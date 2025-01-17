Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get winter appliances like water heaters and room heaters at up to 70% off
Jan 17, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Give your home the goodness off winter appliances to beat the winter chill with room heaters and water heaters at up to 70% off during Amazon Republic Day sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element And High Grade Stainless Steel Tank, Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White View Details
|
₹3,498
|
|
|
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Havells Instanio 1 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator|Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 Year on Inner Tank|High Rise Compatible(White Blue) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty, Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Suitable for High Rise Buildings | Italian Design|3 Levels of Safety|Convenient for Kitchen & Bathroom Applications View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-Blue View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater With Quick Heating | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Havells Adonia Spin 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Feroglass Coated Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes|High Rise Compatible View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White View Details
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White View Details
|
₹6,697
|
|
|
Crompton Amica Pro 10-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Superior Glassline Coated Tank, Powerful 2000W Heating Element, Rust Proof Plastic Body and Advanced 3 Level Safety (White and Blue) View Details
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
Longway Superb 15 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 15 Ltr) View Details
|
₹3,589
|
|
|
Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 25L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated, ABS Body Vertical Geyser for Bathroom,3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible(White Mustard) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Haier Candy 3 Litres instant water heater (Geyser) with Glasslined Tank| 3000W fast heating element| Rust proof Body| 5 years tank warranty| 3 years comprehensive warranty View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Faber Zippy Instant Geyser 5 Litre| 3000W Powerful Heating |Superior Energy Efficiency |Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom |5 Yr Tank, 3 Yr Heating Element 2 Yr Product Warranty by Faber|FWG Zippy 5.0 View Details
|
₹3,390
|
|
|
A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Haier Pret 3 Litres Instant Water Heater (Geyser) With Glasslined Tank| 3000W Fast Heating Element| Rust Proof Body| 5 Years Tank Warranty| 3 Years Comprehensive Warranty| White, Wall View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Amazon Basics Electric Instantaneous Water Heater I 3 litre I 3 KW I 1 Year Warranty I White I Vertical wall mounting View Details
|
₹2,079
|
|
|
Havells OFR 7 Wave Fins with Fan 1900 watt (Beige), (GHROFBYC190) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black) View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric Comforter collection 13 fin oil filled radiator | Advanced S-shaped Fins |2900W power| with PTC fan heater| 3 heat settings | 2 years warranty by Orient View Details
|
₹9,749
|
|
|
DELONGHI 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 3000 Watts) View Details
|
₹16,390
|
|
|
USHA Oil Filled Radiator with Over Heating Protection (3209, White, 2000-Watt) View Details
|
₹7,800
|
|
|
Havells 9 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2400 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black) View Details
|
₹12,349
|
|
|
Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD) View Details
|
₹6,490
|
|
|
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Longway Magma 2000/1000 W Fan Room Heater With ISI Approved (White) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) View Details
|
₹1,149
|
|
|
Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Hybrid Cyan, Standard View Details
|
₹1,619
|
|
|
Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater with Over Heat Protection & ISI Mark (Black) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Lifelong 2000 Watt Room Heater for Home with 3 Air Setting & ISI Certified, Portable Electric Blower Heater, Room Heater for Bedroom & Office - 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty (LLFH921, White) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Warmex Electric Portable Fan Room Heater for Home, Winter | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) with Overheat Protection | No Oxygen Burning, ISI Certified With 1 year warranty by Warmex View Details
|
₹1,322
|
|
|
Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Lava Neo 1200-Watts Halogen Heater | 3 Heat Setting | 180 Deg Rotation | Shock Proof Body | 1 Year Warranty (White and Red) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
RR Signature JWALA QUARTZ Room Heater 800 Watt | Low Power Consumption | Tip-Over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800 Watts|Noiseless Operation|Duraelement With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty |Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty |Black View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (ISI Approved), Multicolor View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product Warranty View Details
|
₹2,020
|
|
|
Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue) View Details
|
₹2,764
|
|
|
Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, White View Details
|
₹1,079
|
|
|
Havells Inclino 1200 Watt 3 Rod Halogen Heater (Black) View Details
|
₹3,250
|
|
|
Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black) View Details
|
₹4,815
|
|
|
DADLM® Handy Heater Turbo 800 Wall Outlet Small Space Heater with Adjustable Thermostat, Programmable 12-Hour Timer, Auto Shut Off - Quiet & Space-Saving Ceramic Mini Heater (1) View Details
|
₹798
|
|
|
MOKRUSH Electric Handy Heater|Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater (Room Heaters Home For Bedroom, Reading Books, Work, Bathrooms, Rooms, Offices, Home) (Room Heaters-3) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
SHAYONAM Pack Of 1 Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater (Room Heaters Home for Bedroom, Reading books, Work, Bathrooms, Rooms, Offices) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Heer Enterprises Electric New Handy Heater Turbo Wall-Outlet 800 Watts with Temperature Control Remote| Mini Heater, Portable Heater| Mini Heater for Bedroom (Office Work Room, Bathrooms, Rooms) View Details
|
₹679
|
|
|
COFENDY Handy Electric Heater, 400 Watts Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Brush,Bedroom,Bathroom,Cleaning (HEANDY HEATER -1) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
REDUCK Handy Electric Heater, 400 Watts Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Bedroom Heater/Warmer with LED Display, Set Temperature, and Stylish Design (Black) View Details
|
₹630
|
|
View More Products