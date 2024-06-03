Amazon offers on premium chimneys: Get up to 58% discount on big brands like Glen, Faber and more

Chimneys are essential for every kitchen because they help keep the air clean by removing smoke, odours, and grease while you cook. This not only maintains a fresh atmosphere but also prevents the build-up of sticky grime on walls and cabinets, making cleaning much easier. With a chimney, cooking becomes a more pleasant experience, and your kitchen remains neat and inviting. Do not miss out on the best Amazon offers on premium chimneys!

Investing in a high-quality premium chimney ensures efficient ventilation and long-lasting durability, which makes them a worthwhile addition to any kitchen. Are you looking to install a premium chimney in your modern kitchen? We have carefully researched and selected the 8 best chimney deals on Amazon that you shouldn't miss. These chimneys are not only top-rated for their functionality and efficiency but also come with attractive discounts, making them great value for money. Whether you're renovating your kitchen or setting up a new one, these deals offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a premium chimney without breaking the bank.

From sleek designs to powerful suction capabilities, these premium chimneys cater to various needs and preferences. They are equipped with the latest technology to ensure optimal performance and minimal maintenance. By choosing one of these top deals, you can enhance your kitchen's cleanliness, safety, and aesthetic appeal.

1.

Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a sleek addition to any kitchen, boasting a contemporary curved glass design in elegant black. Its filterless technology ensures powerful suction capacity, efficiently drawing in unhealthy smoke and oily fumes to keep your kitchen air fresh and smoke-free. Equipped with innovative motion sensing technology, this chimney allows for effortless operation with a simple wave of your hand, providing convenience and ease of use. The integrated LED lighting illuminates your cooking area, enhancing visibility and ambiance while you cook.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Elica

Dimensions: 42.6D x 90W x 47.5H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Max Noise (dB): 58

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient filterless technology May require frequent maintenance Motion sensor for easy operation Initial cost may be higher than traditional chimneys Long warranty for peace of mind

2.

Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

The Faber 60 cm premium chimney is equipped with advanced baffle filter technology, this chimney ensures powerful suction capacity, effectively drawing in unhealthy smoke and oily fumes to keep your kitchen air clean and fresh. The touch and gesture control feature allows for effortless operation, providing convenience at your fingertips. With a suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, this chimney is suitable for kitchens larger than 200 sqft and those with heavy frying or grilling activities. Despite its powerful performance, it operates at a relatively quiet noise level of 68 dB (A), ensuring a peaceful cooking environment.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Dimensions: 127D x 152.4W x 177.8H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Motion Sensor

Control: Touch & Gesture

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Noise Level: 68 dB (A)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction with baffle filter technology Large dimensions may not fit in smaller kitchens Touch and gesture control for easy operation Noise level might be higher compared to other models

3. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Say goodbye to the hassle of cleaning filters, as this premium chimney is filterless, ensuring easy maintenance and efficient performance. With an airflow of 1200m³/hr, it keeps your kitchen environment fresh and free from smoke and odours. Featuring advanced touch controls with motion sensor technology, this chimney offers seamless operation with a simple wave to start. What sets this chimney apart is its 7-year warranty on the motor, showcasing the brand's confidence in its product's durability and reliability. Additionally, the energy-saving 1.5 W LED lamp illuminates your cooking space while reducing electricity consumption.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Glen

Dimensions: 60D x 43W x 47H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Built-In Oil Collector

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Airflow: 1200m³/hr

Warranty: 7 Years on Motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless design for hassle-free maintenance May not fit larger kitchen spaces due to compact size Motion sensor technology for easy operation Energy-saving LED lamp for efficient lighting

4.

Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a game-changer for your kitchen. It is equipped with filterless technology that ensures powerful suction, efficiently drawing in smoke and oily fumes to maintain a smoke-free kitchen environment. The addition of motion sensing technology allows for effortless operation with just a wave of your hand, providing convenience at your fingertips. The autoclean feature is a standout, using a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles and collecting them in the oil collector below.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Elica

Dimensions: 53.6D x 90W x 48H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Touch Control

Finish Type: Black

Warranty: 15 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for efficient suction May require professional installation for optimal performance Touch and motion sensor control for convenience Higher noise level compared to some other models

5.

Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney 90cm|Odour Sensor|Go Hands Free|Remote Control|1350 m3/hr Filterless|12 Yr on Motor, 2 Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Hood Stella 3D IN HC SC FL BK 90

The Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney has a strong 1350 m3/hr suction capacity and noise reduction technology that ensures a quiet and efficient cooking environment. This chimney features touch and gesture controls for effortless operation and includes a remote control for added convenience. Equipped with an odour sensor, it automatically adjusts the speed based on detected odours. The autoclean function with an alarm ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the gesture-controlled electro thermal auto clean technology adds another layer of convenience. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty by Faber, this chimney promises durability and reliability.

Specifications of Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney:

Brand: Faber

Dimensions: 48D x 90W x 54H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Noise Reduction, LED Lighting

Finish Type: Black Finish

Control Type: Touch & Gesture

Suction Capacity: 1350m3/hr

Noise Level: 60 dB

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic odour sensing for enhanced efficiency Higher initial investment compared to basic models Hands-free operation with touch and gesture controls May require professional installation for optimal performance Long warranty coverage for peace of mind

6.

