Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals LIVE NOW: Up to 34% off on laptops, tablets, monitors and printers
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 02:10 pm IST
Early deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival are now live, with up to 34% off on laptops, tablets, monitors, and printers. Upgrade your tech setup today.
ASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED,Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-SH1952WS View Details
₹57,990
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
₹66,190
Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop, Intel Core 7 240H Processor, 16GB DDR5 5600MT/s, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7, 16.0 WQXGA 2560x1600 Display, Cryo Chamber Cooling, Interstellar Indigo,2.57 Kg View Details
₹131,990
ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details
₹142,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
₹34,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
₹72,999
Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27DG502EWXXL|Black View Details
₹20,999
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black View Details
₹19,649
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details
₹12,999
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details
₹12,999
