Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets up to 28000 discount - All details

Flipkart has kicked off its 2025 Black Friday Sale, offering discounts across a range of product categories. If you’re looking to purchase or upgrade your smartphone, now is the perfect time, with significant price drops on a variety of models. Among the ongoing deals, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has drawn attention because of a sharp reduction in its price. Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with up to a Rs. 28,000 discount on Flipkart. (Samsung)

Flipkart has lowered the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE by Rs. 28,000 as part of its Black Friday Sale. This adjustment brings the smartphone into a more accessible price range for users who want a device from the S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Deal on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 59,999. But during Flipkart’s Black Friday Sale, the phone is now listed at Rs. 31,999, giving buyers a direct reduction of Rs. 28,000. In addition to this price drop, buyers can trade in their old devices to get an additional discount. Depending on the brand, variant and condition of the old device, the exchange value can go up to Rs. 30,399. This allows customers to further bring down the final amount if they choose to trade in a previous device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Key Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and Samsung has used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for display protection. The base model features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor paired with the Xclipse graphics processing unit. It runs on Android 14, and Samsung has stated that the device will receive seven major Android upgrades.

For photography, the Galaxy S24 FE carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. It also has a 10MP camera for video calls and selfies. The handset houses a 4700mAh battery with 25W wireless charging support.