Built an AI project that helps people? HT Media's Tech4Good Awards wants your entry by October 25

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now used in classrooms, clinics, farms and banks. Yet it is not always easy to tell which projects truly make life better for people. The Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce, are meant to bring such work into view. They reward organisations that use AI to solve real social problems and can show what changed because of it. Panel discussion at the All About AI Tech4Good Awards

Entries for the third edition are now open. Apply here. Projects from India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka can be nominated, and the last date to apply is October 25. Find out more about the platform here.

What is new this year Two categories make their debut in 2026. The first is Best Use of Agentic AI for Social Good. Agentic AI means systems that can plan and carry out tasks with limited human input; the category looks at their use for public benefit. The second is Best Use of AI for Responsible Leadership, which recognises leaders and organisations that make responsible use of AI a priority in how they build and deploy it.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia said, “AI’s success will be measured not by adoption alone, but by the value it creates. Trust, responsible governance and investment in people must be central to that ambition. Industry, Government and academia must work together to translate innovation into impact at scale building stronger businesses, expanding opportunity and creating a more inclusive society.”

Added Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital, HT Media Group, "As AI moves from promise to practice, the real test is whether it makes a measurable difference to people's lives. At Mint, we see our role as finding and spotlighting the work that passes that test. With Salesforce, All About AI Tech4Good is growing into a year-round platform for responsible AI across Asia, one that shows audiences not just what AI can do, but what it has actually changed.”

Sri Lanka joins the list of countries for the first time. Mint and Salesforce will also publish the AI Tech4Good Impact Report 2026. The report will bring together insights from winning organisations, industry leaders and policymakers, and look at emerging trends in responsible, trusted and agentic AI.