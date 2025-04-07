Best Bluetooth TV: Top 10 picks from LG, Samsung, Mi and more for seamless connectivity and modern features
Discover the best Bluetooth TV options with smart features, Google TV support, wireless audio connectivity, and stunning visuals for a seamless entertainment.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
|
₹13,590
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) View Details
|
₹37,999
|
|
The best Bluetooth TV options available today offer more than just wireless convenience. From connecting Bluetooth headphones for late-night binge sessions to pairing speakers for a cinematic sound experience, Bluetooth TVs are all about smart, clutter-free living. Many of the best smart TV models now come with built-in Bluetooth and feature-rich platforms like Google TV, giving you access to your favourite streaming apps, voice control, and smooth performance, all in one sleek package.
These TVs not only deliver brilliant visuals and immersive audio but also eliminate the hassle of tangled cables and manual pairing. If you're aiming for a smart upgrade, picking a Bluetooth TV ensures easy device pairing, smart control, and a smooth content experience. Read on as we explore the top-rated models packed with features designed for modern viewing comfort.
The MI 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a compact yet feature-rich entertainment experience. With a vivid picture engine and a 768p resolution, it delivers crisp visuals. It supports Google TV with built-in apps like Netflix and YouTube. The 20W speakers with Dolby Audio ensure immersive sound. Designed for seamless connectivity, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple ports. Quick Wake, Quick Mute, and voice control enhance usability, making this an ideal smart TV for small rooms or secondary viewing areas.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Google TV with access to popular streaming apps
Vivid Picture Engine for improved visuals
Reasons to avoid
Not ideal for large rooms or high-end gaming
MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s value, picture, and sound quality, though some report lag, and have mixed views on connectivity and setup.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for smart features, good sound, and seamless connectivity in a compact size ideal for bedrooms or budget buyers.
The Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD Smart TV delivers stunning 4K clarity, powered by a Crystal Processor for optimised visuals. With features like HDR10+, UHD Dimming, and Motion Xcelerator, every scene is sharp and smooth. Its 20W speakers come with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound for an enriched audio experience. Smart capabilities include Bixby voice control, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. Packed with gaming and IoT-friendly features, this TV is a complete entertainment hub with premium visuals, intelligent sound, and seamless smart home integration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Motion Xcelerator for smoother action scenes
Built-in gaming features like VRR and Auto Game Mode
Reasons to avoid
Limited USB port
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the TV’s build, picture quality, and stylish design. Some have mixed views on sound, speed, installation, and functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for a complete 4K smart TV experience with intelligent sound, vivid visuals, and voice control support.
The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a premium viewing experience with a slim design and rich visuals powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Enjoy lifelike sound with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) and smart features through WebOS 23 with personalised profiles. HDR10, Filmmaker Mode, and Game Optimizer enhance content and gaming. With support for all major OTT apps, Bluetooth Surround Ready, and AI Brightness Control, this TV is a complete home entertainment package with smart convenience and stunning detail.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Game Optimizer and Filmmaker Mode for enhanced visuals
AI ThinQ and Apple device compatibility
Reasons to avoid
Limited internal storage
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s quality, sound, and smooth picture. Some mention its great value, but opinions vary on responsiveness and remote control.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for AI-powered 4K entertainment, rich sound, and smart customisation via WebOS 23 with unlimited content access.
The Acer 50-inch Ultra QLED 4K TV packs serious tech into a frameless design, delivering crisp visuals and punchy sound. With support for Dolby Vision, MEMC, and HDR10-HLG, it's built for immersive entertainment. Powered by an AI-enabled chipset and Google TV (Android 14), it offers smooth performance, personalised content, and smart features including video calling and voice control. Sound-wise, the 80W speakers with GIGA BASS and Dolby Atmos elevate your audio game. Ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday viewing, this TV is a future-ready all-rounder.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra QLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR support
Immersive 80W sound with Dolby Atmos and GIGA BASS
Reasons to avoid
Overloaded feature set could feel complex for basic users
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers prefer the TV’s picture, sound, and sleek design. Some find it easy to install, though views differ on lag and colours.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you want a smart, powerful QLED TV with cinematic visuals, strong sound, and gaming-friendly features.
The TCL 40-inch Full HD LED TV offers a crisp viewing experience with its 1080p resolution, HDR10 support, and AiPQ Engine for enhanced clarity and colour. Designed with a bezel-less frame and wide 178° viewing angle, it delivers an immersive look. Powered by Android TV, it features screen sharing, in-built apps, and voice-enabled smart controls. With Dolby Audio, 19W speakers, and a 64-bit quad-core processor, it's a solid everyday TV for streaming, casual gaming, or catching up on your favourite shows.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full HD resolution with HDR10 support
Wide viewing angles and bezel-less design
Reasons to avoid
Limited RAM may affect multitasking speed
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the TV’s picture, sound, and smooth OS. They find it good value but have mixed views on lag and installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for a budget-friendly Full HD Android TV with solid picture quality, essential smart features, and a sleek bezel-less design for modern living spaces.
The Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a compact and stylish choice for small rooms, offering decent visuals with PurColor, Mega Contrast, and HD picture quality. It features screen sharing, music system mode, and content guide for a smarter viewing experience. With 20W Dolby Digital Plus sound and support for popular OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video, it delivers solid entertainment on a budget. Its sleek design, easy connectivity, and Samsung reliability make it ideal for daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and stylish for compact spaces
Supports multiple OTT platforms
Reasons to avoid
Limited app storage due to smaller screen size
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s visuals, sound, and smart features. Some dislike the missing stand and have mixed views on functionality and setup.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for a trusted Samsung smart TV experience with HD clarity, essential streaming apps, and user-friendly features
The LG 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV is a solid choice for those who want smart features in a compact size. Powered by WebOS, it supports screen mirroring, Office 365 access, and multi-tasking, making it handy for both entertainment and light productivity. It features a flat slim LED panel with Active HDR and delivers decent visuals. With DTS Virtual:X and 10W down-firing speakers, audio is balanced. This TV suits smaller rooms and everyday viewing, offering trusted LG performance at an affordable price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Active HDR enhances visual detail
DTS Virtual:X audio for immersive sound
Reasons to avoid
Lower refresh rate (50 Hz)
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the TV’s picture quality, HD clarity, and colours. Opinions vary on sound, remote, performance, and installation experience.
