Amazon Winter Appliances Fest is LIVE: Up to 45% off on geysers, heaters, air purifiers and more

Amazon has launched the Winter Appliances Fest, bringing exciting deals on essential products that make your home comfortable during the cold months. With discounts of up to 45%, this sale covers a wide range of winter appliances such as room heaters, water heaters, air purifiers, electric kettles and even vacuum cleaners. These products are important during winter, as they help maintain warmth, improve indoor air quality, and keep your space clean when windows stay shut for long hours. Amazon Winter Appliances deals are live!

Many popular brands are offering strong deals, making it easier to pick reliable options at a lower price. The sale also features compact and energy-efficient devices that suit different home sizes. If you have been planning to buy a new geyser, replace an old heater, or get an air purifier for the season, this event gives you a chance to save money while preparing your home for the winter.

Air purifiers at up to 70% off on Amazon Winter Sale

Amazon Winter Sale brings some of the biggest discounts on air purifiers, with deals going up to 70 percent. This is helpful for homes dealing with winter dust, rising AQI levels, and closed rooms with limited ventilation. Leading brands like Philips, Eureka Forbes, Xiaomi, Honeywell and more have models that offer strong filtration, real time AQI displays, and effective removal of PM2.5, allergens and smoke.

With multiple room size options and long lasting filters, the sale makes it easier to pick a purifier that keeps indoor air clean during the cold season.







Geysers at up to 60% off on Amazon Winter Appliances Sale

Amazon Winter Appliances Sale offers up to 60% off on a wide range of geysers, making it a good time to buy a reliable water heater for daily winter use. Brands like Havells, Crompton, Bajaj, AO Smith and V Guard have instant and storage models with strong safety features, faster heating and long lasting tanks.

You can pick options based on family size, bathroom space and hot water needs. With better build quality and multiple capacity choices, the sale helps you find a dependable geyser at a lower price.







Room heaters at up to 60% off on Amazon Winter Deals

Amazon Winter Deals brings up to 60% off on room heaters, giving you a chance to make your home warm and comfortable at a lower cost. Popular brands like Crompton, Havells and Bajaj have fan heaters, quartz heaters and oil filled radiators to suit different room sizes.

Many models offer faster heating, adjustable temperature levels and stable safety features for regular use. With plenty of compact and energy efficient options on sale, it becomes easier to choose a heater that fits your winter needs.







Water purifiers deals on Amazon Winter Appliances Sale, up to 65% off

Amazon Winter Appliances Sale is offering up to 65% off on water purifiers, making it a useful time to switch to a cleaner and safer drinking solution. Brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, AO Smith and HUL Pureit have RO, UV and UF models designed for different water conditions.

Many options come with long-lasting filters, multi-stage purification, and compact designs suitable for kitchens of all sizes. With strong discounts across capacities and technologies, the sale helps you pick a reliable purifier that keeps your family’s drinking water safe.







Vacuum cleaners at up to 65% off on Amazon Winter Sale

Amazon Winter Sale brings up to 65% off on vacuum cleaners, making it easier to keep your home dust-free during the cold months. Popular brands like Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Philips, AGARO and Karcher offer stick vacuums, robotic models and handheld units for quick daily cleaning.

These devices help remove dust, allergens and pet hair from carpets, sofas and floors with ease. With strong suction power, compact designs and multiple attachments available at lower prices, the sale lets you choose a vacuum cleaner that fits your cleaning routine.







Electric kettles at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale on winter appliances

Amazon Sale on winter appliances is offering up to 50% off on electric kettles, making them a budget friendly pick for quick hot water needs during the cold season. Brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, Pigeon and Kent have stainless steel and glass kettles with fast boiling, wide openings and auto shut off features for safer use.

These kettles are handy for making tea, soups or warm water in minutes. With different capacities, stylish designs and strong discounts, the sale allows you to pick a kettle that suits your daily routine.







Similar stories for you

Best compact vacuum cleaner with light body and powerful suction: Top 10 picks to manage dust and small messes with ease

Top 10 water purifiers with advanced filtration system for clean water

25L geysers compared: Which model delivers the fastest heating and long-term durability?

Price drop on Honeywell air purifiers: Top picks with advanced features and more for pollution free homes and cars

FAQs on winter appliances How often should I service my geyser? At least once a year. Regular servicing helps prevent scale buildup, improves efficiency, and keeps the water heater safe during heavy winter use.

Which winter appliance is best for quick room heating? Room heaters are the fastest solution for quick warmth. Options like fan heaters, oil filled radiators, and infrared heaters work well for different room sizes.

Are air purifiers useful in winter? Yes. Winter pollution levels rise due to low wind and increased smoke. An air purifier helps remove dust, PM2.5, allergens, and smoke particles to keep indoor air clean.

Should I use a vacuum cleaner more often in winter? Yes. Dust settles faster in closed rooms during winter. Vacuuming carpets, sofas, and corners helps reduce allergens and keeps the home cleaner.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.