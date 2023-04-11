Public phone charging may harm your mobile devices. What FBI says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned people against the use of free public charging stations as the US-based intelligence agency claimed that ‘bad actors' have figured out ways to hijack chargers through public chargers and install malware onto devices. In a tweet, FBI said hackers can access to phones, tablets or computers devices through USB ports and therefore suggested carrying personal charger and USB cord. Airport public charger and man's hands with smartphone. Airplane in reflection. Using device in the journey. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” it said.

Similarly, the intelligence agency released a guidance note on its website to avoid public chargers. However, the guideline didn't point out incidents of consumer harm. The communications commission termed the malware loading scheme as ‘juice jacking’ which is existing since 2021.

Hijackers use software to hijack devices through compromised USB cables and siphon off usernames and passwords.