Why choose this product?
Select this for dependable LG performance, smart features like WebOS and Office 365 access, and balanced sound
The TOSHIBA 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV brings a cinematic vibe to your home with its A+ Grade 10-bit panel and REGZA picture engine. Running on official Android TV 11, it supports all your favourite streaming apps and comes with Chromecast built-in. It’s equipped with 20W Dolby Audio stereo speakers and DTS Virtual:X for rich, room-filling sound. With dual-band Wi-Fi, bezel-less design, and a bright screen suited even for sunlit rooms, this TV blends performance, design, and smart features effortlessly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Chromecast and Miracast for easy screen sharing
Powerful 20W speakers with Dolby and DTS sound
Reasons to avoid
1 GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s picture, sound, and LED quality. They find it value for money, though some mention issues with lag and installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for a sleek and smart Android TV experience with Full HD clarity, immersive Dolby audio, and easy app access. Great for those who love streaming and screen sharing in a stylish, bezel-less package.
The Hisense 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV offers vibrant visuals with a Super Bright Panel, HDR 10, and multiple picture modes to suit your viewing preference. Backed by 30W Dolby Audio speakers, it delivers powerful sound across modes like Cinema and Music. Running on Google TV, it supports Google Assistant, Chromecast, and apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and an array of ports, this bezel-less TV ensures smooth streaming, seamless connectivity, and a smart viewing experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 30W sound with Dolby Audio
Dual-band Wi-Fi for faster connectivity
Reasons to avoid
HD Ready resolution may not suit Full HD content lovers
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s quality, picture, and sound. They find it stylish with good viewing angles. Some mention lag and installation issues.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for its punchy sound, vibrant display, and smooth Google TV interface. Ideal for compact spaces and users who want smart connectivity, voice control, and streaming apps – all in one stylish, bezel-less package.
The Xiaomi 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV delivers a premium home theatre experience with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and a vivid wide colour gamut (94% DCI-P3). Backed by 40W Dolby Atmos and DTS-X sound, it ensures immersive audio-visual quality. Powered by Google TV, it includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, hands-free voice control, and built-in Chromecast. With Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports, it offers seamless connectivity and smooth performance for all your entertainment needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crisp and vibrant 4K display with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+
Powerful 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X
Reasons to avoid
Slightly bulky depth for a modern TV
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s sound, colour quality, and 4K content. Some mention lag, slow response, and mixed views on picture quality.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you want a feature-rich 55-inch 4K TV that balances display quality, smart performance, and immersive sound. Ideal for movie nights, OTT binge-watching, or voice-controlled browsing.
What makes a Bluetooth TV better than a regular TV?
A Bluetooth TV allows wireless connectivity with headphones, speakers, and even game controllers. It eliminates the need for extra cables and creates a clutter-free setup, ideal for modern homes. It’s especially useful for private listening and smart multi-device usage.
Can I connect multiple Bluetooth devices to my Bluetooth TV?
Some Bluetooth TV models allow pairing with multiple devices, such as a soundbar and remote, but audio output may work with one device at a time. Premium Google TV and best LED TV models often offer improved connectivity options.
Is Bluetooth available in all smart TVs?
No, not all smart TVs come with built-in Bluetooth. Many top models, especially those with Google TV or Android TV platforms, do include it. However, it’s important to check the specifications before purchasing, as some budget or older models may lack Bluetooth support. If needed, external Bluetooth adapters can also be used for connectivity
Factors to consider before buying the best Bluetooth TV:
- Bluetooth Version – Prefer Bluetooth 5.0 or higher for better range and stability.
- Audio Compatibility: Ensure support for Bluetooth audio output for headphones or speakers.
- Smart Platform: Opt for Google TV or similar platforms for better app and voice support.
- Connectivity Options: Check for other ports like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi.
- Screen Size: Choose based on your room size and viewing distance.
- Sound Output: Look for Dolby Audio or DTS support for a rich audio experience.
Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth TV:
|Best Bluetooth TV
|Resolution
|Display
|Special Features
MI Xiaomi Smart TV A
|768p
|LED
|Quick Wake, Quick Mute, Quick Settings menu
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|4K
|UHD
|4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|4K
|LED
|Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|4K
|QLED
|Frameless Design, Goolge TV with Android 14, Latest AI enabled 2875 Chipset
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV
|1080p
|LED
|Full HD Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi,Screen Sharing
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|768p
|LED
|Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|720p
|LED
|Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV
|1080p
|LED
|Quad Core Processor, Built-in Assistant
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV
|768p
|LED
|30W Powerful Sound, Super Bright Panel, HDR 10
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV
|4K
|LED
|4K Dolby Vision IQ, Far-field mic, HDR10+, HDR 10
FAQs on Best Bluetooth TV
- Can I use wireless headphones with a Bluetooth TV?
Yes, most Bluetooth TV models support headphone pairing.
- Does Google TV support Bluetooth?
Absolutely. Most Google TV models come with built-in Bluetooth.
- Is Bluetooth available in budget LED TVs?
Some best LED TV options under budget do include Bluetooth.
- Is Bluetooth TV good for gaming?
Yes, it’s great for wireless controllers and headphones.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.