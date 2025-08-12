Mega Saving Days: Save up to 50% on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and more

If upgrading your entertainment setup has been on your mind, Mega Saving Days is the perfect time to make it happen. Offering up to 50% off on leading smart TV brands like Samsung, Sony, and more, this sale brings top-notch displays within your budget. Big savings on smart TVs during the Amazon Sale

From crystal-clear 4K visuals to immersive sound and smart features, the deals cover a range of sizes and technologies. This Amazon Sale is offering great offers and deals apart from the discount on the products. It includes cashbacks, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs and more, so you can maximise your savings.

The Acerpure 50" UHD Smart TV delivers vivid 4K HDR10+ visuals with Direct LED and Vivid Picture Engine 2 for enhanced colour and clarity. Equipped with Google TV OS, it offers smooth navigation with a 60Hz refresh rate, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI/USB ports. Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD provide immersive sound. A voice assistant-empowered remote enhances control, while energy efficiency is rated 2 stars.

Specifications Display 50" 4K UHD HDR10+ Refresh Rate 60 Hz OS Google TV with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Sound 20W Output, Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Acerpure 127 cm (50 inch) Swift Series UHD LED Smart Google TV AP50UG51ASFTD Model (Black)

Redmi’s 43" Fire TV combines 4K Ultra HD clarity with Fire OS 7, offering access to 12,000+ apps including Netflix and Prime Video. The 60Hz LED display with vivid picture engine and metal bezel delivers sharp visuals. It includes Alexa-enabled voice remote, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports. 24W Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X create immersive audio. The TV integrates DTH set-top box and supports display mirroring.

Specifications Display 43" 4K UHD LED OS Fire OS 7 with 2GB RAM, 8GB storage Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 24W with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN

Kodak’s 32" HD Ready Smart TV features a bright A+ Grade DLED panel with 768p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Running on Linux OS with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM, it supports apps like Sony Liv, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5. Connectivity options include built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports. The 30W surround sound enhances audio experience. The durable design suits smaller rooms and budget buyers looking for essential smart features.

Specifications Display 32" HD Ready (768p) LED OS Linux based, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 30W surround sound Connectivity Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)

Sony’s 55" BRAVIA 2 boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution powered by the 4K Processor X1, Live Color, and X-Reality PRO for crystal-clear pictures. Features include HDR10, HLG, MotionFlow XR 100, and Dolby Audio with 20W speaker output. The Google TV OS allows seamless content discovery with Google Assistant voice control and Chromecast built-in. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Its slim design complements modern living rooms with premium audiovisual performance.

Specifications Display 55" 4K UHD LED Processor 4K Processor X1 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 20W Dolby Audio Connectivity Google TV OS, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Kodak’s 32" 9XPRO Android TV offers HD Ready display (720p) with HDR, wide color gamut, and super contrast for improved visuals. Running Android 11 OS, it supports voice assistant controls and popular apps like Netflix, Sony Liv, and Disney+ Hotstar. It includes 1GB RAM with 8GB storage and connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports. Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD provide good audio.

Specifications Display 32" HD Ready 720p LED OS Android 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 30W with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 329X5051 (Black)

Hisense 43" QLED Google TV features Full HD 1080p resolution with QLED panel delivering bright visuals at 330 nits and 178° wide viewing angle. Supported by HDR10 and Dolby Audio with 30W speakers, it promises immersive audio-visuals. Packed with Google TV OS, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and access to major streaming apps. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports. Its bezel-less design adds modern aesthetics.

Specifications Display 43" Full HD QLED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 30W Dolby Audio OS Google TV with built-in Chromecast and Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E5Q Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 43E5Q (Black)

Samsung’s 43" D Series 4K TV features Crystal Processor 4K with Crystal UHD upscaling, UHD Dimming, and Motion Xcelerator enhancing smoothness and contrast. The 50Hz refresh rate paired with HDR support offers vivid visuals. It runs Tizen OS with Bixby, Web Browser, and SmartThings IoT control. Audio delivers 20W with Q-Symphony speakers. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3 HDMI, and 1 USB port.

Specifications Display 43" 4K UHD Crystal Processor Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound 20W Q-Symphony OS Tizen OS with Bixby Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Haier’s 32" HD Ready Smart TV features an LED HDR10 display at 768p with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Google TV OS with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage, it supports popular streaming apps and Chromecast. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi. Dolby Audio and Surround Sound ensure decent audio. Its slim design fits compact spaces with an energy rating of 1 star.

Specifications Display 32" HD Ready (768p) LED HDR10 OS Google TV, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Dolby Audio 2.0 ch Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Haier 80cm (32) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV LE32W400G -N (Black)

Sony's 43" BRAVIA 2M2 offers 4K UHD with 4K Processor X1, HDR10, and MotionFlow XR 100 for smooth, accurate images. It supports Google TV OS with voice assistant, Chromecast, and Apple Airplay 2. The 20W speakers use open baffle design with DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Features include 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The sleek design fits modern spaces with 2-star energy efficiency.

Specifications Display 43" 4K UHD LED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 20W DTS:X, Dolby Atmos OS Google TV with Chromecast and Airplay 2 Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2

This Samsung 43" 4K UHD TV features Dynamic Crystal Color with one billion color shades, Crystal Processor 4K, and HDR 10+ support for lifelike images. It has Tizen OS with Alexa and Bixby voice assistants. 50Hz refresh rate with Motion Xcelerator ensures smooth content flow. The 20W output speakers support Q-Symphony and adaptive sound technology. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports.

Specifications Display 43" 4K UHD Dynamic Crystal Color Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound 20W Q-Symphony with Object Tracking Sound OS Tizen with Alexa and Bixby Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

FAQs What brands are included in the Mega Saving Days TV sale? Top brands like Samsung, Sony, and more are part of the sale.

How much can I save on smart TVs? You can save up to 50% on select models.

Are both 4K and Full HD TVs on discount? Yes, the sale includes a variety of resolutions including 4K and Full HD.

Is there a warranty on discounted TVs? Yes, all TVs come with the standard brand warranty.

Can I buy these TVs online? Yes, the offers are available on major online shopping platforms.

