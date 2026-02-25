Edit Profile
    Noise Airwave Max 6 headphones with Bluetooth 6.0 and up to 120-hour battery life launched

    Noise Airwave Max 6 headphones have been launched in India, offering long battery life, Bluetooth 6.0 support, and upgraded audio features.

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    Noise has introduced a new pair of wireless headphones, the Airwave Max 6, expanding its premium audio portfolio in the country. The latest model follows the Airwave Max 5 and brings advanced connectivity, battery performance, and sound features to the lineup.

    Noise Airwave Max 6 headphones launched in India, featuring Bluetooth 6 and up to 120 hours of playback time. (Noise )
    Noise Airwave Max 6 headphones launched in India, featuring Bluetooth 6 and up to 120 hours of playback time. (Noise )
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    Noise Airwave Max 6: Specifications and Features

    The Noise Airwave Max 6 features a coaxial dual driver setup, paired with a 40mm driver and a 12mm driver. The company says this system aims to deliver balanced output across bass, mids, and highs, while maintaining vocal clarity. The headphones carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support LDAC, a codec designed to transmit high-resolution audio over Bluetooth. This allows users to stream music with more audio data compared to standard wireless codecs.

    The device also includes Spatial or 3D Audio support, which is intended to create a wider sound field during music playback, movie streaming, gaming sessions, and virtual meetings. For noise control, the Airwave Max 6 features Smart Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. According to the company, the system can reduce ambient noise by up to 45dB and adjusts in real time based on surrounding sound levels.

    Also read: Blaupunkt launches 5.1 channel home theatre system in India: Price, features and more

    For voice calls, the headphones feature a five-microphone array. The setup includes wind-noise reduction technology to help improve call clarity in outdoor environments. The product connects via Bluetooth 6.0, offering wireless compatibility with smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

    Battery life is one of the key highlights of the Airwave Max 6. In standard listening mode, the headphones are claimed to offer up to 120 hours of playback on a single charge. When Active Noise Cancellation is enabled, playback time may drop to up to 80 hours. The device also supports fast charging. A 10-minute charge is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of listening time.

    Also read: Sony or Zebronics? What actually matters when buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar

    Noise has designed the Airwave Max 6 for extended usage. The headphones feature an over-ear form factor, which aims to support long listening sessions, whether for work or entertainment. The company is offering a one-year warranty with the product.

    Also read: Apple March event: iPhone 17e, budget MacBook and new iPads could launch soon

    Noise Airwave Max 6: Price and Availability in India

    In India, the Noise Airwave Max 6 is priced at Rs. 6,999. It is available in four colour options: Dune White, Cobalt Blue, Forest Green, and Carbon Black. Interested buyers can purchase the headphones via the company’s official website and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes