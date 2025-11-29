Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Winter Appliances Fest is LIVE: Up to 45% off on geysers, heaters, air purifiers and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Amazon Winter Appliances Fest is live with big savings on geysers, heaters, air purifiers and more. Amazing sale to prepare your home for the cold season.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acerpure Professional Air Purifier for Home by Acer, Fights Pollution, Virus and Bacteria, 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Air Quality Sensor, AC530-20W, white, Standard View Details checkDetails

₹9,340.05

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier | Highly Efficient HEPA Technology | Smart Air Purifier | Cleaner Air Every Time | UV LED That Kills Bacteria & Viruses View Details checkDetails

₹14,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home |True HEPA H13 Filter & Real-time AQI Indicator |1.5-2 Yrs Filter Life* | Removes 99.97% PM2.5, Dust, Allergens, Bacteria & Pollen | Covers up to 365 Sq.Ft View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Honeywell Air Purifier For Home,4 Stage Filtration,Covers 1085sq.ft,PM 2.5 Level Display,with WIFI & ALEXA,H13 HEPA & Activated Carbon Filter,Removes 99.99% Pollutants,Micro Allergens-Air Touch U1 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Heavy Duty Heating Element View Details checkDetails

₹7,489

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-025 View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Kenstar Splash 5.9 L with Free Pipe |3000-Watts Powerful Heating | Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) |High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety| Rust-Proof| White & Grey| View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Heating | White-Blue | | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Activa Amazon 10 Liter Water Heater Geyser, ISI Copper Element 3 KVA (0.8mm), Instant Heat Water, Anti Rust Coated Tank, ABS Body, BEE 5 Start Rating, Energy Efficient, 5 Year Warranty - IVORY View Details checkDetails

₹3,088

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Adnis Room Heater| Dual Heat Setting 900/1800 Watt| Safety with Overheat Protection| Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob| Fire Retardant Material| Cool Fan Function| 2 Year Warranty (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Crompton COMFORT NEO Room Heater, 2000W heat convector,Adjustable thermostast over heat protection shock proof body. View Details checkDetails

₹1,588

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,307

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home | Stainless Steel Heat Reflector | Nickel Chrome Mesh | Adjustable Thermostat | 1000 W Ceramic Heater For Winter | 2-Yr Warranty 【Black】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,029

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard EQT 400 watt-800 watt Quartz Room Heater | Noise-free Performance | Enables Quick Heating | 1 Year Warranty, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,269

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells FAB Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Revitalizer (Copper)| Powerful 8 stage Purification| 2 Year Free Service | Smart Alerts | Auto Energy Saver | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹10,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Native by Urban Company M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser 10-Stage Smart Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | Indias Only 2-year Unconditional Warranty | Smart iOT + TDS Monitor | 8L Storage View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE V20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Laser Navigation, 5000Pa Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customized Cleaning, Ideal for Pet Hair and All Floor Types, App, Alexa, Google Home & Remote Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,583

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner | 600W | 14 kPa | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,148

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control | Voice Control View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Cleaning Dual Mop Pads with Auto Drying, 3L Clean/Used Water Tank, 7mm Mop Lifting for Carpets, LDS Navigation with 3D Mapping, WiFi/App Control View Details checkDetails

₹29,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MILTON Appliances Go Electric Kettle 1.8 Litre I 3X Protection - Dry Boil, Auto Shut Off, Overheat I 1350 Watt I Super Fast Boiling I Stainless Steel I 360° Power Base I 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pigeon Amaze Plus Electric Kettle 1.5 L, 1300 Watt, Stainless Steel Body with Auto Shut-off Feature Used for Boiling Water - (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SOLARA Premium Electric Kettle Xtra Large | 1.8L Double Wall 100% Stainless Steel BPA-Free Cool Touch Tea Kettle with Overheating Protection, Cordless with Auto Shut-Off | Mobile app (Metallic Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Crystal Glass Electric Kettle 1.8 Litre with LED Illumination, Heat Resistant Pyrex 1500 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Aqua Plus Electric Kettle 1.2 Litre, 1250 Watt | 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body | Cool Touch Body | Auto Shut-Off |Wider Mouth|2 Years Door Step Warranty by Havells (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon has launched the Winter Appliances Fest, bringing exciting deals on essential products that make your home comfortable during the cold months. With discounts of up to 45%, this sale covers a wide range of winter appliances such as room heaters, water heaters, air purifiers, electric kettles and even vacuum cleaners. These products are important during winter, as they help maintain warmth, improve indoor air quality, and keep your space clean when windows stay shut for long hours.