Hindware Skyla 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Slant Kitchen Chimney (Touch Control, Black)

The Hindware Skyla 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Slant Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to your kitchen. This premium chimney runs on a powerful motor providing a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr that is perfect for handling heavy frying and grilling. The innovative 3D filterless technology ensures optimum suction while preventing contact with the motor and blower assembly, enhancing durability and performance. The auto clean technology simplifies maintenance, allowing you to clean oil and residue inside the motor with just one touch. User-friendly touch control, along with motion sensors, enables smooth operation and easy control by simply waving your hand.

Specifications of Hindware Skyla 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Slant Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Hindware Smart Appliances

Colour: Black

Special Features: Touch & Gesture Control, Filterless Technology, Slant Design, 1350 m³/hr Suction Capacity, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Glass

Material: Alloy Steel

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity for effective smoke removal May require additional installation accessories for proper fitting Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance Sleek slant design adds a touch of elegance

7. Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

With a suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, this chimney is suitable for kitchen sizes ranging from 100 to 200 sqft, perfect for handling heavy frying and grilling. The filterless technology ensures cleaning through airflow angle, eliminating the need for a separate filter and simplifying maintenance. Equipped with touch and gesture controls, this chimney offers easy operation, while the LED lighting provides ample illumination for your cooking space. Backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty by Faber and an impressive 12-year warranty on the motor, you can trust in the durability and reliability of this chimney.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney:

Brand: Faber

Dimensions: 34D x 90W x 85H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Finish

Control Type: Touch & Gesture

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Italian design adds elegance to your kitchen Limited information available on noise level and energy usage Filterless technology for easy maintenance May require professional installation for optimal performance Long warranty coverage ensures peace of mind

8.

Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, a powerful companion for your culinary adventures. Equipped with 2 baffle filters, this chimney efficiently eliminates unhealthy smoke and greasy residues from your kitchen, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment. The filters are easy to clean and maintain, enhancing convenience. With a true suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, this chimney effectively covers all areas, providing powerful suction for optimal performance. The auto-clean feature utilises a heating pad to remove sticky oil particles, simplifying maintenance.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Elica

Dimensions: 53.6D x 60W x 48H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean

Finish Type: Black

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

No. of Lamps: 2

Shape: Curved Glass

Type: Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

Warranty: 15 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity for effective performance May require professional installation for optimal performance Easy-to-clean baffle filters for convenience Higher initial investment compared to basic models Motion sensor control for effortless operation

Top 3 features of the premium chimneys

Premium chimney Suction capacity Control type Special feature Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr Touch + Motion Sensor LED Lighting, Auto Clean Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney 1200 m³/hr Touch & Gesture Motion Sensor GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass 1200m3/hr Touch & Gesture Built-In Oil Collector Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 m3/hr Touch + Motion Sensor LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney 1350 m3/hr Touch & Gesture Noise Reduction, LED Lighting Hindware Skyla 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Slant 1350 m³/hr Touch & Gesture Filterless Technology, Slant Design Faber 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney 1200 m3/hr Touch & Gesture LED Lighting, Auto Clean Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 m3/hr Touch + Motion Sensor LED Lighting, Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Best value for money premium chimney

GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best value for money due to its efficient filterless design, powerful suction capacity, and long-term warranty coverage. It eliminates the need for frequent filter cleaning, ensuring hassle-free maintenance and optimal performance. Additionally, its built-in oil collector adds convenience while cooking, and the 7-year motor warranty provides peace of mind, making it a wise investment for any kitchen.

Best overall premium chimney

Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney emerges as the best overall product with its outstanding features. The filterless technology ensures efficient suction, while the touch and motion sensor control offer effortless operation. LED lighting enhances visibility, and the auto clean function simplifies maintenance. Moreover, the long-term warranty coverage of 15 years on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty ensures durability and reliability, making it a top choice for discerning buyers.

Factors to consider when buying premium chimneys

When purchasing a premium chimney, several factors should be taken into consideration to ensure that you select the best option for your needs:

Suction capacity: The suction capacity of the chimney determines its ability to effectively remove smoke, fumes, and odours from your kitchen.

Filter type: Premium chimneys often offer advanced filter technologies such as baffle filters, cassette filters, or filterless designs.

Control Ttpe: Look for convenient control options such as touch controls, motion sensors, or remote controls for easy operation and accessibility.

Special features: Premium chimneys may come with additional features like auto-clean function, LED lighting, heat sensors, or auto-speed adjustment based on cooking activity.

Brand reputation: Research the reputation of the brand, including factors like product quality, customer service, and warranty coverage.

Noise level: Consider the noise level of the chimney during operation, especially if you prefer a quiet cooking environment.

Installation requirements: Check if the chimney requires professional installation or if it offers DIY installation options.

Size and design: Ensure that the chimney's size and design complement your kitchen aesthetics and layout.

FAQs on premium chimneys

1. What is the advantage of a filterless chimney?

Filterless chimneys eliminate the need for frequent filter cleaning, simplifying maintenance and ensuring efficient performance.

2. Do premium chimneys require professional installation?

While some premium chimneys may require professional installation for optimal performance, others offer easy DIY installation options.

3. How do motion sensor controls enhance chimney operation?

Motion sensor controls enable hands-free operation, allowing users to start or adjust the chimney settings with simple gestures, enhancing convenience and hygiene.

4. What is the significance of LED lighting in a chimney?

LED lighting provides ample illumination over the cooking area, enhancing visibility and ambiance while reducing energy consumption compared to traditional bulbs.

5. How does auto-clean technology benefit chimney maintenance?

Auto-clean technology uses heating elements to remove sticky oil particles from the chimney interior, simplifying maintenance and ensuring long-term performance.



