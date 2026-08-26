Akanksha Chamola rejects Orry's claim that she is milking Gaurav Khanna's popularity: ‘Audience mujhe de rahi hai’

Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. Orry, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 along with Gaurav, came to his defence and slammed Akanksha, alleging that she is using his name for popularity. (Also read: Akanksha Chamola is milking Gaurav Khanna's good name for views, claims Orry: ‘This girl is a real snake’) Akanksha Chamola has reacted to Orry's comments on her.

What Akanksha said Akanksha has now reacted to the comments made by Orry. Speaking to Telly Masala, she said, “How can someone use another person's popularity? No one can do that. So that person needs to get out from that concept first. If someone is giving you attention then there is some credential there which belongs to you too. There are so many celebrities and their wives, so many cases where they are going through a divorce. Even in Bigg Boss, so many family members have come, their babies have come. How many family members are famous?”

She added, “I am not saying that I am someone out of this world hence the attention, but I know that the attention and popularity I am receiving is because audience mujhe de rahi hai (the audience is giving me that). Main nahi maang rahi hu (I am not asking for it). I am very happy and grateful for that. Now should I go on the road and shout that I need attention, will I get it? That too in Mumbai? I am talking about the entire nation. I need to know the science behind this, that how someone can use another person's popularity.”

Akanksha said that she is not disappointed with Orry's comments and everyone is entitled to their opinions.

About Akanksha and Lock Upp Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

Akanksha grabbed attention in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, when she opened up about the reason behind her separation, saying that he wanted kids but she did not. She also revealed that she was bisexual before marriage to Gaurav. Later, when Gaurav entered to support her, he clarified that they are still legally husband and wife and are yet to file for divorce.