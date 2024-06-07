Amazon Appliances Sale: Budget air fryers under 5,000 for health-conscious freaks

The air fryer is increasingly becoming an indispensable appliance in Indian households, a result of our love for snacking. Whether it's about grabbing a quick midnight snack, munch on fries, or even want to cook an entire brunch, an air fryer has to be your saving grace. However, the health risks associated with traditional fried foods are concerning. Enter the air fryer – a game-changer that allows us to enjoy our favourite snacks guilt-free. By using hot air to cook food, air fryers significantly reduce the amount of oil needed, resulting in lighter, healthier snacks. With its ability to replicate the crispy texture of fried foods without the excess oil, the air fryer has earned its place in Indian kitchens, promoting healthier eating habits without compromising on taste. Amazon Sale: Here are our top picks on the best air fryers under ₹ 5,000 that you can buy today.

Air fryers are available in various price ranges, making them accessible to all budgets. With the ongoing Amazon Sale, now is the perfect time to invest in one. Those seeking value for money can explore air fryers priced under ₹5000, offering both affordability and quality. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy healthier cooking at unbeatable prices during the sale.

We have bunched together a selection of some of the best air fryers with best prices just for you. Check them out and if you like one, add it to your cart right away.

1.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

If there is one air fryer that is a must-have in your kitchen, then that is the Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer. It is a modern kitchen appliance designed to make cooking healthier and more convenient. With its advanced digital controls and rapid air technology, it can fry, bake, grill, and roast with little to no oil, ensuring that your meals are lower in fat but still deliciously crispy. The spacious basket allows you to prepare family-sized portions, while the intuitive touchscreen interface makes it easy to select cooking modes and adjust settings. Its sleek design and compact size make it a perfect fit for any kitchen countertop. Whether you're preparing snacks, main courses, or desserts, the Pigeon Healthifry offers versatility and efficiency, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals and busy households alike.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 3.2 litres

Control: Digital touchscreen

Power: 1200 watts

Voltage: 220-240 volts

Cooking Functions: Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 30 minutes

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Digital controls for precise cooking Limited capacity for large meals Multiple cooking functions Shorter timer duration Easy to clean with dishwasher

2.

INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology| 8-Preset, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Black), 4.2 Liter

The INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry brings a blend of advanced technology and user-friendly features to your kitchen. With a sleek design and digital interface, this air fryer allows you to prepare a variety of meals with ease. The rapid air circulation system ensures your food is cooked evenly, providing a crispy finish without the need for excessive oil. The Tasty Fry comes with an 8-litre capacity, making it perfect for larger families or gatherings. Its digital touch screen offers pre-set cooking programmes for popular dishes, making meal preparation quick and hassle-free. Moreover, the non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket simplifies the clean-up process, allowing you to spend more time enjoying your food and less time cleaning up.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry

Capacity: 8 litres

Power: 1700 watts

Display: Digital touch screen

Cooking Programms: Pre-set options for various dishes

Temperature Range: 40-200°C

Timer: Up to 60 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 32 x 28 x 35 cm

Weight: 5 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 8-litre capacity Larger footprint Powerful 1700W motor Heavier weight Digital touch screen Higher energy consumption Multiple pre-set programmes Expensive Easy to clean No manual temperature control

3.SToK (ST-AF01-W) 2.6 Liters 1350W Air Fryer

The SToK (ST-AF01-W) 2.6 Liters 1350W Air Fryer is an excellent addition to any kitchen, offering a compact yet efficient solution for healthy cooking. This air fryer utilizes advanced air circulation technology to ensure even cooking with up to 85% less oil, making it ideal for health-conscious enthusiasts. The 2.6-litre capacity is perfect for small families or singles. With adjustable temperature settings and a 30-minute timer, it provides versatility for cooking a wide range of dishes. The non-stick basket of this air fryer is easy to clean, and the cool-touch handle ensures safe handling. Additionally, its sleek design and compact size make it a great fit for any countertop without taking up too much space.

Specifications of SToK (ST-AF01-W) 2.6 Liters 1350W Air Fryer

Capacity: 2.6 litres

Power: 1350 watts

Display: Analog

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 30 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 30 cm

Weight: 3 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size Smaller capacity Efficient 1350W power Analog controls Affordable price Limited cooking programs Easy to clean Shorter timer duration Sleek design Basic features

4.

AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black

The AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance designed to make healthier cooking easier. Featuring a digital touch screen, this air fryer allows for precise temperature and time control, ensuring perfect results every time. The 4-litre capacity is suitable for families, and the rapid air technology cooks food evenly and quickly with little to no oil. It comes with multiple pre-set cooking programs, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes at the touch of a button. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, simplifying the cleaning process. Additionally, the AGARO Galaxy's sleek design and robust build quality make it a durable and stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer

Capacity: 4 litres

Power: 1400 Watts

Display: Digital touch screen

Cooking Programs: Multiple pre-set options

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 60 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 33 x 28 x 36 cm

Weight: 4.2 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Digital touch screen Larger footprint Multiple cooking programmes Higher price point Easy to clean Heavier weight Sleek design Limited colour options Robust build quality Short power cord

5.

KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black

The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer is a reliable and efficient appliance designed for those who want to enjoy fried foods with less oil. Utilizing hot air circulation technology, this air fryer ensures your meals are cooked evenly and with a crispy texture, while significantly reducing the need for oil. The 4-litre capacity is perfect for family-sized portions. With adjustable temperature control and a 30-minute timer, it offers the flexibility to cook a wide variety of dishes. The non-stick frying basket makes it easy to clean, and the cool-touch handle ensures safe handling. Its compact design and simple operation make it a convenient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer

Capacity: 4 litres

Power: 1350 watts

Display: Analog

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 30 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 30 x 30 x 32 cm

Weight: 3.5 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design Analog controls Affordable price Shorter timer duration Easy to clean Basic features Even cooking results Limited capacity Safe handling No pre-set programmes

The Glen Electric Air Fryer with a 2-litre capacity is designed for small families or individuals looking for a healthy cooking option. Using rapid air technology, this compact air fryer ensures even cooking with minimal oil, providing a healthier alternative to traditional frying. The 2-litre capacity is ideal for small portions, making it perfect for quick snacks or side dishes. The adjustable temperature control and 30-minute timer offer versatility for cooking a variety of foods. Its non-stick frying basket is easy to clean, and the cool-touch handle ensures safety during use. With its sleek design and efficient performance, the Glen Electric Air Fryer is a practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Glen Electric Air Fryer 2 Litres

Capacity: 2 litres

Power: 1000 Watts

Display: Analog

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 30 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 30 cm

Weight: 2.8 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size Small capacity Affordable price Basic features Easy to clean Analog controls Energy efficient Shorter timer duration Safe handling Limited cooking options

7.

SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 8 Pre set modes for Indian cooking, 3.5L basket,1500 Watts, Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos, Aqua, Large (3.5L)

The SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer is designed to cater to the needs of larger families or those who love hosting gatherings. With a generous 5.5-litre capacity, this air fryer can handle sizable portions, making meal preparation for multiple people a breeze. The digital touch screen offers precise control over temperature and cooking time, and the pre-set cooking programmes simplify the cooking process. Utilizing rapid air technology, it cooks food evenly and with up to 85% less oil, ensuring healthier meals. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, facilitating easy cleanup. Its modern design, coupled with robust functionality, makes the SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer a valuable kitchen companion.

Specifications of SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Power: 1800 Watts

Display: Digital touch screen

Cooking Programs: Multiple pre-set options

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 60 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 38 x 36 x 42 cm

Weight: 5.8 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity Bulky size Digital controls Higher price point Multiple cooking programmes Heavier weight Easy to clean Higher energy consumption Modern design Limited colour options

The Lifelong Air Fryer is a versatile and user-friendly appliance designed to make healthier cooking effortless. Featuring a 4-litre capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The advanced air circulation technology ensures your food is cooked evenly and with minimal oil, providing a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. With adjustable temperature control and a 30-minute timer, it offers flexibility for cooking various dishes. The non-stick frying basket is easy to clean, and the cool-touch handle ensures safety during use. Its compact design and simple operation make the Lifelong Air Fryer a convenient addition to any kitchen, allowing you to enjoy delicious meals with less guilt.

Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer

Capacity: 4 litres

Power: 1400 watts

Display: Analog

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 30 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 30 x 28 x 34 cm

Weight: 3.8 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design Analog controls Affordable price Basic features Easy to clean Shorter timer duration Safe handling Limited capacity Even cooking results No pre-set programmes

The Prestige 1200 Watt Electric Air Fryer is a reliable and efficient appliance for those looking to enjoy fried foods with less oil. Utilizing advanced air circulation technology, this air fryer ensures even cooking with a crispy texture while significantly reducing oil usage. The 2.2-litre capacity is ideal for small families or individuals. With adjustable temperature control and a 30-minute timer, it offers versatility for cooking a wide range of dishes. The non-stick frying basket is easy to clean, and the cool-touch handle ensures safe handling. Its compact design and simple operation make it a convenient addition to any kitchen, allowing you to enjoy delicious meals with less guilt.

