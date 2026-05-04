BenQ 27-inch 500Hz gaming monitor launched in India: Price, features and more

BenQ has expanded its gaming display range in India with the launch of a new 27-inch gaming monitor, which the company aims to target gamers who track both speed and image output. The company said the MOBIUZ EX271QZ will go on sale from April 25 across online and offline channels. BenQ has launched a new gaming monitor in India with a 500Hz refresh rate. (BenQ ) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The BenQ EX271QZ gaming monitor comes with a QHD resolution panel and a 500Hz refresh rate. BenQ is positioning the product for PC gamers, console users and those who play fast-paced titles where response time and motion handling matter.

BenQ EX271QZ Gaming Monitor: Specifications, Features, and What’s New for Gamers The latest monitor comes with Game Art Colour Profiles, which move away from standard genre presets. Users can switch between modes such as Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Realistic. These profiles adjust lighting, textures and tones based on the design style of different games.

BenQ has also included Spectral Colour Refinement, a system that works across the full colour range instead of adjusting select points. The company said this approach helps maintain balance between brightness, saturation and hue, which can support more consistent output across scenes. Colour Shuttle, another feature, will allow users to manage and share colour profiles across systems.

Furthermore, the BenQ EX271QZ gaming monitor offers a 500Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. According to the company, this setup helps reduce blur and supports smoother tracking in fast camera movements. It is targeted at competitive gaming scenarios, especially in first-person shooter titles. BenQ added that the higher refresh rate can also help maintain continuity in cinematic sequences and open-world gameplay by reducing frame stutter.

QD-OLED Panel and HDR Support The monitor uses a QD-OLED panel with pixel-level lighting control. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour space and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits.

BenQ said the panel enables deep blacks and contrast control, which can improve visibility in darker scenes while maintaining highlight detail.

The monitor also includes High Pixel Contrast, a feature that adjusts contrast levels in real time to reveal details in low-light areas without affecting brighter parts of the image.

Connectivity and Durability Features For connectivity, the EX271QZ monitor comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC support, which allows compatibility with multi-channel audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The design also supports soundbar placement.

Moreover, to address long-term panel use, BenQ has added an OLED protection system. This includes pixel refresh, brightness dimming during idle periods, logo dimming and pixel shift to reduce the risk of burn-in.