Amazon Winter Appliances deals are live!
Amazon Winter Appliances deals are live!

Many popular brands are offering strong deals, making it easier to pick reliable options at a lower price. The sale also features compact and energy-efficient devices that suit different home sizes. If you have been planning to buy a new geyser, replace an old heater, or get an air purifier for the season, this event gives you a chance to save money while preparing your home for the winter.

Air purifiers at up to 70% off on Amazon Winter Sale

Amazon Winter Sale brings some of the biggest discounts on air purifiers, with deals going up to 70 percent. This is helpful for homes dealing with winter dust, rising AQI levels, and closed rooms with limited ventilation. Leading brands like Philips, Eureka Forbes, Xiaomi, Honeywell and more have models that offer strong filtration, real time AQI displays, and effective removal of PM2.5, allergens and smoke.

With multiple room size options and long lasting filters, the sale makes it easier to pick a purifier that keeps indoor air clean during the cold season.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Geysers at up to 60% off on Amazon Winter Appliances Sale

Amazon Winter Appliances Sale offers up to 60% off on a wide range of geysers, making it a good time to buy a reliable water heater for daily winter use. Brands like Havells, Crompton, Bajaj, AO Smith and V Guard have instant and storage models with strong safety features, faster heating and long lasting tanks.

You can pick options based on family size, bathroom space and hot water needs. With better build quality and multiple capacity choices, the sale helps you find a dependable geyser at a lower price.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Room heaters at up to 60% off on Amazon Winter Deals

Amazon Winter Deals brings up to 60% off on room heaters, giving you a chance to make your home warm and comfortable at a lower cost. Popular brands like Crompton, Havells and Bajaj have fan heaters, quartz heaters and oil filled radiators to suit different room sizes.

Many models offer faster heating, adjustable temperature levels and stable safety features for regular use. With plenty of compact and energy efficient options on sale, it becomes easier to choose a heater that fits your winter needs.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Water purifiers deals on Amazon Winter Appliances Sale, up to 65% off

Amazon Winter Appliances Sale is offering up to 65% off on water purifiers, making it a useful time to switch to a cleaner and safer drinking solution. Brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, AO Smith and HUL Pureit have RO, UV and UF models designed for different water conditions.

Many options come with long-lasting filters, multi-stage purification, and compact designs suitable for kitchens of all sizes. With strong discounts across capacities and technologies, the sale helps you pick a reliable purifier that keeps your family’s drinking water safe.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Vacuum cleaners at up to 65% off on Amazon Winter Sale

Amazon Winter Sale brings up to 65% off on vacuum cleaners, making it easier to keep your home dust-free during the cold months. Popular brands like Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Philips, AGARO and Karcher offer stick vacuums, robotic models and handheld units for quick daily cleaning.

These devices help remove dust, allergens and pet hair from carpets, sofas and floors with ease. With strong suction power, compact designs and multiple attachments available at lower prices, the sale lets you choose a vacuum cleaner that fits your cleaning routine.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Electric kettles at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale on winter appliances

Amazon Sale on winter appliances is offering up to 50% off on electric kettles, making them a budget friendly pick for quick hot water needs during the cold season. Brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, Pigeon and Kent have stainless steel and glass kettles with fast boiling, wide openings and auto shut off features for safer use.

These kettles are handy for making tea, soups or warm water in minutes. With different capacities, stylish designs and strong discounts, the sale allows you to pick a kettle that suits your daily routine.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Similar stories for you

Best compact vacuum cleaner with light body and powerful suction: Top 10 picks to manage dust and small messes with ease

Top 10 water purifiers with advanced filtration system for clean water

25L geysers compared: Which model delivers the fastest heating and long-term durability?

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers: Top picks with advanced features and more for pollution free homes and cars

  • How often should I service my geyser?

    At least once a year. Regular servicing helps prevent scale buildup, improves efficiency, and keeps the water heater safe during heavy winter use.

  • Which winter appliance is best for quick room heating?

    Room heaters are the fastest solution for quick warmth. Options like fan heaters, oil filled radiators, and infrared heaters work well for different room sizes.

  • Are air purifiers useful in winter?

    Yes. Winter pollution levels rise due to low wind and increased smoke. An air purifier helps remove dust, PM2.5, allergens, and smoke particles to keep indoor air clean.

  • Should I use a vacuum cleaner more often in winter?

    Yes. Dust settles faster in closed rooms during winter. Vacuuming carpets, sofas, and corners helps reduce allergens and keeps the home cleaner.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Winter Appliances Fest is LIVE: Up to 45% off on geysers, heaters, air purifiers and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On