Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get winter appliances like water heaters and room heaters at up to 70% off

By Shweta Pandey
Jan 17, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Give your home the goodness off winter appliances to beat the winter chill with room heaters and water heaters at up to 70% off during Amazon Republic Day sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element And High Grade Stainless Steel Tank, Wall Mounting

₹2,999

GET THIS

Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White

₹3,498

GET THIS

Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White

₹2,399

GET THIS

Havells Instanio 1 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator|Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 Year on Inner Tank|High Rise Compatible(White Blue)

₹2,699

GET THIS

Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty, Wall Mounting

₹3,499

GET THIS

Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Suitable for High Rise Buildings | Italian Design|3 Levels of Safety|Convenient for Kitchen & Bathroom Applications

₹2,799

GET THIS

V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-Blue

₹3,499

GET THIS

Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting

₹2,599

GET THIS

A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall Mounting

₹3,499

GET THIS

Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible

₹7,499

GET THIS

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023

₹6,499

GET THIS

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater With Quick Heating | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025

₹9,499

GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Feroglass Coated Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes|High Rise Compatible

₹8,499

GET THIS

V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White

₹6,199

GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White

₹6,697

GET THIS

Crompton Amica Pro 10-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Superior Glassline Coated Tank, Powerful 2000W Heating Element, Rust Proof Plastic Body and Advanced 3 Level Safety (White and Blue)

₹6,199

GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes

₹10,299

GET THIS

Longway Superb 15 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 15 Ltr)

₹3,589

GET THIS

Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 25L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated, ABS Body Vertical Geyser for Bathroom,3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White

₹6,999

GET THIS

Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White

₹2,399

GET THIS

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible(White Mustard)

₹3,599

GET THIS

Haier Candy 3 Litres instant water heater (Geyser) with Glasslined Tank| 3000W fast heating element| Rust proof Body| 5 years tank warranty| 3 years comprehensive warranty

₹2,599

GET THIS

Faber Zippy Instant Geyser 5 Litre| 3000W Powerful Heating |Superior Energy Efficiency |Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom |5 Yr Tank, 3 Yr Heating Element 2 Yr Product Warranty by Faber|FWG Zippy 5.0

₹3,390

GET THIS

A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall Mounting

₹3,499

GET THIS

Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting

₹2,599

GET THIS

Haier Pret 3 Litres Instant Water Heater (Geyser) With Glasslined Tank| 3000W Fast Heating Element| Rust Proof Body| 5 Years Tank Warranty| 3 Years Comprehensive Warranty| White, Wall

₹3,199

GET THIS

Amazon Basics Electric Instantaneous Water Heater I 3 litre I 3 KW I 1 Year Warranty I White I Vertical wall mounting

₹2,079

GET THIS

Havells OFR 7 Wave Fins with Fan 1900 watt (Beige), (GHROFBYC190)

₹5,199

GET THIS

Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

₹10,499

GET THIS

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

₹6,499

GET THIS

Orient Electric Comforter collection 13 fin oil filled radiator | Advanced S-shaped Fins |2900W power| with PTC fan heater| 3 heat settings | 2 years warranty by Orient

₹9,749

GET THIS

DELONGHI 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 3000 Watts)

₹16,390

GET THIS

USHA Oil Filled Radiator with Over Heating Protection (3209, White, 2000-Watt)

₹7,800

GET THIS

Havells 9 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2400 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable

₹12,349

GET THIS

Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD) View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

GET THIS

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Longway Magma 2000/1000 W Fan Room Heater With ISI Approved (White) View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

GET THIS

Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Hybrid Cyan, Standard View Details checkDetails

₹1,619

GET THIS

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

GET THIS

Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater with Over Heat Protection & ISI Mark (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

GET THIS

Lifelong 2000 Watt Room Heater for Home with 3 Air Setting & ISI Certified, Portable Electric Blower Heater, Room Heater for Bedroom & Office - 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty (‎LLFH921, White) View Details checkDetails

₹899

GET THIS

Warmex Electric Portable Fan Room Heater for Home, Winter | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) with Overheat Protection | No Oxygen Burning, ISI Certified With 1 year warranty by Warmex View Details checkDetails

₹1,322

GET THIS

Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Lava Neo 1200-Watts Halogen Heater | 3 Heat Setting | 180 Deg Rotation | Shock Proof Body | 1 Year Warranty (White and Red) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

GET THIS

RR Signature JWALA QUARTZ Room Heater 800 Watt | Low Power Consumption | Tip-Over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹899

GET THIS

Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800 Watts|Noiseless Operation|Duraelement With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty |Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (ISI Approved), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

GET THIS

Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,020

GET THIS

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,764

GET THIS

Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,079

GET THIS

Havells Inclino 1200 Watt 3 Rod Halogen Heater (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,250

GET THIS

Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,815

GET THIS

DADLM® Handy Heater Turbo 800 Wall Outlet Small Space Heater with Adjustable Thermostat, Programmable 12-Hour Timer, Auto Shut Off - Quiet & Space-Saving Ceramic Mini Heater (1) View Details checkDetails

₹798

GET THIS

MOKRUSH Electric Handy Heater|Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater (Room Heaters Home For Bedroom, Reading Books, Work, Bathrooms, Rooms, Offices, Home) (Room Heaters-3) View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

SHAYONAM Pack Of 1 Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater (Room Heaters Home for Bedroom, Reading books, Work, Bathrooms, Rooms, Offices) View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

Heer Enterprises Electric New Handy Heater Turbo Wall-Outlet 800 Watts with Temperature Control Remote| Mini Heater, Portable Heater| Mini Heater for Bedroom (Office Work Room, Bathrooms, Rooms) View Details checkDetails

