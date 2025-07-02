Optimus by Tesla: The robot that could change everything

Only a few of us who are old enough would recognize the below familiar tune. Tesla says Optimus possesses a ‘real-brain’ which leverages knowledge of real-world AI from their autonomous driving technology.

‘She’s a small wonder… a child unlike other girls…

She’s a miracle and I grant you.. She’ll enchant you at first sight…

She’s fantastic.. made of plastic… Microchips here and there.. She’s a small wonder.’

As a young boy, I watched Small wonder without missing an episode and had a real wish to see the day where Robots made of microchips (just like Vicky from Small wonder) would dance, do ballet, cook and do household chores. And the day finally arrived with no less than Elon Musk taking it upon himself to make it happen.

The name Optimus is an inspiration from the main character from Transformers – Optimus Prime. Recently, a video of a prototype Optimus Robot from the Tesla factory doing some smooth dance moves broke the internet. What was really impressive about the video was the dexterity of the robot that was not a step out of tune (That’s more than what can be said for most humans). It is worthwhile noting that Optimus currently has 11 degrees of freedom which is to be upgraded to 22!

It is notable that Elon Musk thinks Optimus could be the biggest product of all time. The primary purpose of Optimus will be to remove labor shortages and free humans from repetitive tasks. Musk’s long-term vision is to have a robot-human ratio of 1:1 with billions of these robots serving as personal and industrial assistants.

Optimus Gen 3 displays advanced balance and mobility. In one of the videos, Optimus walks on a steep gravel covered hill and even recovers from a slip. This test was apparently performed solely relying on sensors and neural networks. Optimus’ gait now more or less resembles that of a human with it being capable of performing complex ballet moves, walking up or down stairs too. In another of the videos, Optimus appears to be gently breaking an egg to cook it. This is revolutionary as this means that Optimus is able to adjust its grip pressure while distinguishing objects based on softness. Optimus’ demonstrated capabilities include catching small balls, threading cables, folding clothes with finesse, stacking blocks, pouring water, and catching a baseball.

When you aim for 99% autonomy like Optimus does, Artificial intelligence is inevitable. Tesla says Optimus possesses a ‘real-brain’ which leverages knowledge of real-world AI from their autonomous driving technology. Tesla goes by a Simulation-first approach using the Dojo supercomputer environment and reinforcement learning to train movements.

Regarding battery life, Optimus is expected to have 8–10-hour battery life per charge requiring about 10 minutes to replenish up to 70% of the battery. Expected lifespan is about 8-10 years.

Tesla has tried to allay safety, privacy and job displacement concerns. Optimus is equipped with sensors to detect imbalances and hardware faults, initiating a controlled shutdown to gently lower objects and assume a support stance. In a system crash, it is programmed to freeze in place. Video and audio recordings, Tesla says, never leave the device unless it is specifically chosen to be shared by the user.

There are two things about Optimus that are game changers. The expected cost and expected production. Target price is about $20,000 with Musk estimating that it could drop as low as $10,000 at scale. The price point is expected to make personal robots accessible to millions around the globe. The other game changer is Tesla’s plan for mass production with the goal of manufacturing 1,000 Optimus robots per month initially. Hundreds of Optimus robots are already deployed in Tesla offices and the Fremont factory for internal testing and basic tasks.

Musk expects production to reach at least 5,000 units in 2025, with a target of 50,000 to 100,000 in 2026 and an ambitious goal of 500,000 units by 2027. The ultimate target is millions of units per year by 2030. Potential commercial release is expected to be as early as Q4 2025.There are competitors to Optimus such as Boston Dynamics and Unitre Robotics but none are in the same zone as Tesla with respect to their mass production and sale price points.

Are we at the start of the upheaval of the social fabric called work? So, what happens when Optimus does everything a human can do? With exceptional motor skills plus an AI brain, the day is just around the corner that all human labor will be replaced by a Tesla Optimus robot. Other Robots until now were different in the sense that they could replace only a few tasks. But Optimus aims to do ALL tasks that a human can do. Humans will soon need a replacement to the social fabric that currently holds society together – Work.

So, would you be one of the early ones to bring an Optimus home? I would certainly be one.