An ordinary drive turned into a nightmare for this Delhi-NCR family. Their dashcam became a crucial witness

An ordinary evening drive turned into a nightmare for a colleague and her family when an SUV allegedly coming from the wrong direction rammed into their car. What followed is a disturbing reminder of how vulnerable we are on Indian roads, and why a dashcam is no longer a luxury. The Kia Sonet involved in the accident. (Hindustan Times) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

There is something particularly unsettling about road accidents. One moment, you are going about your life, perhaps thinking about dinner or simply getting home. The next, everything changes. Sometimes permanently.

A few days ago, a colleague of mine experienced something nobody should have to. An accident that could have left her with lifelong injuries. Thankfully, it didn’t. But it left her and her family with something that isn’t quite as easy to recover from: trauma.

The fear. The helplessness. And perhaps the most frustrating question of all: Why me? The thing is, she wasn’t doing anything wrong.

On October 14, around 9 pm, she was travelling with her husband and mother-in-law in their Kia Sonet. Just another evening in Delhi-NCR, where driving is increasingly becoming an exercise in self-preservation.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, a black Mahindra Scorpio appeared from the wrong side of the road and rammed into their car. I know this because I have seen the dashcam footage myself. She sent it to me moments after her crash, alerting me about her situation considering the next day, an important meeting was scheduled.

At precisely 9:11 pm, with the Sonet travelling at approximately 15 kmph, the SUV came into view and collided with it. Everything unfolded within seconds, leaving the occupants with little apparent opportunity to react.

Think about that. You could be driving slowly, following the rules, doing everything expected of a responsible motorist, and still find yourself at the receiving end of someone else’s recklessness.

The Sonet suffered extensive damage and was reportedly left undriveable. My colleague sustained injuries to her hand, lips, ears and chest. Her husband suffered a nose injury resulting in substantial bleeding, while her 67-year-old mother-in-law, who had recently undergone knee surgery, experienced pain and swelling in her knee.

And if the collision wasn’t distressing enough, what allegedly followed was worse.

According to the police complaint and her verbatim account to me, the Scorpio driver, who as per the FIR filed, goes by the name, Chandrashekhar Agrawal, abused, assaulted and threatened my colleague. She also alleged that he pulled at her clothes and claimed he wasn’t afraid of the police. An FIR has since been registered under Sections 281, 125(a), 324(4), 351(3) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Allegations concerning intoxication, assault and intimidation remain matters for investigation. A dashcam cannot establish all of these. But it can document the collision itself.

And that is where this story becomes bigger than one accident.