Amazon TV Sale: Up to 62% off on premium models from the best TV brands, deals you can’t miss

Enjoy an immersive viewing experience with the Mi X Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. This sleek LED TV boasts a 4K resolution for stunning picture quality, paired with a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. It features Dolby Vision and HDR 10, ensuring vibrant colours and deep contrasts. With built-in Google TV, you can easily access your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The 30W sound output, enhanced by Dolby Audio and DTS-X, delivers crisp and powerful audio.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0 Sound Output: 30 Watts with Dolby Audio and DTS-X

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear and vibrant visuals Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Wide range of supported apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar Only 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM Excellent audio quality with Dolby Audio and DTS-X Limited to two USB ports

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Experience entertainment like never before with the Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV. This TV offers a stunning 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for crisp and clear visuals. With built-in Fire TV, you can access popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. The Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa allows you to switch between live TV and OTT apps effortlessly. Additional features include Dolby Audio for superior sound quality, Picture-in-Picture mode, and display mirroring via Apple Airplay 2 and Miracast. It has come across as one of the best TVs on Amazon Sale at present.

Specifications Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.0 Sound Output: 24 Watts with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X, DTS-HD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K HDR visuals Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Built-in Fire TV with access to 12000+ apps 24W sound output might not be powerful enough for larger rooms Convenient voice control with Alexa Limited to 2 USB ports

3.Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience with the Samsung 55-inch QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV. This TV features a Quantum Processor Lite 4K for exceptional picture quality and Quantum HDR for vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The 4K upscaling ensures even non-4K content looks stunning. With Dual LED backlighting and Supreme UHD Dimming, the picture quality is sharp and clear. Smart features include Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and Multi View. The powerful 20W speakers with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound deliver an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth Sound Output: 20W with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quantum Processor Lite 4K for excellent picture quality Refresh rate is only 50Hz Wide range of smart features including Bixby and Apple AirPlay Sound output of 20W may be insufficient for some users Dual LED and Quantum HDR for vibrant colours Limited to 2 USB ports

4.Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Enjoy a cinematic experience at home with the Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This TV features a 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for stunning picture clarity. The BRAVIA 2 LED display, powered by the 4K Processor X1, delivers vibrant colours and sharp contrasts. Smart features include Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and a game menu. It also supports Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa. The 20W Dolby Audio speakers provide immersive sound quality.

Specifications of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Sound Output: 20W with Dolby Audio

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution with 4K Processor X1 20W sound output may be insufficient for larger rooms Wide range of smart features including Google TV and Google Assistant Only 2 USB ports available Supports Apple Airplay, Homekit, and Alexa Bulky design at 8.4 cm depth

5.LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Experience stunning visuals with the LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This TV features a sleek design and delivers vibrant picture quality with its 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by WebOS 23, it offers user-profiles and unlimited OTT app support, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10, and HLG enhance your viewing experience, while the Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode cater to gamers. The AI Sound with Virtual Surround 5.1 provides immersive audio, and the AI Brightness Control adjusts the screen brightness for optimal viewing. It is one of the best TVs on Amazon Sale at present

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Sound Output: 20W with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution with HDR 10 and HLG 20W sound output might not be powerful enough for large rooms Comprehensive smart features including WebOS and AI ThinQ Limited to 2 USB ports Game Optimizer and Filmmaker Mode for enhanced experience Only 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage

Also read: Best 8K Smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience: Top 6 picks that will keep you hooked to the TV

6.TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals with the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. This TV features a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and clear motion. The QLED display, combined with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, provides rich colours and deep contrasts. The AiPQ Pro Processor ensures optimal picture quality, while the ONKYO 2.1 CH sound system with DTS Virtual and Dolby Atmos delivers powerful audio. With Google TV and hands-free voice control, accessing your favourite content is effortless. The slim, uni-body design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth Sound Output: 35W with DTS Virtual

and Dolby Atmos

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ Limited to 1 USB port High 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals 35W sound output may not be sufficient for larger rooms Hands-free voice control and Google TV integration Slightly bulky at 29.2 cm depth

Also read: Redmi vs MI TVs: A comprehensive comparison of display, sound and other advanced features

