Amazon Republic Day Sale: Hurry! Get up to 60% mega discounts on ACs from brands like Samsung, LG, Lloyd and Daikin

ByNivedita Mishra
Jan 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST

This Amazon Sale make the most of best of offers, deals and discounts on ACs from big brands. Check out our details on various offers to avail big discounts.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 185V Vectra Elegant,White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,541.35

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q18JNXE3, White) View Details checkDetails

Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BE-INV, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Voltas 2 Ton 2 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 2T 242 Vectra Plus, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,582.8

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 173V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 185V Vectra Elegant,White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,541.35

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC518YNUR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1,White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

Haier Dark Edition 1.6 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Wi-Fi Hexa Inverter Smart Split AC (5460W, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Cooling, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, Black - HSU19K-PZFB5BN-INV, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5WA, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW) View Details checkDetails

₹41,490

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 5400FXL RAS.G518PCBIBF, White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Dust Filter, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC518YNURS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹43,790

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Indias 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q18JNXE3, White) View Details checkDetails

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Art Studio Split AC (4 Way Air Swing, Copper, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18AINV3R32 PYQ IVBL IOT, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,790

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC with (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter, Smart Ready, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,490

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BE-INV, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Voltas 2 Ton 2 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 2T 242 Vectra Plus, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,582.8

Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFA324LN, White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,059

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,507.1

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD312L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,989.85

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2024 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹27,799

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,369.1

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Inverter Compressor, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 185V Vertis Elite, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,190

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD318P, White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,886.35

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 173V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Intelli Smart Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU13K-PYFR4BN-INV,White,2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Air Swing, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32-GWA/AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32-GWB, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU12ZKYWA, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, 2024 Model, IC315YNU,White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale is here, offering unbeatable discounts on premium air conditioners from top brands like Samsung, LG, Lloyd, Panasonic, Voltas, Cruise, and Daikin. With up to 60% off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your cooling solutions. These ACs combine advanced features, energy efficiency, and excellent user ratings, ensuring quality and savings. The sale also includes cashback, flash deals, and extra discounts through debit and credit cards, maximising your savings. With summer months away and prices likely to rise later, buying now is a smart, budget-friendly choice. Don’t wait—grab these amazing deals today!

Amazon Republic Day Sale brings incredible discounts on top AC brands and it is perfect time to upgrade your cooling solutions.
Amazon Republic Day Sale brings incredible discounts on top AC brands and it is perfect time to upgrade your cooling solutions.

Bank offers and discounts

Buyers can rejoice with additional discounts through exciting bank offers, instant discount schemes, and cashback deals. These perks make purchases more affordable, ensuring maximum savings while enjoying quality products effortlessly!

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale - Bank and other discounts available*

SBI Card: Get 10% Instant Discount. This includes debit card/credit card and credit card EMI.

Amazon Pay ICICIC Bank Credit Card: Get rewarded every time you pay (this applies to all non-EMI orders). Get Flat 3% back for shopping on Amazon. This is also a lifetime free card (there are no joining or annual charges). Apply now and get rewards worth 2000. Plus, there is an extra 500 off on Prime membership.

Unlock Bumper Rewards worth 5000: This includes a Step process to avail these rewards. For instance, 1 Step gets you a discount of up to 500, 5 Step can get you offers worth 1500 (this segment includes large appliances) while 10 Step can get you offers worth 3000. Please not that Terms and conditions apply.

Amazon Pay UPI: You get flat 50 cashback for a minimum order of 750!

Deals of the Day, Lightning Deals, Coupons: Avail these regular deals and offers as well as part of this Republic Day Sale.

*These are subject to change and also vary from one cardholder to another. Terms and conditions apply.

Amazon Sale 2025 top picks for you: Hottest deals of the season

Amazon Sale best discounts on ACs under 50000

Stay cool and save big! The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers up to 49% off on premium ACs under 50,000. Enjoy top-notch features, energy efficiency, and superior cooling from trusted brands. Why wait for summer? Upgrade now, grab these incredible deals, and make your home a chill paradise—your wallet will thank you later!

Republic Day Sale best deals on ACs under 40000

Get ready to chill in style! The Republic Day Sale 2025 is your golden opportunity to snag air conditioners under 40,000 with up to 53% off. These ACs combine advanced cooling, energy efficiency, and modern designs, ensuring maximum comfort without stretching your budget. With top brands offering these irresistible deals, why wait for summer price hikes? Beat the heat before it even arrives—shop now, save big, and enjoy cool vibes all year round. Your perfect AC awaits!

Amazon Republic Day Sale best offers on ACs under 30000

Amazon Sale 2025 brings an excellent opportunity to grab air conditioners under 30,000 with discounts of up to 48%. These affordable options ensure quality cooling without straining your budget. With trusted brands offering energy-efficient and feature-rich ACs in this price range, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home comfort while enjoying substantial savings. Don’t miss out!

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025's top offers on window ACs

Amazon Sale 2025 brings incredible deals on window air conditioners, with discounts of up to 48%. These compact and efficient cooling solutions are perfect for saving space while keeping your home refreshingly comfortable. Known for their affordability, easy installation, and durability, window ACs offer excellent value. With top brands participating in the sale, it’s an ideal time to upgrade to energy-efficient models. Don’t miss this chance to bring home reliable cooling at an unbeatable price—your comfort deserves it!

Amazon Sale 2025's top deals on split ACs

Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 54% off on split air conditioners, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game. These sleek, stylish units not only enhance the look of your space but also provide efficient, quiet cooling for larger rooms. Known for advanced features like energy-saving modes and faster cooling, split ACs bring both comfort and convenience. With top brands offering exceptional deals, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy a premium cooling experience without compromising on price.

FAQs on ACs

  • Why is it better to buy an AC during Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    During the sale, you can enjoy massive discounts, with savings of up to 54% on top brands. It’s a perfect time to grab the best deals before prices rise with the onset of summer.

  • Are there additional discounts available on ACs during the sale?

    Yes, apart from direct discounts, there are exciting bank offers, cashback, and flash deals that add even more savings. It’s an ideal opportunity to get more value for your money.

  • How can I ensure I get the best deal on an AC during the sale?

    Stay alert for limited-time flash offers and additional bank discounts. Combining these offers can significantly increase your savings, making it the best time to purchase premium ACs at affordable prices.

  • What are the benefits of choosing a window AC?

    Window ACs are compact, easy to install, and cost-effective, making them ideal for smaller spaces. They provide efficient cooling at an affordable price, and during sales like Amazon Republic Day, you can avail of great discounts, making them an even smarter choice.

  • What are the advantages of choosing a split AC?

    Split ACs are known for their sleek design, quiet operation, and efficient cooling, making them ideal for larger rooms. They offer advanced features like energy-saving modes and faster cooling. During sales, you can find substantial discounts, making them an excellent value for premium cooling comfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

