Amazon Republic Day Sale: Hurry! Get up to 60% mega discounts on ACs from brands like Samsung, LG, Lloyd and Daikin
Jan 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST
This Amazon Sale make the most of best of offers, deals and discounts on ACs from big brands. Check out our details on various offers to avail big discounts.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 185V Vectra Elegant,White) View Details
|
₹40,541.35
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q18JNXE3, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BE-INV, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Voltas 2 Ton 2 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 2T 242 Vectra Plus, White) View Details
|
₹36,582.8
|
|
|
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 173V CAE, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC518YNUR, White) View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1,White) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Haier Dark Edition 1.6 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Wi-Fi Hexa Inverter Smart Split AC (5460W, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Cooling, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, Black - HSU19K-PZFB5BN-INV, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5WA, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW) View Details
|
₹41,490
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 5400FXL RAS.G518PCBIBF, White) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White) View Details
|
₹45,490
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Dust Filter, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC518YNURS, White) View Details
|
₹43,790
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q19YNZE, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Indias 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White) View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Art Studio Split AC (4 Way Air Swing, Copper, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18AINV3R32 PYQ IVBL IOT, White) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
|
₹35,790
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC with (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter, Smart Ready, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details
|
₹28,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFA324LN, White) View Details
|
₹40,059
|
|
|
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White) View Details
|
₹27,507.1
|
|
|
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD312L, White) View Details
|
₹27,989.85
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2024 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details
|
₹27,799
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White) View Details
|
₹31,369.1
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Inverter Compressor, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 185V Vertis Elite, White) View Details
|
₹34,190
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD318P, White) View Details
|
₹30,886.35
|
|
|
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 173V CAE, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Intelli Smart Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU13K-PYFR4BN-INV,White,2024 Model) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Air Swing, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32-GWA/AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32-GWB, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU12ZKYWA, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, 2024 Model, IC315YNU,White) View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
|