Upgrade your viewing experience with the Xiaomi 65-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. This TV features a large 65-inch LED display with 4K resolution, offering exceptional clarity and detail. With Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG, enjoy vivid colors and deep contrasts. Google TV and built-in Chromecast make streaming your favourite content easy, while the MEMC engine ensures smooth motion. The 30W Dolby Audio and DTS-X provide immersive sound. Connect multiple devices with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The sleek design and wide colour gamut make this TV a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 65 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, HDMI, Ethernet Sound Output: 30W with Dolby Audio and DTS-X

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 30W sound output may not be sufficient for very large rooms Comprehensive smart features with Google TV and Chromecast Limited internal storage with 8GB ROM Multiple connectivity options including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports Slightly bulky design at 28.7 cm depth

Top 3 features of the best TVs on Amazon Sale

TVs on Amazon Sale Screen Size Resolution Special Features Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 4K Dolby Vision, Google TV, HDR 10 Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Fire TV Built-In, Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, HDR10 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Quantum HDR, Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Q-Symphony Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Google TV, Dolby Audio, HDR10/HLG LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) WebOS 23, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Game Optimizer TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) QLED Display, Dolby Vision - Atmos, AiPQ Pro Processor Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 65 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 4K Dolby Vision, MEMC Engine, Google TV with Chromecast

Also read: TVs with the best audio output: Top 6 picks that offer great sound quality without an additional soundbar

Factors to consider while looking for the best TV

When looking for the best TV, there are several factors to consider to ensure you get the perfect model for your needs. Here are the key points to keep in mind:

1. Screen Size: Consider the size of the room and the distance from which you'll be watching. A larger screen provides a more immersive experience but ensure it fits comfortably in your space.

2. Resolution: Higher resolution means better picture quality. Options include Full HD (1080p), 4K Ultra HD, and 8K Ultra HD. 4K is becoming the standard, offering excellent detail and clarity.

3. Display Technology: Choose between OLED, QLED, and LED. OLED provides deep blacks and vibrant colours, QLED offers bright and colourful images, and LED is generally more affordable with good performance.

4. Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (60Hz, 120Hz, or higher) results in smoother motion, which is particularly important for fast-paced action scenes and sports.

5. Smart Features: Most modern TVs are smart, meaning they can connect to the internet and offer streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Ensure the TV has the apps and features you need.

6. HDR Compatibility: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances the contrast and colour range, delivering more realistic images. Look for HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR10+ support.

7. Connectivity Options: Check the number and type of ports available, including HDMI, USB, and audio outputs. This ensures you can connect all your devices, like gaming consoles, soundbars, and external storage.

8. Sound Quality: While most TVs have built-in speakers, the quality can vary. Consider if you need external speakers or a soundbar for a better audio experience.

9. Brand and Reviews: Reputable brands often offer better quality and support. Read customer reviews to understand the performance and reliability of the TV you're considering.

10. Price and Warranty: Set a budget and find a TV that offers the best features within that range. Additionally, check the warranty and after-sales service for peace of mind.

FAQs on TVs 1. What is the difference between LED, OLED, and QLED TVs? LED TVs use a backlight to illuminate the screen, offering good brightness and colour. OLED TVs have self-illuminating pixels that provide deeper blacks and vibrant colours. QLED TVs use Quantum Dots to enhance brightness and colour accuracy, resulting in a bright and vivid picture.

2. Is a higher refresh rate important for watching sports and gaming? Yes, a higher refresh rate (such as 120Hz or higher) results in smoother motion, reducing blur and providing a more seamless viewing experience, especially for fast-paced sports and gaming.

3. What does HDR mean, and why is it important? HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the contrast and colour range of the TV, delivering more realistic and vivid images. Look for HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR10+ for the best experience.

4. Do I need a soundbar if my TV has built-in speakers? While most TVs have built-in speakers, they may not offer the best audio quality. A soundbar or external speakers can significantly improve your audio experience, providing clearer and more immersive sound.

5. How do I choose the right TV size for my room? The ideal TV size depends on the viewing distance. A common recommendation is to sit at a distance that is about 1.5 to 2.5 times the diagonal size of the screen. For example, if you have a 55-inch TV, sit approximately 6.5 to 11 feet away.

