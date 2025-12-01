Amazon Black Friday Sale ends tonight! Get laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off; Last chance to grab
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 05:25 pm IST
Amazon Black Friday sale ends tonight; flash deals on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, audio gear, PCs and accessories, with limited time bank and coupon offers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details
|
₹38,800
|
|
|
Acer AspireLite 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Backlit Keyboard)AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6)Full HD Display,Metal Body,Steel Gray,1.59 KG View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
₹44,999
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.5 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details
|
₹34,840
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 33.78cm(13.3) Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/512GB SSD/Windows11/MSOffice/BacklitKB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.16Kg), NP730QFG-LA1IN View Details
|
₹85,490
|
|
|
Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M | 11.45” 60 Hz IPS Display, 450 nits, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera,Fingerprint Reader,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14,BT 5.2, Slim Metal Body,Blue View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN) View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹18,998
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹35,998
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details
|
₹54,999
|
|
|
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos |Sage Green View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
Noise New Macro Smart Watch with 2.0” HD Display,Metallic Finish BT Calling, Functional Crown, 7 Days Battery Life, Sleep Tracking, 200+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹19,249
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green] View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43 AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Black) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
GOBOULT (Formerly Boult Newly Launched Fluid X Pro Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, AUX, IPX5 Wireless Headphones(Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 650 Open‑Back Hi-Res Audiophile Headphones, Reference Grade Sound, Airy Design, Plush Ear Pads, Rich Bass, Detachable Cables, Lighweight, Comfort-Fit for Gaming, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹24,989
|
|
|
Boult GOBOULT (Formerly Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Pairing, AUX, Wireless Headphones (White) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details
|
₹3,910
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,498
|
|
|
Skullcandy Dime Evo Wireless in Ear Earbuds – 36Hr Battery, Rapid Charge, Multipoint Pairing, Auto Connect, Stay-Aware Mode, Preset EQ Modes (Music/Bass/Podcast) – Black View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,498
|
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
OnePlus Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49Db Smart ANC,Hi-Res Sound Quality,in Ear,Sliding Volume Control,10Mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback (Green) View Details
|
₹5,399
|
|
|
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
GOBOULT Bassbox Q60 Bluetooth Speaker with 60 Watt BoomX Audio, Up to 14Hrs Playtime, Type-C Charging, AUX/TF Card/USB & BT 5.4 Compatible, Dual Radiator, Portable Speaker (Black) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS AXON 100 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker, 90W RMS, Quad Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, IPX5, Upto 6 Hours Playback, Rapid Charging, BT | USB | AUX | TWS, Fabric Finish, RGB, Deep Bass View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Sonos Era 300 | Spatial Audio Smart Speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa, Dolby Atmos - White View Details
|
₹38,249
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
View More Products