Specifications of Prestige 1200 Watt Electric Air Fryer

Capacity: 2.2 litres

Power: 1200 watts

Display: Analog

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 30 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 32 cm

Weight: 3 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size Small capacity Affordable price Basic features Easy to clean Analog controls Energy efficient Shorter timer duration Safe handling Limited cooking options

The Libra 4.5 Litre Air Fryer is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance designed to cater to the needs of health-conscious individuals. With a 4.5-litre capacity, it is perfect for medium to large-sized families. Utilizing advanced hot air circulation technology, this air fryer cooks food evenly and with minimal oil, ensuring healthier meals. The digital display offers precise control over temperature and cooking time, and the pre-set cooking programmes simplify the cooking process. The non-stick frying basket is easy to clean, and the cool-touch handle ensures safety during use. Its sleek design and robust functionality make the Libra 4.5 Litre Air Fryer a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Libra 4.5 Litre Air Fryer

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Power: 1500 watts

Display: Digital

Cooking Programmes: Multiple pre-set options

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

Timer: Up to 60 minutes

Material: Non-stick basket

Dimensions: 34 x 32 x 38 cm

Weight: 4.5 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity Bulky size Digital controls Higher price point Multiple cooking programmes Heavier weight Easy to clean Higher energy consumption Sleek design Limited colour options

Top three features of air fryers under ₹ 5,000

Air Fryers under ₹5,000 Capacity Temperature Range Timer Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2 Litres 80-200°C 30 minutes INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry 4 Litres 40-200°C 60 minutes SToK (ST-AF01-W) 2.6 Liters 1350W Air Fryer 2.6 Litres 80-200°C 30 minutes AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer 4 Litres 80-200°C 60 minutes KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4 Litres 80-200°C 30 minutes Glen Electric Air Fryer 2 Litres 2 Litres 80-200°C 30 minutes SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer 5 Litres 80-200°C 60 minutes Lifelong Air Fryer 4 Litres 80-200°C 30 minutes Prestige 1200 Watt Electric Air Fryer 2 Litres 80-200°C 30 minutes Libra 4.5 Litre Air Fryer 4.5 Litres 80-200°C 60 minutes

Best value for money air fryer with Amazon offers

The Libra 4.5 Litre Air Fryer offers exceptional value for money with its large capacity, versatile temperature range, and extensive timer settings. Priced competitively under ₹5000, it features a 4.5-litre capacity, perfect for family-sized portions. The temperature range of 80-200°C allows for diverse cooking options, from frying and baking to grilling and roasting. The 60-minute timer ensures precision in cooking, reducing the need for constant monitoring. Its user-friendly digital controls and sleek design make it a great addition to any kitchen, promising efficiency and ease of use.

Best overall air fryer with Amazon offers

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer stands out as the best overall air fryer under ₹5000 on Amazon. With a 4.2-litre capacity, it offers ample space for cooking large meals. The temperature range of 80-200°C ensures versatility in preparing various dishes, while the 30-minute timer provides convenience for quick cooking needs. This air fryer excels in performance, providing evenly cooked food with a crispy finish using minimal oil. Its digital interface is easy to navigate, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned cooks. The combination of its features, price, and reliability makes it the top choice for anyone looking to buy an air fryer.

How to find the best air fryers under ₹ 5000

To find the best air fryers under ₹5000, start by considering your cooking needs and preferences. Look at the capacity, as this determines how much food you can cook at once—larger families may require at least 4 litres. Check the temperature range; a wider range provides more versatility for different types of cooking, from frying to baking. The timer is another crucial feature; longer timers offer more convenience for slow-cooking dishes.



Additionally, read reviews and ratings on trusted e-commerce platforms to get an idea of user satisfaction and product reliability. Compare features like digital controls, ease of cleaning, and included accessories. Brands with good customer service and warranty terms should also be prioritized. By balancing these factors, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your budget and culinary needs.

FAQ on best air fryers

Q1: Can I cook multiple foods at once in an air fryer?

A1: Yes, many air fryers come with a divider or multiple racks that allow you to cook different foods simultaneously without mixing flavours.

Q2: Are air fryers healthy?

A2: Air fryers use significantly less oil than traditional frying methods, making them a healthier option for preparing fried foods.

Q3: What is the ideal capacity for a family of four?

A3: For a family of four, an air fryer with at least a 4-litre capacity is recommended to cook sufficient portions in one go.

Q4: How do I clean an air fryer?

A4: Most air fryer baskets and trays are dishwasher safe. For manual cleaning, use warm soapy water and a non-abrasive sponge to avoid damaging the non-stick coating.

Q5: Can I bake in an air fryer?

A5: Yes, air fryers are versatile and can be used to bake, grill, and roast, in addition to frying.

