Top three features of the best appliances with Amazon Monsoon Fest

Appliances on Amazon Monsoon Fest Noise Level (dB) Weight (kg) Special Feature Instant Pot Air Fryer 65 5.2 6-in-1 function (air fry, roast, bake, reheat) Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier 24 5.5 True HEPA filter with 4-stage filtration HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS 30 9.5 Advanced 7-stage purification ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 67 3.6 Smart Navi 3.0 for precise mapping Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer 50 3.9 2-in-1 fabric wrinkle remover Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill 45 9.4 25-liter capacity with digital display Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Water Heater 25 8.5 Rapid heating with smart energy management Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave Inverter 40 10.5 LCD display with MCB protection Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 58 14 Motion Sensor Control

Also Read: Best air purifiers under ₹3000: Elite 10 choices to enhance air quality

Best value for money appliance on Amazon Monsoon Fest

The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill stands out as the best value for money Amazon appliance. This versatile appliance offers a 25-litre capacity, making it suitable for family-sized meals, while its digital display ensures precise temperature and time control. The inclusion of multiple cooking modes, such as baking, grilling, and toasting, adds to its utility, making it a multifunctional device that saves kitchen space. Additionally, its robust build and reliable performance make it a long-lasting addition to any kitchen, all at a competitive price point.

Also Read: Water Purifier for home: All you need to know before buying one

Best overall appliance on Amazon Monsoon Fest

The Instant Pot Air Fryer is the best overall Amazon appliance. Its 6-in-1 functionality, which includes air frying, roasting, baking, and reheating, makes it incredibly versatile and efficient for any kitchen. The Instant Pot Air Fryer is known for its ability to cook food evenly and quickly, thanks to its advanced heating technology. Its user-friendly interface and easy-to-clean design further enhance its appeal. Moreover, it offers a healthier cooking alternative by using significantly less oil compared to traditional frying methods, making it a top choice for health-conscious consumers.

Also Read: Kitchen chimneys: How to choose the right one for your kitchen

How to find the best Appliance on Amazon Monsoon Fest

Finding the best Amazon appliance involves several key steps. First, identify your specific needs and the primary function you want the appliance to serve. Researching and reading reviews from verified buyers on Amazon can provide valuable insights into the performance and reliability of the products. Pay attention to the detailed product specifications and compare them with similar products to ensure you are getting the best features for your budget. Also, consider the brand reputation and the warranty offered, as these can be indicators of quality and customer service. Utilizing Amazon's filter options to narrow down choices based on customer ratings, price, and prime eligibility can also streamline your search. Lastly, take advantage of customer questions and answers on the product page to resolve any doubts or to gather more specific user experiences.

FAQ on Best Appliances on Amazon Monsoon Fest:

Q: What should I consider before buying an Amazon appliance?

A: Consider the appliance's primary function, customer reviews, brand reputation, price, and any additional features that enhance its usability. Ensure it meets your specific needs and has good after-sales support.

Q: Are more expensive appliances always better?

A: Not necessarily. While price can indicate quality, many affordable appliances offer excellent performance and features. Always compare specifications and read customer reviews.

Q: How can I ensure the appliance will last long?

A: Look for appliances from reputable brands, check the warranty details, and read reviews focusing on durability. Regular maintenance according to the manufacturer’s guidelines also helps extend the lifespan.

Q: Can I return an Amazon appliance if I am not satisfied?

A: Yes, Amazon has a return policy for most appliances. Check the specific return policy details on the product page before purchasing.

Q: What if I need help setting up my new appliance? A: Many appliances come with detailed user manuals, and you can often find setup videos online. Additionally, Amazon customer service can assist with setup queries.