₹679

GET THIS

COFENDY Handy Electric Heater, 400 Watts Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Brush,Bedroom,Bathroom,Cleaning (HEANDY HEATER -1) View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

REDUCK Handy Electric Heater, 400 Watts Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Bedroom Heater/Warmer with LED Display, Set Temperature, and Stylish Design (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹630

GET THIS
As the winter chill wraps around, Amazon brings the warmth right to your doorstep with its sizzling sale on winter appliances! The Amazon Republic Day Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your home with energy-efficient geysers, sleek room heaters, and cosy must-haves at unbeatable prices. Whether you're prepping for frosty mornings or ensuring toasty evenings, this sale offers top brands, incredible discounts, and fast delivery to keep the cold at bay. From trusted brands to state-of-the-art models, the collection offers cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices. Don’t let the cold dampen your spirit—embrace the season with comfort and savings.

Water heaters and room heaters at up to 70% off
Water heaters and room heaters at up to 70% off

Say goodbye to shivers and hello to comfort without breaking the bank. Hurry, these hot deals are melting away fast—because winter waits for no one, and neither should you! So, here is a list of water heaters and room heaters that you can get at up to 70% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Water heaters at up to 60% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

Warm up to the perfect start every day with Amazon's Republic Day Sale! Enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 60% on water heaters designed to tackle winter’s chill. From trusted brands, find energy-efficient and stylish models to suit every home. Whether it’s for a quick morning shower or a relaxing evening soak, these deals guarantee comfort without compromising on savings. Don't let the cold hold you back—upgrade your water heating game today!

Instant water heater at up to 60% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

Why wait for hot water when you can have it instantly? This Amazon Republic Day Sale, grab instant water heaters at up to 60% off! Compact, efficient, and lightning-fast, these gadgets are perfect for beating winter mornings. Ideal for modern homes, they promise hot water on demand without sky-high energy bills. Don't miss out on this deal—turn your chilly mornings into a cosy delight with the latest in water heating tech!

Storage water heaters at up to 60% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

Make winter mornings luxurious with storage water heaters, available at up to 60% off in Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Enjoy longer showers and endless warmth with energy-efficient options from top brands. These high-capacity heaters are perfect for families looking to stay cosy without worrying about running out of hot water. Embrace the season with comfort and incredible savings. Hurry, these deals won’t last forever!

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on winter essentials
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on winter essentials

Water heater for kitchen at up to 60% off during Amazon Sale:

Cooking and cleaning in winter just got easier with water heaters for kitchens at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale! Compact and efficient, these heaters deliver instant hot water to simplify your chores. Perfect for quick dishwashing or preparing meals, they’re a must-have for every modern kitchen. Grab this deal and upgrade your home while the Republic Day Sale lasts!

Room Heaters at up to 70% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:
 

Transform your home into a winter haven with room heaters at up to 50% off in Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! From sleek designs to powerful heating, find the perfect solution for every space. Whether it’s a cosy bedroom or a spacious living room, these heaters deliver warmth where you need it most. Don’t let the cold bite—grab this deal and stay toasty all season long.

Oil Filled heaters at up to 65% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

 

Stay cosy the luxurious way with oil-filled heaters at up to 40% off during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Known for their even heat distribution and energy efficiency, these heaters are perfect for maintaining a warm and comfortable ambiance. Silent operation and lasting warmth make them a top choice for homes and offices alike. Upgrade to premium heating at incredible discounts this season!

Portable Fan heater at up to 70% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

 

Bring warmth wherever you go with portable fan heaters at up to 50% off during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Lightweight, efficient, and easy to use, these heaters are perfect for on-the-go comfort. Whether it’s your workspace, living room, or any cosy corner, enjoy instant warmth with these compact marvels. Act fast and grab the season’s hottest deal before it’s gone!

Halogen heater at up to 60% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

 

Bask in the glow of instant warmth with halogen heaters, now at up to 60% off during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Compact and efficient, these heaters provide targeted heating while keeping energy consumption low. Perfect for small spaces or personal use, they’re a winter essential you can’t miss. Take advantage of these limited-time savings and make chilly days a thing of the past!

Wall outlet heaters at up to 60% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

Say goodbye to bulky heaters with wall outlet heaters at up to 60% off in Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Perfect for small spaces, these sleek devices plug directly into your wall to provide efficient, localized warmth. Easy to use and highly portable, they’re an innovative solution for modern homes. Grab this deal now and enjoy personalized heating without breaking the bank!

Similar articles for you:


Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on fashion, footwear, bags, watches, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on luggage and bags
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Exclusive 8 PM deals on mattresses; Up to 65% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off on furniture

FAQ on winter appliances during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

  • What discounts are available on geysers and room heaters?

    During the sale, you can find discounts of up to 60% on geysers and up to 70% on room heaters from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, and Usha.

  • Are there additional bank offers available during the sale?

    Yes, customers can avail an additional 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Credit Cards. Additionally, using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards offers 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% for non-Prime members.

  • Is No-Cost EMI available on geysers and room heaters?

    Yes, No-Cost EMI options are available on a wide range of products, including geysers and room heaters, during the sale. This allows you to pay in instalments without any additional interest.

  • How can I ensure the products I purchase are energy-efficient?

    Look for energy ratings and customer reviews on product pages. Energy-efficient appliances often have higher star ratings, indicating lower energy consumption.

  • What is the return policy for items purchased during the sale?

    Amazon's standard return policy applies to items purchased during the sale. However, it's advisable to check the return policy for each product, as it may vary by seller.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
