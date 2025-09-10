Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals LIVE NOW: Up to 34% off on laptops, tablets, monitors and printers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 officially begins on 23rd September, but the celebrations have already started with exclusive early deals. Shoppers can now grab up to 34% off on laptops, tablets, monitors, and printers—making this the perfect chance to upgrade workstations, study setups, or home offices before the big rush. Early deals bring big savings on essential tech.

From sleek ultrabooks and high-performance laptops to tablets for entertainment, monitors for productivity, and printers for everyday needs, these early discounts cover essentials for every type of user. Amazon’s early deals not only bring premium products at reduced prices but also give shoppers a head start on festive savings.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 offers a large 16-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, ideal for both productivity and entertainment. Powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H, it delivers excellent performance with 8 cores and 12 threads, capable of boosting up to 4.6 GHz.

With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking and storage are handled with ease. The backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft 365 (1-year), and Office Home 2024 enhance its usability, making it a solid daily driver laptop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (up to 4.6 GHz) Display 16-inch FHD OLED, 1920x1200 Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Weight 1.88 kg Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED,Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-SH1952WS

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 provides powerful everyday computing with the Intel Core i7-13620H, delivering 10 cores and 16 threads for smooth multitasking. Its 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display with 300 nits brightness and TUV low blue light certification ensures comfortable viewing.

With 16GB DDR5 RAM (expandable to 24GB) and a 512GB SSD, it balances speed and storage efficiently. Along with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and Dolby Audio optimized speakers, this lightweight 1.6kg laptop is perfect for work, study, and entertainment.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H (up to 4.9 GHz) Display 15.3-inch WUXGA, 1920x1200 IPS Memory 16GB DDR5 RAM (expandable) Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Weight 1.6 kg Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN

The Alienware 16 Aurora is a powerhouse gaming laptop, running on the Intel Core 7 240H, paired with the cutting-edge Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB GDDR7 VRAM. Its 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display delivers smooth, vibrant visuals with 100% sRGB coverage.

Designed with Cryo Chamber cooling, it stays efficient under load. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, a customizable backlit keyboard, and rich connectivity options, it’s tailored for immersive gaming and productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 7 240H (up to 5.2 GHz) Display 16-inch WQXGA, 120Hz Memory 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1TB SSD GPU Nvidia RTX 5060, 8GB GDDR7 Click Here to Buy Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop, Intel Core 7 240H Processor, 16GB DDR5 5600MT/s, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7, 16.0 WQXGA 2560x1600 Display, Cryo Chamber Cooling, Interstellar Indigo,2.57 Kg

The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 is built for performance gaming with an Intel Core i7-14650HX and NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU (115W TGP). Its 16-inch FHD+ display offers a smooth 165Hz refresh rate with anti-glare protection.

Equipped with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a backlit RGB keyboard, and comprehensive ports including Thunderbolt 4, it combines speed with utility. Durability and style in Jaeger Gray make it a versatile gaming companion.

Specifications processor Intel Core i7-14650HX (up to 5.2 GHz) Display 16-inch FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate Memory 16GB RAM Storage 1TB SSD GPU NVIDIA RTX 5060, 8GB GDDR7 Click Here to Buy ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a compact and durable 10.9-inch tablet with a vivid WQXGA display and 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, it is optimized for performance and multitasking.

Featuring dual AKG-tuned speakers, an 8MP rear and 12MP ultrawide front camera, and an IP68 rating, it’s built for durability and entertainment. The 8000 mAh battery ensures long use, while the included S Pen enhances productivity.

Specifications Processor Exynos 1380 chipset Display 10.9-inch WQXGA, 2304x1440, 90Hz Memory 6GB RAM Storage 128GB expandable Battery 8000 mAh Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

The Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for stunning visuals. Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it ensures smooth multitasking and gaming experiences.

Equipped with quad AKG speakers, a 13MP rear camera, and IP68 durability, it’s built for performance and rugged use. The included S Pen with bi-directional charging boosts productivity, while the 8400 mAh battery provides ample power.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Memory 8GB RAM Storage 128GB expandable Battery 8400 mAh Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate and just 1ms response time, perfect for competitive gamers. The IPS panel ensures vibrant colors and wide viewing angles.

It supports HDR400, AMD FreeSync, and includes height, tilt, and pivot adjustments for customizable comfort. Connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI, and headphone ports, making it a versatile choice for gaming setups.

Specifications Refresh rate 180 Hz Display 27-inch QHD, 2560x1440 IPS Brightness 350 nits Response Time 1ms (GtG) Features HDR400, FreeSync, Adjustable stand Click Here to Buy Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27DG502EWXXL|Black

The LG Ultragear 32GS60QC is designed for immersive visuals with its 32-inch 1000R curved QHD display. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it caters to gamers demanding performance and smooth motion.

Featuring HDR10 support, FreeSync, 99% sRGB color accuracy, and a borderless design, it combines reliability with aesthetic appeal. The dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections add versatility for different setups.

Specifications Display 32-inch QHD, 2560x1440, 1000R curve Refresh rate 180 Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) HDR Standard HDR10, 99% sRGB Design 3-side borderless Click Here to Buy LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is a Wi-Fi-enabled ink tank printer designed for cost-efficiency and high-volume printing. It functions as an all-in-one device with print, scan, and copy capabilities.

It offers borderless printing, 4800x1200 dpi resolution, and yields up to 6000 pages (black) and 7000 pages (color). Compatible with mobile apps like Canon PRINT Inkjet/Selphy, it’s suitable for office and home needs.

Specifications Output Print resolution 4800x1200 dpi Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Page Yield 6000 (black), 7000 (color) Speed 8.8 ipm (mono), 5 ipm (color) Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office

The HP Smart Tank 589 is a Wi-Fi All-in-One designed for speed and high-capacity printing. With up to 30 ppm (black) and 24 ppm (color), it caters to busy home and office environments.

It supports scan, copy, and print functions with smart ink sensors for low-ink alerts. With easy wireless printing, guided buttons, and compatibility with different media sizes, it balances functionality with convenience.

Specifications Output Print speed 30 ppm (black), 24 ppm (color) Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Input/Output 100-sheet input, 30-sheet output Ink HP GT5390/GT53XL, GT52 series Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begin? The sale officially starts on 23rd September. However, early deals are already live with strong discounts.

Are laptops from top brands included in early deals? Yes, brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS feature in the discounts. Shoppers can find ultrabooks, gaming laptops, and student-friendly options.

Can I buy tablets at a discount before the main sale? Yes, tablets are part of the early offers. They cover both budget-friendly and premium models.

Do printers and monitors also have price drops? Yes, monitors and printers are included with up to 34% off. Buyers can pick based on usage for the office or the home.

Are Prime members getting extra benefits on early deals? Prime members usually enjoy faster delivery and occasional exclusive deals. This gives them an edge before the official festival launch.

