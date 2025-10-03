EvoFox Elite X2 Pro review: Budget controllers can deliver premium features

Most of the aftermarket gaming controllers either offer wired connectivity or wireless connectivity. So either you are sitting very close to the console or waiting for the controller to charge. This changes with the EvoFox Elite X2 Pro, which features tri-mode connectivity, allowing you to connect to any device that supports controllers. At ₹2,299, this controller promises to deliver more than its price tag. Let us check out all the features and performance of the EvoFox Elite X2 Pro gaming controller. EvoFox Elite X2 Pro offers versatility and unique features

EvoFox Elite X2 Pro: Unboxing and specifications

EvoFox included every single small thing that you might need to get the full experience from the controller. On top is the controller and its 2.4GHz wireless dongle, deeper inside the box, we get a USB A to C cable, two replaceable joysticks, a USB extender and the paperwork. EvoFox offers a pleasant unboxing experience, complete with every accessory to enhance your gaming experience.

Specification Details Connectivity Tri-Mode: 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Wired Polling Rate 1000Hz (Wired Mode), 1ms Response Time Battery 800mAh Lithium-ion, Up to 16 Hours Playtime Charging USB Type-C Fast Charging Platform Support PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Audio Jack 3.5mm Audio Port (Wired Mode Only) Price ₹ 2,299 View All Prev Next

EvoFox Elite X2 Pro: Design and build quality

The Elite X2 Pro comes with a nice, sturdy design; the casing is all polycarbonate and the bottom half is slightly translucent, which looks great with lights. Not just inside, it has light RGB strips on the faceplate as well. The gamepad got the Xbox controller layout with two joysticks, a d-pad and ABXY buttons. The grips are rubberised for better stability and they also feel better than straight-up plastic in the hands.

EvoFox Elite X2 Pro review

Apart from that, there are three connection buttons, including one for each type of connectivity and a settings button. Then there are Start and Back buttons, which act as they do on the Xbox controller. You see two more buttons: the auto fire button and the lock axis button. These are very helpful buttons to get a slight edge over opponents in the games.

There are two shoulder buttons with two triggers and it has two macro buttons at the back of the controller. The two extra keys can be used to add a macro, which is a really nice and unique feature. The Type C port is for charging and wired connectivity, and a 3.5 mm port is provided to connect headphones during wired connectivity.

EvoFox Elite X2: Connectivity and compatibility

The EvoFox Elite X2 Pro's biggest USP is its versatile connectivity and it is amazing how easy it is to connect with devices. The wired connectivity can be achieved by connecting the controller to the device using the provided Type-C cable. The 2.4 GHz connectivity requires the dongle and it works flawlessly. Bluetooth connectivity is great too, easy and quick connection with no cable or dongle needed.

One very specific connectivity issue I found is that when you connect it to a TV using the dongle, you get to see a very short but noticeable input stutter. I think that the dongle sits at the back of the TV, it must be creating the interference with the connection. A simple solution is to use the extender provided in the box to bring the dongle into line of sight.

EvoFox Elite X2 Pro: Gaming performance and battery

So before telling you how amazing this controller is for gaming, let me tell you why that is. The controller got everything that helps you game better on any platform, including PC, phone or smart TV. The vibration is spot on, it is not as crisp as one on an original Xbox or PlayStation controller but it's very close to them. It can be adjusted or disabled as per your taste.

EvoFox Elite X2 Pro review

The joysticks are swappable, with two extra sticks provided to change the height of the sticks as per preference. The buttons are silent yet feel very clicky. The extra buttons on the face of the controllers are a bit clicky for my taste, but you rarely use those buttons mid-game, so it's good. The battery is also impressive with fast charging, compatible for a quick top-up.

One thing which I think should be added to the package is a phone clip holder to clip the phone to the controller. This will help you play phone games anywhere without the need to put the phone down and then play the games. I am not sure if any aftermarket clips are compatible with this controller but an addition will be a complete package.

EvoFox Elite X2 Pro: Pros and cons

Pros:

Tri-mode connectivity

Wide device compatibility

Sturdy build with RGB lighting

Rubberised grips for comfort

Swappable joysticks

Cons:

Can’t turn off RGB lights

No phone clip holder included

EvoFox Elite X2 Pro: Should you buy it?

The EvoFox Elite X2 Pro offers a great value for the money and the amount of features you get here is amazing. I won't recommend this controller if you only want to play games on your phone or tablet because, without a clipping mechanism, playing games on a phone is not very comfortable. Other than that, this controller is perfect for a console, gaming PC or smart TV. And the price is so good, you can get two for the price of an official controller from Xbox or PlayStation.