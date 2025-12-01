Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight! Get laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off; Last chance to grab

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 05:25 pm IST

Amazon Black Friday sale ends tonight; flash deals on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, audio gear, PCs and accessories, with limited time bank and coupon offers.

DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹38,800

Acer AspireLite 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Backlit Keyboard)AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6)Full HD Display,Metal Body,Steel Gray,1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.5 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹34,840

ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 33.78cm(13.3) Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/512GB SSD/Windows11/MSOffice/BacklitKB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.16Kg), NP730QFG-LA1IN View Details checkDetails

₹85,490

Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M | 11.45” 60 Hz IPS Display, 450 nits, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera,Fingerprint Reader,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14,BT 5.2, Slim Metal Body,Blue View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Lenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹18,998

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹35,998

View Details checkDetails

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹54,999

XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos |Sage Green View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

Noise New Macro Smart Watch with 2.0” HD Display,Metallic Finish BT Calling, Functional Crown, 7 Days Battery Life, Sleep Tracking, 200+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹19,249

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green] View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43 AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

GOBOULT (Formerly Boult Newly Launched Fluid X Pro Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, AUX, IPX5 Wireless Headphones(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Sennheiser HD 650 Open‑Back Hi-Res Audiophile Headphones, Reference Grade Sound, Airy Design, Plush Ear Pads, Rich Bass, Detachable Cables, Lighweight, Comfort-Fit for Gaming, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹24,989

Boult GOBOULT (Formerly Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Pairing, AUX, Wireless Headphones (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,910

View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,498

Skullcandy Dime Evo Wireless in Ear Earbuds – 36Hr Battery, Rapid Charge, Multipoint Pairing, Auto Connect, Stay-Aware Mode, Preset EQ Modes (Music/Bass/Podcast) – Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,498

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

OnePlus Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49Db Smart ANC,Hi-Res Sound Quality,in Ear,Sliding Volume Control,10Mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

GOBOULT Bassbox Q60 Bluetooth Speaker with 60 Watt BoomX Audio, Up to 14Hrs Playtime, Type-C Charging, AUX/TF Card/USB & BT 5.4 Compatible, Dual Radiator, Portable Speaker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

ZEBRONICS AXON 100 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker, 90W RMS, Quad Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, IPX5, Upto 6 Hours Playback, Rapid Charging, BT | USB | AUX | TWS, Fabric Finish, RGB, Deep Bass View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹8,998

ZEBRONICS 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Sonos Era 300 | Spatial Audio Smart Speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa, Dolby Atmos - White View Details checkDetails

₹38,249

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

The Amazon Black Friday sale ends tonight, and this is your last real window to pick up laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds, speakers and soundbars at prices that rarely show up again. The sale is live right now in India with deals running on top brands, so this is not the night to leave your cart empty.

Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight, this is your last scroll before you miss 80% off.
Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight, this is your last scroll before you miss 80% off.

If you have been holding back on a new work laptop, a tablet for streaming, or better audio for your room, this is the moment to move. Scan the Amazon Black Friday sale 2025 offers, compare the discounts, check bank and coupon benefits, and grab the gadgets that actually fit your life before the Black Friday sale ends today.

Laptops are up to 53% off in Amazon Black Friday Sale

Today is the final day of the Amazon Black Friday sale, and laptop deals are at their strongest. HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Asus and more are up to 53% off, covering work, study and gaming needs.

If your old machine is dragging, tonight is your window to move to SSD storage, clearer displays and quicker processors before these Black Friday laptop prices disappear for good tonight for shoppers in India.

Top deals on laptops:

Tablets are up to 55% off in Amazon Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight, and today is the last day to pick a tablet for reading, streaming or work. Samsung and Apple models are down by up to 55% discount, bringing LTE options into easier reach.

If your phone screen has been handling everything, this is the night to move to a larger, comfortable display. You can check storage, size and price side by side before the sale closes.

Top deals on tablets:

Smartwatches are up to 80% off in Amazon Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight, and this is the last day to grab a smartwatch at big discounts. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and Noise are listed with offers of up to 80% off.

If you have been curious about tracking steps, sleep and calls from your wrist, this is the moment to act. Compare battery life, display size and strap design on one screen, then lock in the deal before midnight tonight.

Top deals on smartwatches:

Headphones are up to 75% off in Amazon Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight, and this is the last day to change your daily audio. Headphones from Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise and more carry discounts of up to 75% off for music, meetings and gaming.

If you are tired of low volume or muddled calls, this is the night to act. Check battery life, comfort and mic clarity in one view, then pick the pair that matches your routine before Black Friday headphone deals end.

Top deals on headphones:

Earbuds are up to 80% off in Amazon Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight, and this is the last day to switch to truly wireless earbuds at deep discounts. Brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, boAt and JBL are listed with up to 80% off for music, calls and workouts.

If tangled wires or average sound have been bothering you, this is the night to move on. Compare ANC, battery life and fast charging on one page, then pick your pair before the Black Friday earbuds deals close.

Top deals on earbuds:

Speakers and soundbars are up to 76% off in Amazon Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight, and this is the last stretch to pick speakers and soundbars at strong discounts. Sony, JBL, boAt, Philips and Zebronics have offers of up to 76% off for TV, music and gaming.

If your TV audio still sounds thin, tonight is the time to change that. Check wattage, connectivity and room fit in one view, then choose a speaker or soundbar before these Amazon Black Friday audio deals end.

Top deals on soundbars and speakers:

  • Which laptop specs should I prioritise for work from home?

    Look for at least an Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, SSD storage and a full HD display.

  • What matters most in a tablet for streaming and reading?

    A bright full HD screen, minimum 64GB storage, good stereo speakers and strong battery life.

  • How do I choose between regular smartwatches and fitness bands today?

    Pick a smartwatch for bigger screens and calls, a fitness band for basic tracking with lighter design.

  • What is the key spec to check for noise cancelling headphones?

    Check for active noise cancellation support, multi mic setup and clear reviews on call quality.

  • Are truly wireless earbuds good for office calls all day?

    Yes, if they offer dual mic or triple mic setup, ANC and at least 5 to 6 hours of single charge backup.

  • What should I look for in a Bluetooth speaker for a small room?

    Focus on 10 to 20W output, clear mid and vocal reviews, and stable Bluetooth 5.0 or above.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight! Get laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off; Last chance to grab
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
