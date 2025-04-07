Best Bluetooth TV: Top 10 picks from LG, Samsung, Mi and more for seamless connectivity and modern features

The best Bluetooth TV options available today offer more than just wireless convenience. From connecting Bluetooth headphones for late-night binge sessions to pairing speakers for a cinematic sound experience, Bluetooth TVs are all about smart, clutter-free living. Many of the best smart TV models now come with built-in Bluetooth and feature-rich platforms like Google TV, giving you access to your favourite streaming apps, voice control, and smooth performance, all in one sleek package. Discover the top picks for the best Bluetooth TVs for uninterrupted entertainment

These TVs not only deliver brilliant visuals and immersive audio but also eliminate the hassle of tangled cables and manual pairing. If you're aiming for a smart upgrade, picking a Bluetooth TV ensures easy device pairing, smart control, and a smooth content experience. Read on as we explore the top-rated models packed with features designed for modern viewing comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

The MI 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a compact yet feature-rich entertainment experience. With a vivid picture engine and a 768p resolution, it delivers crisp visuals. It supports Google TV with built-in apps like Netflix and YouTube. The 20W speakers with Dolby Audio ensure immersive sound. Designed for seamless connectivity, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple ports. Quick Wake, Quick Mute, and voice control enhance usability, making this an ideal smart TV for small rooms or secondary viewing areas.

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution 1366 x 768 (HD Ready) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Google TV with access to popular streaming apps Vivid Picture Engine for improved visuals Reasons to avoid Not ideal for large rooms or high-end gaming Click Here to Buy MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s value, picture, and sound quality, though some report lag, and have mixed views on connectivity and setup.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for smart features, good sound, and seamless connectivity in a compact size ideal for bedrooms or budget buyers.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD Smart TV delivers stunning 4K clarity, powered by a Crystal Processor for optimised visuals. With features like HDR10+, UHD Dimming, and Motion Xcelerator, every scene is sharp and smooth. Its 20W speakers come with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound for an enriched audio experience. Smart capabilities include Bixby voice control, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. Packed with gaming and IoT-friendly features, this TV is a complete entertainment hub with premium visuals, intelligent sound, and seamless smart home integration.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Display Technology UHD LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Reasons to buy Motion Xcelerator for smoother action scenes Built-in gaming features like VRR and Auto Game Mode Reasons to avoid Limited USB port Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the TV’s build, picture quality, and stylish design. Some have mixed views on sound, speed, installation, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a complete 4K smart TV experience with intelligent sound, vivid visuals, and voice control support.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a premium viewing experience with a slim design and rich visuals powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Enjoy lifelike sound with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) and smart features through WebOS 23 with personalised profiles. HDR10, Filmmaker Mode, and Game Optimizer enhance content and gaming. With support for all major OTT apps, Bluetooth Surround Ready, and AI Brightness Control, this TV is a complete home entertainment package with smart convenience and stunning detail.

Specifications Screen Size 55 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Game Optimizer and Filmmaker Mode for enhanced visuals AI ThinQ and Apple device compatibility Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s quality, sound, and smooth picture. Some mention its great value, but opinions vary on responsiveness and remote control.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for AI-powered 4K entertainment, rich sound, and smart customisation via WebOS 23 with unlimited content access.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 50-inch Ultra QLED 4K TV packs serious tech into a frameless design, delivering crisp visuals and punchy sound. With support for Dolby Vision, MEMC, and HDR10-HLG, it's built for immersive entertainment. Powered by an AI-enabled chipset and Google TV (Android 14), it offers smooth performance, personalised content, and smart features including video calling and voice control. Sound-wise, the 80W speakers with GIGA BASS and Dolby Atmos elevate your audio game. Ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday viewing, this TV is a future-ready all-rounder.

Specifications Screen Size 50 Inches Display Technology Ultra QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz | 120Hz VRR Reasons to buy Ultra QLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR support Immersive 80W sound with Dolby Atmos and GIGA BASS Reasons to avoid Overloaded feature set could feel complex for basic users Click Here to Buy Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the TV’s picture, sound, and sleek design. Some find it easy to install, though views differ on lag and colours.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a smart, powerful QLED TV with cinematic visuals, strong sound, and gaming-friendly features.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 40-inch Full HD LED TV offers a crisp viewing experience with its 1080p resolution, HDR10 support, and AiPQ Engine for enhanced clarity and colour. Designed with a bezel-less frame and wide 178° viewing angle, it delivers an immersive look. Powered by Android TV, it features screen sharing, in-built apps, and voice-enabled smart controls. With Dolby Audio, 19W speakers, and a 64-bit quad-core processor, it's a solid everyday TV for streaming, casual gaming, or catching up on your favourite shows.

Specifications Screen Size 40 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Full HD resolution with HDR10 support Wide viewing angles and bezel-less design Reasons to avoid Limited RAM may affect multitasking speed Click Here to Buy TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the TV’s picture, sound, and smooth OS. They find it good value but have mixed views on lag and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a budget-friendly Full HD Android TV with solid picture quality, essential smart features, and a sleek bezel-less design for modern living spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a compact and stylish choice for small rooms, offering decent visuals with PurColor, Mega Contrast, and HD picture quality. It features screen sharing, music system mode, and content guide for a smarter viewing experience. With 20W Dolby Digital Plus sound and support for popular OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video, it delivers solid entertainment on a budget. Its sleek design, easy connectivity, and Samsung reliability make it ideal for daily use.

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Sleek and stylish for compact spaces Supports multiple OTT platforms Reasons to avoid Limited app storage due to smaller screen size Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s visuals, sound, and smart features. Some dislike the missing stand and have mixed views on functionality and setup.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a trusted Samsung smart TV experience with HD clarity, essential streaming apps, and user-friendly features

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV is a solid choice for those who want smart features in a compact size. Powered by WebOS, it supports screen mirroring, Office 365 access, and multi-tasking, making it handy for both entertainment and light productivity. It features a flat slim LED panel with Active HDR and delivers decent visuals. With DTS Virtual:X and 10W down-firing speakers, audio is balanced. This TV suits smaller rooms and everyday viewing, offering trusted LG performance at an affordable price.

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Reasons to buy Active HDR enhances visual detail DTS Virtual:X audio for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Lower refresh rate (50 Hz) Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the TV’s picture quality, HD clarity, and colours. Opinions vary on sound, remote, performance, and installation experience.

Why choose this product?

Select this for dependable LG performance, smart features like WebOS and Office 365 access, and balanced sound

Loading Suggestions...

The TOSHIBA 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV brings a cinematic vibe to your home with its A+ Grade 10-bit panel and REGZA picture engine. Running on official Android TV 11, it supports all your favourite streaming apps and comes with Chromecast built-in. It’s equipped with 20W Dolby Audio stereo speakers and DTS Virtual:X for rich, room-filling sound. With dual-band Wi-Fi, bezel-less design, and a bright screen suited even for sunlit rooms, this TV blends performance, design, and smart features effortlessly.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Chromecast and Miracast for easy screen sharing Powerful 20W speakers with Dolby and DTS sound Reasons to avoid 1 GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s picture, sound, and LED quality. They find it value for money, though some mention issues with lag and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a sleek and smart Android TV experience with Full HD clarity, immersive Dolby audio, and easy app access. Great for those who love streaming and screen sharing in a stylish, bezel-less package.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV offers vibrant visuals with a Super Bright Panel, HDR 10, and multiple picture modes to suit your viewing preference. Backed by 30W Dolby Audio speakers, it delivers powerful sound across modes like Cinema and Music. Running on Google TV, it supports Google Assistant, Chromecast, and apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and an array of ports, this bezel-less TV ensures smooth streaming, seamless connectivity, and a smart viewing experience.

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Display Technology LED, HD Ready Resolution 1366 x 768 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Powerful 30W sound with Dolby Audio Dual-band Wi-Fi for faster connectivity Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not suit Full HD content lovers Click Here to Buy Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s quality, picture, and sound. They find it stylish with good viewing angles. Some mention lag and installation issues.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its punchy sound, vibrant display, and smooth Google TV interface. Ideal for compact spaces and users who want smart connectivity, voice control, and streaming apps – all in one stylish, bezel-less package.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV delivers a premium home theatre experience with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and a vivid wide colour gamut (94% DCI-P3). Backed by 40W Dolby Atmos and DTS-X sound, it ensures immersive audio-visual quality. Powered by Google TV, it includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, hands-free voice control, and built-in Chromecast. With Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports, it offers seamless connectivity and smooth performance for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications Screen Size 55 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Crisp and vibrant 4K display with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Powerful 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky depth for a modern TV Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s sound, colour quality, and 4K content. Some mention lag, slow response, and mixed views on picture quality.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a feature-rich 55-inch 4K TV that balances display quality, smart performance, and immersive sound. Ideal for movie nights, OTT binge-watching, or voice-controlled browsing.

What makes a Bluetooth TV better than a regular TV?

A Bluetooth TV allows wireless connectivity with headphones, speakers, and even game controllers. It eliminates the need for extra cables and creates a clutter-free setup, ideal for modern homes. It’s especially useful for private listening and smart multi-device usage.

Can I connect multiple Bluetooth devices to my Bluetooth TV?

Some Bluetooth TV models allow pairing with multiple devices, such as a soundbar and remote, but audio output may work with one device at a time. Premium Google TV and best LED TV models often offer improved connectivity options.

Is Bluetooth available in all smart TVs?

No, not all smart TVs come with built-in Bluetooth. Many top models, especially those with Google TV or Android TV platforms, do include it. However, it’s important to check the specifications before purchasing, as some budget or older models may lack Bluetooth support. If needed, external Bluetooth adapters can also be used for connectivity

Factors to consider before buying the best Bluetooth TV:

Bluetooth Version – Prefer Bluetooth 5.0 or higher for better range and stability.

– Prefer Bluetooth 5.0 or higher for better range and stability. Audio Compatibility : Ensure support for Bluetooth audio output for headphones or speakers.

: Ensure support for Bluetooth audio output for headphones or speakers. Smart Platform : Opt for Google TV or similar platforms for better app and voice support.

: Opt for Google TV or similar platforms for better app and voice support. Connectivity Options : Check for other ports like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi.

: Check for other ports like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi. Screen Size : Choose based on your room size and viewing distance.

: Choose based on your room size and viewing distance. Sound Output: Look for Dolby Audio or DTS support for a rich audio experience.

Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth TV:

Best Bluetooth TV Resolution Display Special Features MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 768p LED Quick Wake, Quick Mute, Quick Settings menu Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K LED Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K QLED Frameless Design, Goolge TV with Android 14, Latest AI enabled 2875 Chipset TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 1080p LED Full HD Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi,Screen Sharing Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 768p LED Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 720p LED Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 1080p LED Quad Core Processor, Built-in Assistant Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 768p LED 30W Powerful Sound, Super Bright Panel, HDR 10 Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV 4K LED 4K Dolby Vision IQ, Far-field mic, HDR10+, HDR 10

Similar articles for you:

Best 4K TVs: Experience crystal-clear brilliance for next-level entertainment with our top 10 picks from renowned brands

Best 55 inch smart TVs in March 2025: Top 10 models from Samsung, Sony, LG and more binge-watching movies and shows

Best TVs under ₹30000 in 2025 with breathtaking 4K clarity, ultra smooth motion, and smart tech for next level viewing

Best 65 inch 4K TVs in March 2025: Bring the cinema home with these top 8 picks for breathtaking visuals and great sound

Best smart LED TVs: Choose from 10 expert picks to redefine your screen time and home entertainment

FAQs on Best Bluetooth TV Can I use wireless headphones with a Bluetooth TV? Yes, most Bluetooth TV models support headphone pairing.

Does Google TV support Bluetooth? Absolutely. Most Google TV models come with built-in Bluetooth.

Is Bluetooth available in budget LED TVs? Some best LED TV options under budget do include Bluetooth.

Is Bluetooth TV good for gaming? Yes, it’s great for wireless controllers and headphones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.